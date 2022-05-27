Pitmaster Kevin Bludso grills up chicken, ribs, brisket and potato salad

Chef, television personality and pitmaster Kevin Bludso is joining TODAY to share a few of his favorite classic barbecue recipes from his cookbook "Bludso's BBQ Cookbook: A Family Affair in Smoke and Soul." He shows us how to make grilled whole chicken, pork spareribs, smoky brisket and a creamy potato salad.

Since not everybody has an offset smoker, I am giving you a way to make some good barbecue on a regular charcoal grill. It's still more of a grill than a smoke — hotter than a smoke but colder than a grill. But this will get some smoke on your ribs and cook them way faster than a smoker.

If you don't get your elbows dirty, you aren't making potato salad right. You have to mix it with your hands to make sure all the flavors are mixing in. It should taste good every step of the way.

This grilling technique will get some smoke on a whole chicken and cook it way faster than a smoker. The custom poultry rub adds big, bold barbecue flavor to the bird.

This is where I got my start — watching my granny be up all night cooking brisket when I was a little boy. You'd see this big tough piece of meat, then you'd go to sleep and the next day everybody was talking about how good it was. Brisket was her favorite meat, and I felt like I got to be a part of it.

Then, when she got older, I was the only person who made brisket that she would eat. One of the highlights of my life was making her brisket whenever I'd go to see her. So, I felt like brisket was something that I had to master.

