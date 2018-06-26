I used to wake up with back pain — until I found this pillow

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

The right pillow can make or break a night — especially for someone with neck and back pain.

If it’s doing its job, most people forget about their pillow entirely. It's while struggling to fall asleep or just get comfortable, that it becomes noticeable.

I fractured my back six years ago. Although I still don't know the cause today, I did quickly conclude that I was destined to never get a good night's sleep again.

In hindsight, that may have been a little dramatic. But at the time, it felt like the end of the world. I woke up in more pain than I went to bed in or wouldn't sleep at all and my luxurious, comfortable mattress and down pillow became uncomfortable.

Then, I found the Tempur-Neck Pillow by Tempur-Pedic sitting unused in my grandma's linen closet.

Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Neck Pillow, $90 and up, Amazon

The large size is on sale for 17 percent off ($99, originally $117) and the travel size is on sale for 25 percent off ($59, normally $79).

Also available for $90 and up at Bed Bath and Beyond, Target and Relax The Back, and for $99 (buy one get one 50 percent off) at Brookstone.

After only one night of sleeping on the new pillow, my neck and back pain virtually disappeared, though I had been in pain for months.

It's been six years, and let me tell you: I will never use another pillow again.

The curved shape supports the head and neck to help with alignment. Amazon

The contoured design is key

The pillow's shape supports the curve of the neck, shoulders and head and the firm feel keeps my shoulders and neck aligned. This allows my shoulders and neck to relax and eases neck and back pain.

It’s great for back or side sleepers

I don’t sleep in the same position every night. I like to sleep on my side or back, depending on how my back is feeling that night. Luckily, this pillow is made to support both side and back sleepers.

It comes in multiple sizes

The Tempur-Pedic pillow comes in four sizes: small, medium, large and travel. Height, body type, shoulder to neck length and sleep position dictate which size pillow to use. The size breakdown can be found on the Tempur-Pedic website.

With four sizes to choose from, there's something for everyone. Amazon

It comes with a machine washable cover

I wash the pillow cover once a month and it has held up really well. It is not only dust mite resistant, but it's also allergen resistant, which is ideal for someone who gets really bad allergies (like me).

It has a five year warranty

No need to worry if anything happens to it — Tempur-Pedic will replace or repair your pillow for free. It is covered by a five-year limited warranty by the manufacturer.

Bottom line: is the the pillow worth it?

In my (non-medical) opinion, your back or neck is constantly in pain, then the Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Neck pillow can't be beat. The shape and size holds my head in alignment, no matter what position I sleep in, meaning that I wake up with less pain.

My pillow has been with me through three college dorms, two apartments, back and forth from Los Angeles to New York more times than I can count and all over Europe. Through all of that, the pillow is still in perfect condition, and when it’s time to replace my pillow, I will buy another Tempur-Neck Pillow.

For now, I might need to think about investing in the travel size.

If you do have persistent neck or back pain though, always be sure to see a doctor.