How this woman turned a homemade weighted blanket into a multimillion-dollar business
04:59
In the latest edition of She Made It, TODAY contributor Jill Martin shares the story of how Bearaby CEO Kathryn Hamm turned a homemade weighted blanket into a multimillion-dollar business. She officially launched online in December 2018 and sold out in two weeks and then went on to make more than $21 million in 2020. She also shares encouragement for people to make time for naps, saying, "We don't have to earn rest, we actually need rest."Jan. 11, 2022
