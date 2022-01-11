How this woman turned a homemade weighted blanket into a multimillion-dollar business

In the latest edition of She Made It, TODAY contributor Jill Martin shares the story of how Bearaby CEO Kathryn Hamm turned a homemade weighted blanket into a multimillion-dollar business. She officially launched online in December 2018 and sold out in two weeks and then went on to make more than $21 million in 2020. She also shares encouragement for people to make time for naps, saying, "We don't have to earn rest, we actually need rest."Jan. 11, 2022