19 hot Father's Day gifts for the grill master in your life

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Father’s Day typically means teeing off at the golf course and eating steaks with your old man (or your go-to father figure). But if your dad is the token grill master of the family, then you’re definitely going to want to treat him to some gifts that really sizzle — literally and figuratively.

The Shop TODAY editors have rounded up the best in everything grilling, from aprons and funny hot pads to meal kits and steak deliveries. Right after Dad opens these gifts, he’ll want to head outside and light up the grill for a family feast fit for the king of the house.

Grill accessories and utensils to gift for Father's Day

If your dad is into Southern-style barbecue, then he needs these bestselling meat shredders. Available in four colors, these dishwasher-safe and heat-resistant (up to 475 degrees!) claws are great for pulled pork or chicken, and even work to bring large pieces of meat inside to the cutting board before slicing and serving.

If Pops is filled with corny dad jokes, then he’ll appreciate this oven mitt letting everyone know he’s Mr. Spice Guy. The insulated oven mitts are great for taking hot trays or foil packs off the grill to get inside ASAP.

Getting cheese to perfectly melt on burgers (or anything else) can be a hassle, so why not make it a little easier for Dad with this ingenious cooking hack? The aluminum dome has a handle that makes it easy to pick up and move over the grill. It's also handy for preventing grease flare-ups and overcooking meat.

Dad may also be on clean-up duty after whipping up a fantastic meal, and an easy tool to help him with the job is this grill cleaner set. All he had to do is dip it into some water and watch the grime and grease melt away off the grill grates.

These fireproof and oil-resistant gloves are great for dads who like to smoke meats. The gloves can handle high temperatures, which will allow him to handle ribs, brisket and even whole chickens while they are on the grill without the need for flimsy tongs.

Let Dad light up the fire in a more fun — but still safe — way with this charcoal lighter. This lighter gets coals going faster and more efficiently than a traditional chimney starter, so Dad can get to making meals faster. P.S. While the propane tank is sold separately, they are relatively easy to find.

Give Dad the ultimate serving board for steaks, seafood and more. This round board is made from reclaimed wood, so each one has its own unique, one-of-a-kind touch. Dad will love displaying his perfectly cooked steak on here — after it rests for a few minutes, of course.

A cast-iron griddle is a great — and no-brainer — grilling tool for Dad. This popular Lodge version is reversible with a flat griddle on one side (perfect for burgers!) and a slatted grill on the other, which is great for veggies and steaks. After use, just clean it well and store it in a cool dry space so it’s ready to use again and again.

For the dad who loves cooking for a crowd, consider this hamburger grilling set. The set has a smoker box that infuses more grill flavor into the burgers, a burger press that can create a nice crust on the patty, a grill scraper for easier cleaning, seasonings and more.

Let's be frank, who wants to prep inside in the beautiful summer months? This rolling outdoor table and storage cabinet is perfect for dads who want to go from cutting board to grill without actually having to carry things outside. The unit has a stainless steel work surface, a paper towel holder and a trash bag holder for a cleaner prepping sesh.

While Dad may have a traditional grill, you may consider going in with other family members to get this flat-top grill. It'd be great for hibachi nights at home, making smash burgers with big cheese skirts or just showing off to friends. The grill is easy to clean and store after using. too.

Spices, sauces and meal kits to gift for Father's Day

Spice up Dad’s meals with this gift set straight from Louisville, Kentucky. This six-pack of spices includes everything from a French-style blend that’s great for fish, to a blend reminiscent of BBQ potato chips that’s great on just about everything. Each tin holds a quarter cup of spices, so it should last him a while.

If Dad’s grilling game has some international flair, consider this gift pack of Japanese-style barbecue sauces. The family recipe of sauces doesn’t have any additives, preservatives or flavorings, so you’re getting all of the authentic flavors without the extra worry. The four-pack comes with the brand's original sauce, a gluten-free version, a hot and spicy take and one that utilizes sweet and tart yuzu.

If your dad is more of a novice griller, consider setting him up for success with this fun kit from Brightland. Inside he'll find an aromatic spice blend, robust olive oil, balsamic vinegar made with California zinfandel grapes and ripe blackberries, bronze grill tongs and a grilling cookbook.

There’s nothing better than succulent grilled lobster. With this Father’s Day meal kit, Dad can have his pick of lobster, bratwurst or both, all grilled to perfection right at home. Then he can munch on some boozy Allagash Beer Brittle to cap things off.

Let Dad cook up a fresh seafood feast for everyone with this party pack from acclaimed grocer Citarella. The kit includes raw lobster tails, salmon, tuna steaks and shrimp that Dad can easily grill to perfection. There’s also a container of ceviche to serve while everything cooks. Skewers, cedar planks and olive oil are also included, so he'll have everything he needs to make a scrumptious seafood dinner.

Dad can recreate the flavors of Argentina at home with this meal kit from Balvanera, a popular restaurant in New York City’s Lower East Side. The kit includes three different cuts of steak, two different types of sausage, rich marinated provolone, two sauces (chimichurri and salsa criolla) and the option to add a traditional Argentinian dessert.

Take Dad on a trip to the shore without ever having to leave your home with the Topsail Steamer pot. We love cooking this outside on the grill so the seafood smell stays outside. It works best if you have a grill that has a side burner to allow for even heat distribution. The abundant feast from the Carolina Coast includes locally caught shrimp, snow crab, lobster, andouille and kielbasa sausage, corn, red potatoes and secret house-made seasoning.

For the guy who want a steakhouse quality cut of beef on occasion, consider this steak sampler from Meats by Linz, which provides many of Chicago’s best steakhouses with its meats. The sampler has two wet-aged filets, two wet-aged ribeyes and two wet-aged strip steaks, so Dad can pick and choose whatever suits his fancy.

For more stories like this, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!