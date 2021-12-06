Step up your holiday style with these fashion must-haves — starting at $11

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

The holidays have at last arrived, which means it is time to break out your warm and cozy clothes. From sweaters and boots to scarves and jackets, staying warm this winter does not mean you have to sacrifice style. Especially with potential holiday parties and events just around the corner, you might want to add a few new pieces to your wardrobe to make sure you are prepared to dress to impress.

To help upgrade your style this holiday season, Shop All Day Contributor Chassie Post stopped by the 3rd hour of TODAY to share her top Amazon fashion picks.

Read on to shop stylish dresses, comfortable sweaters, must-have accessories and more fashion essentials.

If you are looking for a comfortable option that is still fashionable and festive, these velvet leggings will do the trick. The fabric alone dresses up an outfit and is made to be extremely soft. The leggings are also available in a jogger fit, in different colors and in sizes ranging from small to 3X.

Sweater dresses have been a huge trend this season, and for good reason. The wrap detail in the front and back, batwing sleeves and side slit all come together to create a flattering silhouette. Dress this look up with a pair of heels or opt for a more casual look with boots or flats.

This bestseller has over four stars and 19,000 ratings. Made with 90 percent duck down and 10 percent duck feather, it keeps you both warm and dry according to reviewers. The coat features six pockets and has a subtle layered effect.

Made with 100 percent lambs wool, this sweater is not only crafted to feel soft but to also be breathable and lightweight. This classic crewneck also comes in 32 different colors and patterns, so no matter what your style is, you'll find the right one to blend into your closet.

Available in nine different styles, such as Pink Moose and Evergreen Plaid, these matching onesies can get the whole family looking cozy and festive. These pajamas are called flapjacks because of the flaps in the back, which, as funny as they might look, are actually functional.

These Kate Spade stud earrings are sure to add a bit of color to any outfit. The square studs are subtle, yet great for the holiday season.

Add a little sparkle to your ensemble with this padded headband. Whether you wear your hair down or in an elegant low bun, this velvet headband is crafted to provide a chic finishing touch to both everyday and evening outfits.

These pointy toe mules are easy to slip on and off and are crafted with a soft insole to be comfortable and perfect for daily wear. This pair comes in five different colors including black, leopard print, khaki green and more.

Not only are these boots stylish, but they also are made to be comfortable with a thermoplastic elastomer sole and leather lining to keep your feet warm and dry all day long. These boots are also crafted with a durable outsole to have good traction and be tear-resistant.

Designed with eyelashes lace, this cocktail dress is great for holiday parties, date nights, weddings and other formal occasions. This dress is also available in 15 colors.

Whether you want to wear this blanket scarf as a traditional scarf or as a wrap shawl, it will keep you both feeling warm and looking fashionable. This scarf comes in a wide variety of designs and colors and is a great winter wardrobe accessory.

This dress features lantern sleeves, a belt tie front and a classic solid color design to create a chic dress that is perfect for both parties and everyday wear. While this dress is machine washable, it is recommended to wash it by hand for the best results.

