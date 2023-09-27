We all know someone who is always humming a new song or (not so subtly) strumming an air guitar as they stroll down the street. To these music enthusiasts, moving to the rhythm of the beat is more than a passion — it’s second nature. And finding them a gift that strikes a cord (sometimes both literally and figuratively) just makes sense.

Since music might inspire the person you’re shopping for to compose, perform or even fangirl, finding the perfect gift can seem daunting. That’s where we come in. No need to play gifting by ear — we found gifts for every music lover that will have them grooving well past the holidays.

To quickly jump to the category you’re looking for, click on the links below or keep scrolling to see all of our best gifts for music lovers, from wireless headphones to custom album covers.

Unique music gifts | Gifts for concert lovers | Gifts for musicians | Personalized music gifts | Music streaming gifts | Music gifts for children | Books for music lovers

Unique gifts for music lovers

No matter your favorite genre of music, you can celebrate your favorite music stars with these playing cards. The designer split up the genres between suits — hearts are for pop singers, spades are for rockstars, diamonds are for folk and country singers and clubs are for the soul, blues and R&B stars. When Shop TODAY associate editor Kamari Stewart bought these cards for her friend’s birthday, “he loved it.”

Who doesn’t love music trivia, especially when there are multiple-choice options to choose from? Including 140 trivia cards, this game will test your knowledge of ‘80s pop music while giving you a dose of nostalgia.

Winter holidays call for puzzle time and what better way to get into the spirit of things than with a rock ‘n roll-themed puzzle? This 1,000-piece option is the product of artist James Mellett who included rock icons and their discography.

Tattoos don’t need to last forever thanks to Inkbox’s cruelty-free For Now Ink. Each tattoo lasts up to two weeks and “fades as your skin naturally regenerates,” according to the brand. Tattoo artist Will Finch created this music-themed design, which features two swords with treble clefs.

If you know someone who loves singing in the shower, here’s the soap to match. Made with natural oils, approved by dermatologists and finished with a song-inspired name, the soap filled my bathroom with the sweet swell of vanilla. This scrub set includes four different soaps and a “soap stage” to keep your soap dry.

We’re calling everyone’s inner child with these major-scale musical wine glasses. The fill lines, which are sandblasted in Reno, Nevada, each denote steps on the major scale. To “play,” simply fill the glass to the desired note and run your finger around the rim.

Gifts for concert lovers

With bag restrictions becoming a concert norm, a stadium-approved clear fanny pack is a necessity for concert fans. The $13 belt bag features an adjustable strap and extra back pocket, so your music-loving friend can keep their necessities close while they soak in the music.

Whether the music lover in your life loves a Broadway musical, rock concert or musician documentary, they’ll be able to preserve their ticket stubs with this special diary. It includes clear sleeves and acid-free pages that won’t damage the tickets with time, according to the brand.

Grooving to the beat of the music is great until you damage your eardrums. Photo editor Vivian Le recommends using these ear plugs “to protect your concert lover’s sweet little ears.” Available in nine colors to match their concert outfits, these ear plugs come with four interchangeable ear tip sizes and use patented technology to filter sound waves to keep “sound quality clear, just at a reduced volume,” according to the brand.

Gifts for music lovers who play an instrument

Who wants to learn how to sing from Christina Aguilera? How about how to write songs with John Legend? With a Masterclass subscription, the musician in your life can do all this and more. It starts at $10 a month and includes access to more than 180 classes from icons including Yo-Yo Ma and Ringo Starr.

If the guitarist in your life loves to jam everywhere, this clip-on tuner is the perfect stocking stuffer. No matter where they are, they can clip this $20 tuner onto the neck of their guitar to perfect their sound.

The type of drumsticks used drastically changes the sound produced by a drummer, and this set includes three different types of sticks that will enhance your musician's jam sessions. While the wooden drumsticks are made of polished maple wood, the retractable wire brushes can be adjusted for varied volume and articulation. The brand recommends using the rods drum brushes for jazz and folk performances.

If you know someone who loves to produce music and is in need of new equipment, look no further. This mini keyboard has 25 keys, eight backlit drum pads and eight production nobs.

“Great keyboard for beginners and advanced musicians/producers,” one reviewer wrote. “Comes with software to help beginners get started but is also able to be used in various software. Takes a bit to fully learn and understand but that’s the fun in it!”

Does the musician in your life love to jam by themself? This loop station will revolutionize their solo sessions. After pressing the record button, the musician can play a specific rhythm or string of chords that will continuously loop as they jam. One verified customer said, “Bought this because I was tired of playing by myself and need some rhythm guitar to solo across. This thing did just the trick.”

As radical as drums sound out loud, sometimes everybody needs some peace and quiet. Thanks to this drum kit’s low-noise pads and low-noise beater-less kick pedal, the drummer you’re shopping for can jam all night long without keeping everyone awake.

Personalized gifts for music lovers

Shop TODAY writer Jannely Espinal recommends gifting personalized ornaments, and this option can be customized with a specific artist, song, time stamp and personalized photo. Since it has a $10 price tag, you can make it a set!

If the music lover you’re shopping for brags about their Spotify Wrapped stats, Shop TODAY editorial assistant Sierra Hoeger’s recommendation is for you. The custom album cover, which she says “are also really popular,” can be customized with a song name, artist name, personal photo and timestamp.

While having a song stuck in your head seems like a great way to appreciate a favorite song, a personalized necklace is even better. One side of the necklace will feature a soundwave from the song, while the other side can include a QR code and personalized text.

Shopping for someone with strong music opinions? Now they can have a record with up to 40 minutes of their favorite songs to play whenever they want. “One of my friends in high school did this and it was so so cool! We were all so envious!” Hoeger said. “[It’s a] fun way to customize with ‘your song’ or songs that have meaning!”

Best music streaming gifts

If you’re hoping to gift a record player on a budget, consider this option, which is the number one bestseller in audio and video turntables on Amazon. The record player even has Bluetooth input and AUX audio input for those songs they haven’t scored on vinyl yet.

Park hangs and home workouts call for vibey jams, and this water bottle that doubles as a portable Bluetooth speaker is the perfect solution. After charging the bottle with a USB charger, the music enthusiast you're shopping for will be able to dance like nobody’s watching wherever they are and hydrate afterward.

Ad-free listening is a luxury every music lover should experience. That’s why this Spotify premium gift card is the perfect option for someone hoping to access the streaming service’s millions of songs and thousands of podcasts without any interruptions.

These over-ear headphones offer up to 50 hours of wireless listening and a “precise, impressive sound” that JBL has engineered for 75 years. When not in use, the headphones can fold up for easy travel.

Shop TODAY production associate Audrey Ekman received this portable Bluetooth speaker last year and can’t get enough of it. “It’s small but mighty, water- and dustproof, lasts up to 14 hours on a single charge and you can connect multiple and have a surround sound moment if that’s your vibe,” she said. “My friend who works at a record label also recommends the brand.”

If the music lover in your life doesn’t already have AirPods, stop right here and gift them the wireless earbuds that have a 4.7-star average rating on Amazon from more than 43,000 verified reviewers. The earbuds have up to 30 hours of listening time and personalized spatial audio for surround sound.

Every music enthusiast has the right to be a music snob and what better way to indulge them than with a high-quality record player? While we could wax poetic about the sound quality and giftability of this record player, this verified reviewer captured the magic.

“Coming from the lower budget TT, this is blowing me away,” they wrote. “I like that I can upgrade the needle and the platter and end up with the high end model. The sound is great, it looks fantastic on my shelf, I love how the black vinyl pops out a bit more on the lighter bamboo color, and i don’t have to worry about walking lightly or worry about my speakers on the same surface… affecting the playback.”

Best music gifts for children

You’re never too young to start learning piano! Whether the little musician you're shopping for can crawl, scooch or walk, they’ll be able to play around with 25 music sounds, including different instruments, melodies and music keys.

Our little ones love music and this 10-piece musical instrument set includes all the tools for a cutie hoping to make some tunes. “For the littlest musician, you can’t go wrong with surprising them with their first instrument(s),” Shop TODAY senior editor Jess Bender said. “I just received this today and I’m SUPER eager to give it to my three-year-old nephew.”

Know a kiddo who wants to be a rockstar when they grow up? They’ll love this Kidz Bop karaoke microphone that can connect to your phone to sing along with music from Spotify, YouTube and Apple Music. It even includes voice-altering technology for the little ones who want to sound like a chipmunk and more.

Learning about music doesn’t have to happen with traditional instruments, such as guitars and pianos. This musical building set includes ramps, steps, bells and more that come together to create a musical obstacle course and song.

Little Beethovens need an extra hand when learning a new instrument. This tiny piano features 25 light-up keys that your little one can use to follow along while learning new songs. They’ll even be able to choose from six instrument sounds: piano, organ, guitar, mandolin, violin and music box.

A BookTok favorite, "Daisy Jones & the Six" chronicles the rise of a fictional rock band in the 1970s. Dive into the band’s passions, secrets and music while discerning why they broke up.

Jonathan Lethem captures the 1980s through the lens of downtown Brooklyn, funk and hip-hop in his novel, "The Fortress of Solitude." The book follows protagonist Dylan Ebdus and his journey to understand himself and his society.

Rather than documenting the history of The Beatles, this book by prominent music journalist Rob Sheffield combines a slew of essays that depict the influence and meaning of the band on society, culture and their biggest fans.

If the music lover you’re shopping for wants to get down to the basics, this book is a musical classic. “Byrne examines pretty much every aspect of how music is created and how we ultimately consume it, from the technical elements of sound to how ritual inspired his approach to performance,” Bender said.

A kitchen without music can sound empty, which is why this book for musical foodies is a must-buy! Bender sang its praise, saying, “Different world-acclaimed chefs — think Kwame Onwuachi, Dominique Ansel, Einat Admony, Sean Brock, etc. — take inspiration from / pay tribute to specific songs that hold significance to them to concoct soulful recipes that’ll literally have you singing at first bite.”

Looking for a band biography? This option shares the backstory behind Fleetwood Mac’s iconic album, "Rumours." One of the authors? The producer of the album.