43 cool Father's Day gifts for the dad who's impossible to shop for

Finding the perfect Father's Day gift isn't always the easiest of tasks, especially when there are so many options to choose from and you're under a time crunch. You could always go with a personalized gift or a thoughtful gift basket to send straight to his door, but you might be looking for something a bit different from the norm this year.

To help sort through all of the options, Chassie Post, Yahoo contributing editor, stopped by TODAY with Hoda & Jenna to share some cool Father's Day gift finds to make dad feel extra special this year. Whether you're looking to pamper him with self-care or upgrade his golf game, there's an option for every dad.

Keep reading to see all ten gifts that will take him by surprise. Plus even more unique gifts ideas — and some exclusive Shop TODAY discounts on great gifts to give this Father's Day.

Cool Father's Day gifts as seen on TODAY

For the dad who loves to golf, upgrade his golf bag with this club drink dispenser. Post says this is a great and easy way to keep him cool on the green without having to carry around bottles. According to the brand, it fits any golf bag and is perfect for tea, coffee, water and more. You can take 20% off of this cool gift when you use Shop TODAY's exclusive promo code, TODAY20, at checkout.

"A hat like this really does make Dad look like he knows what he’s doing whether he’s on the grill or in the kitchen," Post said. Featuring an adjustable velcro enclosure, you can personalize this chef hat with up to three fonts, from his name to "Dude with the Food."

Post says to let him know how "flippin awesome" he is with this customizable grilling apron. "A real confidence booster and incentive to cook everyone dinner, he may be so excited that he might not even want a night off on Father’s Day," she said.

Pair this "Dude with Food" grilling apron with a matching chef's hat. It come's in three different colors, plus the option to choose your own strap color.

According to Post, men's beauty, or men's grooming, is trending big time. Give your dad the gift of pampering this Father's Day with these facial masks targeted just for men. According to the brand, this mask is packed with hydrating ingredients such as niacinamide, hyaluronic acid and collagen.

Post says she loves this brand, which is known for their rugged work pants and jackets. She chose their personalized tool tote as a great gift option for the family handyman. This bag will keep dad's tools organized with 15 different interior compartments and six exterior pockets.

A perfect gift from kids, this book features ten unique prompts that allow a child to tell their father how much they mean to them. Post says this can be spread out over holidays and milestones, creating a meaningful time capsule.

Give him a free pass this Father's Day to skip taking out the trash, control the music in the car and more. Coming with 12 tickets, this coupon book is a fun, lighthearted way to show him how much you care.

Editor's Note: Post's original pick is out of stock, but we found a similar option below.

Post says this is the perfect gift for dads who love classic films and fine Italian cuisine. This "The Godfather" anniversary themed box comes with a variety of pasta sauces, olive oils and more.

This box includes four gourmet pasta sauces, as well as a collectible Genco olive oil tin, Genco olive oil bottle and a bottle of Corleone's balsamic vinegar.

Post loves these mind-blowing ice cream treats that are disguised as fried chicken. "It’s crispy, crunchy, creamy, salty, sweet, and as fun to eat as it is insanely delicious that Dad will love," she says. According to the brand, the bucket comes shipped with dry ice and contains nine pieces of ice cream bars, which includes a cookie center — shaped as a chicken bone!

With the summer weather finally here, this hammock is the perfect gift to make him feel like he's on vacation. According to the brand, this hammock fits two people and can be installed between trees, or with a stand.

Exclusive Father's Day discounts

For the tech-obsessed dad who's always on the hunt for the latest gadget, SharperImage.com is offering an exclusive discount to TODAY readers. Take 20% off now through July 1 at 3am EST on outdoor games, BBQ accessories, electronics, and more by using the promo code TODAY20 at checkout. Or now through June 17, you can enter our SharperImage.com sweepstakes for a chance to win one of two Fathers' Day prizes!

For the dad who takes his grilling game seriously, this wireless meat thermometer is the perfect gift for him to unwrap. The gadget will allow him to check the temperature on his phone, instead of having to hover around the grill.

Tiki torches can add a tropical getaway element to any backyard space, but now SharperImage.com is taking them to the next level. Not only do they provide great lighting, but they also feature built-in Bluetooth speakers that can play tunes for up to six hours, according to the brand.

Whether your dad is the outdoorsy type or hoping to refresh his office wardrobe, Lands' End is a one-stop-shop for stylish menswear. Our readers can take 50% off of dress shirts, pants, outerwear, activewear, shoes, belts, and more at checkout by using the code TODAY50 now through June 19.

Complete Dad's wardrobe with a classic button-down shirt — this one is made with 100 percent linen, which the brand says will keep him comfy and cool all day long. Best of all, it wicks away moisture and is machine-washable.

Finding sweat-free dress shirts can be a struggle, but these button-downs featuring Coolmax moisture-wicking technology are both fashionable and functional. Because no one wants to turn on an iron in the summer heat, this shirt features wrinkle-resistant technology while staying stretchy and comfortable.

Make him the best-dressed dad on summer vacation with these 7-inch swim shorts, available in five fun patterns. Four-way stretch fabric, basket-style knit lining, and an elastic waistband are designed to move with him in the water for a comfortable fit.

For the practical parent, dads will love that you scored a major discount on must-have home products from Shark and Ninja. By using the exclusive code TODAY30 at checkout, our readers can get 30% off the below four bestselling products.

A spotless home is always a great gift, and this cordless vacuum is over $100 off with our discount. The Vertex packs remarkable cleaning power in a lightweight package — under nine pounds — and runs up to 50 minutes on one charge. It also comes with attachments for hard-to-reach places, including a tool specifically designed for pet hair.

If the dad in your life prefers a hands-off approach to cleaning, then the Shark AI Ultra Robot is for him. This smart vacuum features voice control and navigation technology and cleans itself for the ultimate easy cleaning experience.

Treat him to a delicious cup of coffee with this multi-functional coffee brewer that brews nine different sizes of coffee, from a small cup to a carafe. This coffee maker is also compatible with Keurig K-cups to quickly brew a single cup of coffee with ease.

Ice cream lovers, rejoice! This handy machine from Ninja lets your dad whip up sweet treats with ease. Make up to two pints of ice cream, gelato, milkshakes, smoothies, or sorbet at the touch of a button so he can get creative with custom desserts.

For even more exclusive deals on brands like Tommy John, The Art of Shaving, and more, click the link below.

More cool Father's Day gifts for Dad

Perfect for your favorite history buff, every delivery of this monthly mail subscription service includes keepsake replicas of significant importance, curated by a team of dedicated archivists.

Any budding barbecue grillmaster would love searing his sirloin! Hand forged by a cattle rancher based in Texas, this iron brand can be customized with his monogram (up to three initials).

Cassettes may be as old as he is, but the sentiment behind a mixtape is everlasting. This handcrafted version meshes the best of both worlds — the charm of a physical object with the convenience of a digital playlist. You can even engrave it for an extra special touch!

Say goodbye to lukewarm beverages! All too often, warm temperatures and watery melted ice cubes ruin a refreshing drink. This beer glass by Host was created to fix that problem. All you need to do is freeze the mug for at least two hours and Dad can enjoy his ice-cold beer until the last drop.

For the dad who loves to grill, consider getting him this spice gift set from FreshJax. It comes with bottles of smoked cherrywood sea salt, campfire smoky sea salt, smokey southwest grill seasoning, burger seasoning and mesquite lime sea salt. He'll be whipping up one of his new favorite recipes in no time!

If he loves golf, he’ll enjoy practicing his game from home with this bestselling mini putting green. The kidney-shaped mat comes with three practice targets and a high-quality putting surface designed to stay smooth over time.

You can’t go wrong with a new pair of slippers. These men’s slippers are bestsellers on Amazon with over 101,000 verified ratings. They're made with memory foam insoles for a pillow-soft fit and come in nine different colors.

Whether he likes to use his tablet in bed, during his commute or on the couch, this stand will keep it secure and in the perfect position. It's also easy to store thanks to its flexible legs.

If he's equally passionate about golf and whiskey on the rocks, he'll rave about these inspired chillers from Uncommon Goods. They even come in their own velvet pouch to keep them safe and secure.

Is he the sort to lose his keys, phone, watch, sunglasses and phone every time he steps foot inside his house? We've got a personalized solution just for him! Available in four materials, this docking station will keep his essentials in one place.

The football season doesn't start for a few more months, but he'll barely notice once he starts playing this strategic tabletop game.

Does Dad wear his "Kiss The Cook" apron all the time? This one-of-a-kind cutting board will be the perfect accompaniment for it. This kitchen essential is made with a juice well and grip handles to keep your countertop drip-free.

If your dad loves a good beach day or spends his weekends fishing on the lake, he'll need a waterproof smartphone case to keep his property safe. Made with a sturdy PVC material, it's waterproof up to 100 feet deep.

If he’s been working from home for the last two years, he’s probably been dealing with some back pain. He might be able to reduce those aches with this highly rated heat massage pillow by HoMedics. Its circular kneading motions are meant to provide a relaxing and luxurious massage.

If he’s a MLB fan, these glasses will definitely be a home run! Each set of two features a map of his favorite team's stadium, detailed with the team’s two main colors. It's one of those rare gifts he would probably never buy for himself, but will definitely use quite often.

While your dad probably already has a favorite beer, sometimes it's fun to experiment and try something new. One way you can encourage a little change is with a Craft Beer Club subscription. He'll receive 12 new bottles of beer to try every month — and he might just find his new favorite brew!

This carabiner doubles as a portable charger, making it perfect for the handy dad who loves tech. It has a USB port and is made with carbon composite, so it's great for both emergencies and the minimalist traveler.

For the dad who is still rocking an impressive quarantine beard, this beard bib will make his trimming so much easier. Simply attach the suction cups to the mirror and the bib will catch all of his shavings to help make cleanup a breeze.

If he can never decide on which movie to watch, he'll totally love this scratch-off poster that will encourage him to watch all the Hollywood classics. From "Rocky" to "Jaws," he'll revisit all of his favorites and just might discover a new hidden gem.

Bring him back to the good old days with this retro video game phone case. He can play classic video games without having to download yet another app.

If you're looking for a funny, budget-friendly gift, this "Dad Nutrition Facts" mug is guaranteed to give Dad a good laugh.

He'll never have to worry about overcooked chicken or steak ever again! This smart thermometer tracks the temperature of his protein and his grill or oven. It even sends alerts when his food is at its ideal doneness.

If Dad eats a ton of pasta, now he can make his own (and he better share some with Mom)! This automated machine can make spaghetti, fettuccine or penne in minutes, and its space-saving design makes it easy to put away or present on his countertop.

