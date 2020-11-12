Could weeds be the future of food? This urban forager thinks so

When I first met Philip Stark at a dinner last year, I was fascinated by his expertise in finding nutritious, beautiful food in concrete cities.

Stark is an expert in foraging urban landscapes as well as a statistics professor and associate dean of UC Berkeley's Division of Mathematical and Physical Sciences. He founded the university's Open Source Food program, which leads research and studies about building healthier food systems around the world.

Philip Stark, a professor at UC Berkeley, sees food sources everywhere he goes. Courtesy The Botanist Islay Dry Gin

Edible weeds, whether from the forest, gardens or even cracks between sidewalks, can make for some tasty dishes, like lamb enlivened with foraged greens and morel mushrooms. But for Stark, using weeds as a food source isn't just an eccentric hobby: He believes this is the future of agriculture.

"I think that these particular plant foods may be the key to the future of agriculture on a changing planet," Stark told TMRW by phone in late October. "Right now, they volunteer between rows of plants on farms and on sidewalks. But as the climate changes, our current commercial agriculture and crops will suffer (and) won't thrive as well. We'll be faced with difficulties with how to feed the growing population on the planet."

According to Stark, the conversation about how to accommodate the population, some of which suffers from food insecurity already, lies heavily on genetically modified organisms. While GMOs are a potential solution, Stark fears the negative side effects of relying on industrial monocropping (growing only one crop on the same land repeatedly), which could obliterate natural biodiversity that the planet needs to remain healthy.

As scientists and large companies work to engineer new plants, Stark urges people look at the incredibly resilient plants growing right in front of them.

Stark believes we already have the food sources available, we just have to reframe weeds and wild plants as mainstream agriculture. Aleksander Rubtsov/Blend Images / Getty Images/Tetra images RF

"The characteristics of an ideal crop is that it doesn’t require irrigation — plants that compete well with other plants, have a long, productive season, are edible from root to flower, nutritious, delicious. You'd like it to be pollinated by a wide variety of things, from wind to insects to birds … and you'd like it to spread easily. All of these are properties of that as a weed," Stark told TMRW.

Scouring cities or forests for edible goodies has benefits (from enjoying fresh, seasonal produce to avoiding crowded grocery stores), but Stark is realistic that foraging will more or less remain an avocation. For weeds to become a viable food source in agriculture as the world faces changes in the climate, he says we need to familiarize farmers and consumers with edible weeds that are native to their lands.