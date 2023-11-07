Whether they’re obsessed with reality shows or old sitcoms, these gifts are ideal for every kind of TV fanatic

Lights, camera, action! There’s nothing better than being curled up on the couch in your most comfortable pajamas, watching your favorite television series on repeat. Whether your loved one is a fan of classic sitcoms or binge-worthy reality shows, we’ve got the perfect selection of gifts that’ll knock any TV buff’s slippers off!

From baseball hats to board games, check out these clever items that are bound to prep them for Netflix and chill season. Best of all? Most everything here is budget-friendly!

Best gifts for TV fans

This game is the ultimate gift for the prankster in your life. Players will go undercover to complete challenges, just like on the hilarious reality show. This Amazon's Choice card game is designed for 3-10 players and perfect for any holiday family gathering. We bet even Grandma will get in on the fun.

A perfect affordable stocking stuffer for the person who's notorious for losing the remote, this universal option is an Amazon’s Choice and operates up to four different audio/video components. It's also compatible with all major brands on the market!

Bring the characters from “Parks and Recreation” home with these hilarious coasters that come in a set of four. This handmade cork set is the ultimate gift for that friend who is constantly quoting Ron Swanson or April Ludgate.

Stay warm and cozy on the couch all season long with this luxe fleece blanket that is perfect for afternoon naps and ample lounging. A previous Good Housekeeping Bedding Awards winner with 122,000+ verified five-star ratings on Amazon, this throw features enhanced premium microfiber and is "guaranteed to resist fading and shedding," according to the brand.

Whether you’re hosting a company fun run or a friend’s bachelor party, this hysterical Michael Scott Funko Pop! will leave every fanatic of "The Office" in hysterics. This four-inch-tall vinyl figure is perfect for displaying at the office or at home. Cross the finish line and order this novelty before it sells out!

Tell your bestie “thank you for being a friend” with these hilarious “Golden Girls” ankle socks. Including five pairs of socks featuring bobblehead illustrations of the core four, these polyester & spandex socks are made with a soft handprint for comfortability and fit shoe sizes 5 to 10.

This viral microwavable popcorn popper is the ultimate gift for the person in your life who is glued to the TV most weekends. It comes in six vibrant shades and is Amazon’s No. 1 bestseller for popcorn poppers. Featuring a temperature-safe glass, this homemade popcorn maker is designed to resist wear and tear. Satisfied customers said this product is easy to clean, durable and flavorful.

Looking for a fun twist on a classic game night? Relive every episode of “Schitt’s Creek” with this What Do You Meme? expansion pack. This game includes 50 caption cards and 30 photo cards that will have all players yelling, “Ew, David!”

“The only thing that could make this better is if there were more cards!” raved one five-star reviewer.

Get ready to be in stitches with this hilarious memoir from comedy writer Alan Zweibel. With four decades in the business, Zweibel was one of the first writers hired at “Saturday Night Live” and has worked on popular shows like “It's Garry Shandling’s Show” and “Curb Your Enthusiasm.” Crack open a copy and take a deep dive into Zweibel’s wild writers’ room experiences and learn about the close relationships he shared with iconic comedians like Gilda Radner, Larry David and more.

“Oui oui!” is what we say to this classy "Emily in Paris" cookbook! This official cookbook by Kim Laidlaw takes fans on “a culinary tour of the city of lights.” From Gabriel’s omelet and Pierre’s cracked crème brûlées, this cookbook showcases many recipes inspired by the Netflix show. Even if you’re not a fan of French cuisine, there’s a bacon-topped cheeseburger that is perfect for the American at heart.

Chomp down on this delicious trio from The Popcorn Factory. This signature tin full of butter, cheese and caramel popcorn is the ideal choice for the TV watcher who prefers never to leave the couch.

This sherpa bed rest pillow and binge-watching go together like Mary and Rhoda. Featuring a soft, fluffy filling, this plush pillow is designed to provide comfort and support. It also has a near-perfect average based on over 2,500 verified Target customer reviews.

In this case, it’s okay to spill the tea with this elegant assortment from Republic of Tea. If your friend spends her evenings watching “Bridgerton” while wearing a fascinator and an empire waist gown, this is the gift for her. Taste decadent flavors like Featherington blood orange mimosa tea, Queen’s cake vanilla fruit tea, Anthony & Kate spiced chai and more. Pinkies up!

Show your friends you’ll be there for them with this Central Perk-themed ceramic mug. This oversized cup is designed to hold 24 ounces of your favorite flavored coffee, soup, ice cream and more. Plus, this BPA-free mug holds both hot and cold liquids and is dishwasher- and microwave-safe, according to the brand.

Bring Blanche, Rose, Dorothy and Sophia into your own home with these Little People collectables. Fans of "The Golden Girls" will love these adorable figures, which come in specially detailed packaging. Display these collector items on your windowsill or on the mantle along with your holiday decor.

“Live long, and prosper” when you gift this out-of-this-world “Star Trek” tiny TV that comes with a working remote control! This mini replica allows fans to watch classic scenes and relive memorable quotes from the show. Need we say more?

This embroidered hat will make any “Yellowstone” fan jump with joy. This Dutton Ranch trucker cap features a curved visor and an adjustable snapback closure for an ideal fit.

Whether you booked the pineapple suite or a more standard hotel room, this adorable souvenir tote is the ultimate travel bag for fans of the show! Featuring the official White Lotus Resort logo and available in five sizes, this roomy bag is perfect for storing all your vacation essentials from flip flops to beach towels.

Store all your binge-watching necessities on this practical couch tray. Designed to fit sofas with armrests between two to 12.8 inches wide, this unique contraption features a 360° rotating bracket and is really easy to set up. Plus, according to one Shop TODAY associate editor, it "allows you to easily get up without knocking everything over."

If your friend has always dreamed of becoming one of the Real Housewives, this is the gift for them. This crew neck unisex sweatshirt is perfect to wear on a chilly summer night in the Hamptons or to the gym. It's also available in sizes small to 4XL for a super inclusive fit!

Channel your inner Demogorgon with this “Stranger Things” edition of Monopoly. Inspired by season four of the popular Netflix series, this game allows players to add cassette tapes to location and includes Cerebro and Hellfire club cards that’ll make you feel like you’re a true resident of Hawkins.

"Breaking Bad" lives on with this unique blend of Espadin agave from founders Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston. With its rich taste, this palate-cleansing mezcal includes hints of apple, mango and local fruits. Dos Hombres also features apparel, including trendy tees, sweatshirts, socks and bucket hats.

In this case, it’s actually “not about the pasta.” Cheers to your favorite “Vanderpump Rules” castmates when sipping on The Potion No. 1 (a bright pinot grigio with notes of lemon zest and peach) and No. 3 (a deep red blend embodying notes of obsidian berries and black cherry).

Did you know Bombas makes slipper socks? These gripper slippers feature a warm interior lining, stay-put grips and cushioned footbed for optimum comfort as you work your way down your episode queue.

If your friend or family member is a lover of The Real Housewives of New York City, stop your shopping search right now. This paper- and linen-scented candle is just what she needs. Channel your inner Countess Luann and feel like Bravo royalty the minute the candle is lit.

Once your loved one slips on this sherpa robe, they will never want to get dressed again. From the designers of Pottery Barn Teen, this cozy polyester robe features a tie waist and two front pockets for storing tissues for anyone who could use a good cry after heart-wrenching episodes. Personalize this robe with embroidered monogram for that extra special touch.

Relive all your favorite episodes of the hit show "Ted Lasso" with this collectable Rebecca Welton Barbie doll. As the owner of British soccer team AFC Richmond, Rebecca is both a fashion icon and boss businesswoman. If one doll isn't enough, there is an entire Barbie x Ted Lasso collection available.

Who wouldn’t want to watch their favorite TV sitcoms at night under the stars? This portable outdoor projector features a built-in speaker and digital keystone correction. This smart projector is compatible with smartphones, HDMI, USB, AV, the Amazon Fire Stick and PS5, so it's safe to say your friend will be using ASAP.

Say “yes, chef” to this chef-approved apron from Hedley & Bennett that may look familiar if you're a fan of the breakout hit "The Bear." This stylish piece of workwear is made of 100% cotton twill and is machine-washable. Your loved one will be ready to cook up some Michelin Star-worthy cuisine in this beauty!