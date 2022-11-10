They won't be able to 'herb' their enthusiasm with these 23 gardening gifts

Let's admit it: Nothing beats the satisfaction that comes with making a dish with ingredients grown from your own backyard over a period of time. Whether you have avid and experienced gardeners on your list or someone who is looking to start tapping into their green thumb, these 23 gifts are perfect for both beginners and novices alike.

Space is no issue when it comes to these gifts, meaning they don't have to have the largest garden on the block to indulge in and put these gifts to use.

From indoor LED gardens to cookbooks that feature recipes with ingredients straight from the garden, green thumbs everywhere will appreciate these 37 gifts.

The best gifts for gardeners

Each and every ingredient in this organic hand soap was carefully added with intention. It uses coffee grounds and apricot for a clean scrub that washes away any and all dirt and grime, and its citrusy scents will help rid hands of the rubbery smell gardeners are all too familiar with.

Perfect for tending to your garden when weeds or branches get in the way, these sharp shears will help get rid of anything that stands between your gardener and growing their vegetables.

Deemed as one of the most important essentials a gardener should have, this budget-friendly foam mat is available in six different colors, or you can grab a multicolor three-pack. Reviewers highlight that it's thicker and wider compared with other kneeling mats, making it easier for every gardener to work on their knees for longer periods of time.

For either the gardener just starting to plant their roots in the hobby or the pro who's been at it for more seasons than they can count, you can't go wrong with this well-rounded tool kit. Complete with six essential tools and a tote to store and transport them, one reviewer praised these tools because they "are so ergonomically made and make it so easy for me to do my garden work without any soreness or pain."

Gardeners deal with prickly thorns and dirt that can become embedded under fingernails, so any gear that provides protection against these and other elements that come with gardening make the perfect gift. These rubber gardening gloves from Hunter will offer just that, as they are "made with good-quality material" and are "an excellent fit," according to one reviewer.

This garden seat, which is made out of foam and boasts four deep pockets to store tools, seed packets or other gardening essentials, also collapses down to a kneeling pad. It's even got convenient handles to make gardening easier and more comfortable. "This is a sturdy and well-constructed garden tool. I couldn't do all my flower and veggie beds without it," said one reviewer.

If they don't have the real estate for the garden of their dreams or want to try their hand at the hobby before indulging in a large outdoor gardening space, gift them this. The AeroGarden Sprout provides just 10 inches of grow height and comes with an LED light so the gardener in your life won't even need a window. The water indicator that lets you know when the water port needs a refill. One reviewer raved about its simplicity, saying they've "never been good with gardening, so this is perfect! Comes with everything you need to start growing your own herbs."

The best apparel gifts for gardeners

Made with a thick canvas material that won't diminish or deteriorate when covered in dirt, soil or water, this gardening apron from Terrain is not only affordable, but it also features enough pockets to hold tools and seeds alike. One reviewer loves that this apron is "functional and cute in a plant nerd sort of way," adding that it "makes gardening even more enjoyable by cutting down on trips to and from my garden toolbox." It also comes with a slim pocket so your gardener can store their phone.

Tired of lugging an awkward container around when picking your plants or vegetables? Enter: The Joey Apron. This covered apron stays secure with clips at the waistline but unbuttons to dump the fruits of your labor once you're done collecting them. They can conveniently stuff weeds, cherry tomatoes, peppers, strawberries and anything else they've grown in the apron for easy transport from garden to kitchen.

Whether they're the type of person who plants specific types of flowers to attract bees or it happens naturally, gift them with this ultra-soft sweater, which has a very important message on the front they'll appreciate.

For the young gardener, this apron is outfitted and detailed with plants that matches what they have in their own garden. They can even use the apron to recognize and naming new plants when they're outside. With adjustable neck and waist straps, they can wear this apron well into their adolescence, when they become a more experienced gardener and chef.

The best garden-inspired gifts

For the friend who is always stopping by with stems or pieces of their beloved plants in little glass jars, gift them this sticker that perfectly encapsulates their feelings towards letting a plant wither.

Featuring drawings of pollinators and prairie flowers, the gardener in your life can use this tea towel when cooking up the food grown in their garden or even as a guide to figure out what plants to keep an eye out for in their backyard.

While this may look like a normal pot from the back, your gardener can turn it around and find a smiley face waiting to brighten up their day. This positive pot also stands on its own, so there's no need to worry about it tipping over. One reviewer raved that it "brightens up the house in a really fun way," and added that they've "gifted these to several people and everyone loves them!"

This strawberry-inspired vase from Ban.do will look appropriate and oh-so-cute in their kitchen, on a bookshelf or in their at-home office. Made from porcelain and outfitted with dimples that resemble seeds, this vase "holds a large bouquet perfectly" and is "super adorable," reviewers said.

Best gifts for gardeners turned home chefs

For the young gardener who is just adopting a green thumb, gift them with this cookbook that will help them take their seeds from garden to table with healthy and delicious recipes, from bacon spaghetti to basil feta pizza.

"From plant to plate" is this cookbook's tagline, and aptly so, as it features recipes and stories from over 40 chefs who themselves have green thumbs. Reviewers love that it combines the interests of both cooks and gardeners, and your gardener will likely walk away with a new favorite dinner dish once they're done combing through it.

Unique gardening gifts under $50

For the more logistical gardener or one who wants to start tracking how much water their plants require for a successful season gift them this tracker. With specific fields that accommodate details like plant name, location, and how much light and water they're receiving, gift this must-have to the data-driven gardener in your life.

With phrases like, "Hi there," "happy birthday," or "happy holidays," not only do these copper plant markers double as gift tags, but they can also provide a cute little detail to the succulents on your shelves.

For the gardener who is curious about which month is best for their tomato crops or how much sunlight specific houseplants should be receiving, gift them this month-by-month guide that lays out all the planting need-to-knows.

For the fruits and veggies that won't make the cut or grow imperfectly, have your gardener place them on this picnic table feeder and sit back. They'll be delighted by the squirrels that look like they're at a backyard barbecue. "They thought it was really fun and unique and are excited to put it out for the squirrels," said one reviewer who gifted this to their garden-loving friend.

For a fun garden accessory that will look even more adorable in the rain, opt for these ducks, which can be shopped as individuals or in a trio. One reviewer who gifted these spotted rainboots-sporting ducks noted that the recipient has them watching over her flowerbed; another noted that they make a "delightful addition" to any garden or outdoor space.

For the friend who tries and tries but can never seem to keep their succulents alive, gift them this Lego set that requires no actual maintenance. With its realistic look, this Lego set is sure to make up for the fact that the aspiring gardener in your life currently lacks a green thumb.