From memory foam to shearling, these cozy Amazon slippers won't disappoint

It's that time of year again. Winter is officially just days away, and freezing temperatures will be upon us before we know it. While many of us are already busy snuggling up in oversized sweaters and weighted blankets, a cozy day indoors isn't truly complete without a warm pair of slippers.

When fuzzy socks just aren't enough, there's nothing better than sliding on some plush slippers to ward off the cold. And with updated designs that allow you to take them outside, the slipper might just become your footwear of choice for the next couple of months.

Finding the perfect pair can be a challenge, so we searched Amazon's slipper selection high and low to find the coziest and most affordable options — and it didn't disappoint. From water-resistant to memory foam, check out our finds for the best top-rated slippers that are bound to keep your feet happy this season as well as all year-round.

Pair these soft, cross band slippers with your favorite pajamas for a top-tier nighttime outfit. Made with fluffy plush material and finished with a "cushiony" EVA sole, you'll feel comfort and support while walking, standing or just relaxing around the house. Nearly 10,000 shoppers rated them five-stars, with one even saying that these slippers feel like they’re “walking on clouds.”

Slip your feet into these classic cable-knit slippers from Skechers. Over 7,000 reviewers have given the pair a five-star rating for its comfy memory foam sole and soft sweater-like fabric. One shopper described them as the “best [faux] fur-lined slip-on slippers ever!”

Keep these water-resistant slippers on your radar this holiday season. Made with 100% Australian sheepskin and faux shearling, these slippers are both durable and comfy enough for running errands or lounging around the house. They've also been pre-treated to wick away moisture and feature a breathable lining, making them great for year-round wear. These slippers are available in 10 colors in sizes 6-11, with select wide-width options.

Lined with faux rabbit fur, these slippers offer a smooth, fluffy feel that you won’t ever want to take off. Made with your comfort in mind, these are made with shock-absorbtion EVA and breathable material. The sole is also waterproof and designed to make less noise as you work across floors.

Say goodbye to misshapen slippers! Made from high-density memory foam, these No. 1 bestsellers are able to maintain their shape even after long use. With over 35,000 five-star ratings, these slippers are a top-favorite among Amazon shoppers for their anti-skid rubber sole and fleece lining.

Step out of those harsh winter boots and into these moccasin-style foam slippers that are made with plush faux fur and comfortable arch support. The memory foam footbed and rubber outsole makes them ideal for both cozying up around the fireplace and walking to the local coffee shop.

Keep warm with these chic and stylish slippers that are made with a delicate knit upper and a luxurious faux fur lining. Whether you’re just wearing them for a few minutes or several hours, its memory foam footbed will keep you comfortable the entire time. Plus, shoppers can’t get enough of their high-quality construction. “Have gone outside and stepped on wet cement, dirt, etc — and they're fine,” one five-star reviewer says.

For those with foot troubles, you might want to consider these slippers with layered arch support and a memory foam footbed. In addition to support, it offers extra warmth thanks to a soft micro-terry upper. It's also equipped with anti-skid technology to help prevent falls and slips typically accompanied with the cold weather and slippery surfaces.

Vionics are a game-changer for those looking for supportive slippers. With each step, your feet will glide against a soft terry cloth lining while receiving support from the brand's podiatrist-approved contoured design. Equipped with a deep-heel cup, these slippers decrease pressure on feet, ankles and knees, making them practical for daily use both indoors and outdoors.

Step foot into these warm, fluffy slippers made from faux fur for a cozy fit. The memory foam sole offers cushioning for your feet, while the thick fleece lining keeps toes snug even in the coldest of temperatures. Choose from four different colors in sizes Medium-X-Large.

Thanks to a durable rubber sole, these microfiber velour slippers can be worn indoors and outdoors. They're made with "cloud-like cushioning" and designed in a clog-like style, making them easy to slide on and off. We also love the elegant quilted design for those looking for a more elevated look.

This Jessica Simpson slipper is the perfect balance of fashion-forward style and comfortable footwear. The pair is designed with the brand’s signature faux fur lining and a micro-suede exterior. Plus, its textured bottoms and anti-slip sole will keep you stable and sturdy no matter where you're walking. It's not hard to see why over 23,000 Amazon reviewers gave them a five-star rating.

More than 10,000 reviewers can’t get enough of these flannel-lined memory foam slippers. The thick rubber sole provides durable support and its anti-skid construction will help keep you safely upright. One shopper raves, “They are the best slippers you will ever own.”

