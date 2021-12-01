Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

So you blinked and it's now December — and you haven't done any of your holiday shopping yet. Shopping at the last minute doesn't mean you have to resort to a cheesy gift, though. There are plenty of options to shop that are still meaningful and bound to "wow" the recipient.

If you don't have enough time to run out to the mall and peruse in search of the perfect present, you can always get all your shopping done online. To make it easier, we rounded up 27 last-minute Christmas gift ideas that you can have delivered to your door on time. All our picks are from Amazon, so you can take advantage of two-day Prime shipping. If you don't have Amazon Prime, you can always take advantage of a free trial in order to take advantage of the fast shipping option.

Whether you're shopping for a friend, a kid or even yourself, we found last-minute Amazon gifts for every kind of person, at every kind of price point. Keep reading to see all 27 gifts or click the links below to shop the article by category.

Last-minute gifts for him

A Bluetooth speaker will never go unused. Whether it's for winter parties or summer beach trips, this portable gadget from Bose will provide up to six hours of crisp playback on a single charge.

For the coffee aficionado that prefers to let their coffee pot do all of the work, a fresh set of beans can be a gift that is equally as intriguing. Bean Box curates freshly-roasted, whole bean blends that can ship right to their door on a single-time or monthly basis.

This kitchen gadget made the rounds on TikTok this year, with the hashtag #bagelguillotine amassing more than 4.2 million views on the app. Not only will the recipient get a laugh out of this gift, but it's also practical.

For the person looking to become a coffee aficionado, a sleek pour-over coffee maker like this one is a good place to start. This carafe includes a stainless steel filter that helps extract oils and flavors that are typically picked up by paper filters and can hold up to eight cups of coffee.

If they haven't traveled in a long time or have recently moved, a Homesick candle is a sweet gift they're sure to appreciate (and use). You can shop 20 different scents for 20 different cities, including New York City, Atlanta, Los Angeles and more.

Last-minute gifts for her

Sport spectators and couch dwellers alike will appreciate this unique hoodie-blanket combination. It's a one-size-fits-most kind of gift that will keep them toasty throughout the winter.

The beauty guru might already have Olaplex formulas in their possession, but this mini kit will be a welcome addition to their winter beauty routine. Together, No. 0 and No. 3 repair and strengthen damaged hair, while also protecting it from future breakage — consider it essential for the colder months.

A self-care sampler? This Burt's Bees kit includes everything from soap to lip balm that they can use on the daily, or save for upcoming travels in 2022.

Dry winter skin calls for hydration, making this a great gift for anyone this season. It even comes with a cute headband that they can use during their skin care routine.

This 3-in-1 tool styles, adds volume and dries hair all at once — and one former Shop TODAY editor loves the results it delivered. It's like gifting them a blowout session, but they can do it all at home.

This assortment of face masks from premium beauty brand TonyMoly has everything they need to soothe and brighten their skin. If you're gifting to a college student, they can use them for a self-care night in with friends.

Jewelry might feel overdone, but everyone secretly appreciates a new pair of earrings. Pavoi's hoop earrings have been consistent bestsellers on Amazon and can polish off any outfit — for less than $15.

Last-minute gifts for kids

The Qai Qai doll is known as "Instagram's favorite doll," according to the brand, but she has more than 350k followers on Instagram. Inspired by the doll Serena Williams' daughter loves, Qai Qai has become a popular pick for gifting.

The little one that loves makeovers will love getting to create custom manis, pedis and more with this salon set. With it, they can design up to 360 nails of any size thanks to the included polishes, stickers, tattoos and other accessories.

If Baby Yoda is a household name at this point, they'll love getting crafty with this building kit. The 295-piece set is a fun pick for kids ages 10 and up.

Last-minute gifts for everyone

Know someone gearing up to meet their 2022 fitness goals? Bala Bangles can add some light intensity to any workout and come in either 1- or 2-pound variations, in several different colors.

If they love to cook, garden or both, this indoor herb kit is sure to please. It includes seeds for Italian Large Leaf Basil, Coriander Cilantro, Peione Parsley, Broad Leaf Sage and Thyme, as well as five compostable pots, soil discs, plant markers and a 26-page growing guide.

What better gift to give after this crazy year than the gift of relaxation? This bestselling weighted blanket comes in several different weights that can help the giftee feel calm. It's recommended that you choose a blanket that is about 10 percent of their body weight.

Nest candles are a classic gift that feel like a little bit of luxury. You can pick from scents like Holiday, Birchwood Pine, Moroccan Amber and more and gift them a candle that will burn evenly for 50-60 hours.

For the person on your list that doesn't necessarily have a green thumb, this kind of herb garden might be a pick worth considering. The AeroGarden uses LED lights to help plants grow and will notify the gardener when it is time to water or feed the herbs inside. They can grow up to six different kinds of herbs at once in one convenient pot.

The host or hostess on your list that is charcuterie obsessed will likely appreciate this complete set. The expandable board can hold meats and cheeses, has a storage area for the included cheese knives and also comes with ceramic bowls for nuts, berries and other treats on the board.

Sometimes the best gift is an act of service, like running an errand or helping to clean — but this gift will keep on giving. With the help of this robot vacuum, they can cross vacuuming off of their cleaning list, since it can be programmed to clean around the house all on its own.

This blanket takes oversized to a whole new level — it measures 100 square feet. Consider it a one-and-done gift for the couple in your life.

Tech doesn't always have to be a huge splurge. This Fitbit is on sale for $100 right now and can help the recipient track health metrics like hours of sleep, heart rate and more.

The retro camera truly is mini, which makes it a great pick for anyone that loves to travel. They can toss it right in their backpack and carry it along for all of their adventures, without it taking up too much space.

Know someone working from home? Save them from trips to the microwave by helping them keep a hot cup of coffee on their desk at all times.

Record players are also making a comeback. This sleek style from Victrola can find function in any space, even if the recipient doesn't have a vinyl collection. It also plays FM radio, connects to their phone via Bluetooth and features an aux-in and RCA output connection for other MP3 devices.

