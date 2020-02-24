I finally get a good night's sleep thanks to this comfortable gel pillow

So, about a month ago, I ordered a gel pillow on Amazon, and I’ve been sleeping on it ever since. The pillow is an Amazon’s Choice product, so I had to give it a try!

I chose the queen size, but the pillows also come in standard and king.

The best part? For $34, Beckham Hotel Collection Gel Pillow comes in a two-pack.

I was skeptical at first

As I opened it from the package, I wasn’t so sure. The pillows were a bit compressed in their packaging for shipping, so it took a minute for them to fill to their full shape. Then, I gave them a squeeze and could definitely feel the “gel” inside ... so, I still wasn’t so sure. The only way to know if I liked them was to sleep!

The pillows improved my sleep quality

Funny enough, I’d recently started using the Sleep Cycle app to track the quality of my sleep, and after one night with this pillow, my sleep quality improved quite a lot!

Plus, it was comfy! Unlike memory foam, this pillow doesn't get compressed into a firm, uncomfortable shape; in fact, it's quite flexible.

It provides enough support without hurting my neck, but also provides enough cushion too. One reviewer described them as “not firm or soft but a perfect medium.” Agreed.

They're easy to clean

According to the manufacturer, the pillows are dust mite, mold and mildew resistant. They are also allergen and chemical-free for those with asthma (me and my kids) and allergies.

Most pillows become a lumpy mess when thrown in a washing machine, but the Beckham Hotel Collection pillows are machine-washable, which is handy for busy families.

Bottom line: Are they worth it?

While each person has a personal preference when it comes to the best pillows, I recommend giving these affordable gel pillows a try if you’ve had trouble finding a pillow you like.

Sleep expert Dr. Michael Breus stopped by the show in March 2019 with 25 items to help combat common sleep issues. Breus recommended that everyone get a new pillow about every two years, since the structural integrity of a pillow will fail over time. Additionally, he recommended a curved shape pillow that allows for neck support, and pillows with a zipper that allow you to remove the stuffing and adjust its shape as desired.

When one TODAY writer broke her back six years ago, she felt "destined" to never get a good night's sleep again. Then she found this pillow unused in her grandma's linen closet and "after only one night of sleeping on the new pillow, my neck and back pain virtually disappeared, though I had been in pain for months. It's been six years," Wolf said. "And let me tell you: I will never use another pillow again."

This article was originally published on Aug. 6, 2018.

