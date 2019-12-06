Sign up for our newsletter

Winter is coming, and this year we'll be more than prepared for whipping winds and frequent flurries.

With frigid temps on the horizon, we're stocking up on all the essential cold weather accessories, including some stylish winter scarves.

From blanket scarves and pashminas to infinity and knit scarves, we've found a style for just about everyone!

Best winter scarves for women

This stretchy, colorful scarf is the very definition of a wardrobe staple. Plus, it's machine-washable, so taking care of it is a breeze.

There's a reason they call it a blanket scarf! It's cozy, roomy and perfect for the cooler weather.

Stay warm and keep your scarf in place when whipping winter winds arrive with this faux fur pull-through scarf.

Get two scarves for the price of one with a reversible winter scarf you can flip over when you're craving a different look.

A touch of animal print is timeless all year long, so you can definitely repurpose this printed piece when warmer weather arrives.

Like versatility? This trendy scarf style can be worn multiple ways and will keep you warm on those frigid winter days.

With two hidden zipper pockets inside, this multitasking scarf is especially ideal for runners and travelers.

Pretty in purple! In the dead of winter, sometimes all your wardrobe needs is a pop of color.

Heading out to a special event or a fun night out on the town? Stay warm and stylish with a long scarf that can be worn multiple ways.

Want the feel of cashmere without the hefty price? At only $13, this soft style is such a steal that you won't feel guilty picking up a few different colors.

Over 1,400 Amazon shoppers have expressed their love for this bestselling winter scarf that comes in an array of classic plaid prints.

Need something to brighten up those dreary winter days? Try a bright mustard infinity scarf.

Not a fan of wool, fleece or cashmere? Stay sleek this winter in a silk scarf with a classic black and white striped print.

Winter scarves keep you warm, but let's be honest, they're also a fun accessory. And the fringe on this scarf definitely adds a touch of je ne sais quoi to an otherwise basic scarf.

When the weather outside is totally frightful, sometimes you just need a heavy-duty scarf in an eye-catching color to help shield you from the elements.

