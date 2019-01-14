Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Getting a good night's sleep is one of those things we all dream of, but for most of us, it doesn't happen nearly as often as we'd like.

Whether you're waking up throughout the night to tend to the kids or feeling restless because of stress, there are an endless number of things that prevent of us from getting a good night's sleep. More than a third of Americans say they do not get the recommended 7 hours of sleep a night, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. TODAY conducted its own sleep survey and found that 52 percent of responders complained of insufficient sleep. —

Dr. Rebecca Robbins stopped by TODAY to share some simple gadgets that you can add to your bedtime routine that might just be the secret to waking up feeling refreshed.

How to fall asleep faster and easier

In TODAY's survey, 18 percent of people said they suffered from restless leg syndrome, a neurological disorder that creates a continuous urge to move your legs and prevents you from falling asleep. Here are some items that may be able to help you ease into sleep easier despite that.

Lighting Science LED Sleep-Enhancing Light, $16, Amazon

Using this light one hour before bedtime instead of your typical light bulb is said to help you fall asleep faster. The light spectrum of the bulb allows for the production of melatonin, which supports your body's natural circadian rhythm.

Dodow Sleep Aid Device, $59, Amazon

Dodow is a metronome with a light system that teaches you how to fall asleep naturally, without taking any medicine. Does it take you an hour to fall asleep? This device says it will have you out in 25 minutes.

2breathe Sleep Inducer, $196, Amazon

This belt uses breathing exercises to help you fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer. It is said to help improve sleep patterns after two to three weeks of use.

How to stay asleep longer

Of those surveyed, 15 percent considered themselves interrupted sleepers, meaning they woke up throughout the night due to everything, from outside noises to crying babies.

Noisli App, $2, iTunes

This noise and color app can help you relax before going to bed as well as help create an environment that will promote a good night's sleep.

If you are looking for a similar effect, this sound machine is $19 on Amazon and one TODAY editor can't live without it.

SHEEX Original Performance Sheet + Pillowcases Set, $179, Amazon

The fabric on these sheets and pillowcases reduces trapped body heat to make your bed feel cool all night long. You'll never wake up feeling hot in the middle of the night again.

For more sheet options, check out TODAY Home's roundup of the best bedding and duvets.

Therapedic Classic Comfort Pillow, $33, Amazon

This pillow has pressure-relieving memory foam and iCool technology to keep you cool all night.

Beautyrest Sleeptracker Monitor, $125, Amazon

This Amazon Alexa-enabled gadget can track the sleep patterns of two people at once. It monitors respiration, heart rates and sleep behaviors, and it can tell you the optimal time to wake up.

How to stop snoring

Finally, 11 percent of those surveyed considered themselves snorers. While snoring is fairly common, heavy snoring can be a sign of sleep apnea, which requires professional attention.

Rest-Rite Sleep Positioner, $17, Rest-Rite

These cups attach either directly to your body or clothing and can be placed in any position to achieve your desired sleep position. When you roll, they will nudge you back into position.

Smart Nora, $300, SmartNora.com

The Nora listens for sounds of snoring. Once they are detected, the device sends movements into the pillow to stop the person from snoring before it's loud enough to wake anyone up. This was one of Oprah's Favorite Things in the past as well!

