The Coach Outlet dropped designer bags by almost 80% off — and these styles are cute!

September is here, and you know how we can tell? It's not the scent of pumpkin spice in the air or social media rallying cries of "It's spooky season!" haunting us. It's the epic Labor Day sales.

Every retailer under the sun has great deals going on right now: Amazon, Target, J. Crew — you name it. But the sales event at Coach Outlet is so good it might just shake you (and your wallet) to your very core.

The designer brand seemingly skipped Labor Day and just said "Christmas came early" with these unbelievable discounts. Let's start with the 20% sale on thousands of styles, including bags and wallets. Then, we'll move on to the clearance picks, which are currently up to 70% off right now — PLUS an extra 20% off. There's even a section dedicated to under-$100 items for the extra-frugal shoppers. So, whether you want to gift yourself, a friend or a family member, these are the deals you'll want to jump on now.

This vibrant ID case might just make it impossible to lose a credit card, gift card or license ever again. You could probably spot the neon yellow, orange and purple hues from a mile away. A great gift for anyone who loves a pop of color in their life.

Why gift real roses (that will just whither and perish) when you can give her a flower-inspired purse that will become a forever staple in her wardrobe? The design is almost as eye-catching as the silver chain and buckle detailing on the front. Though, that under-$50 is certainly a frontrunner as well.

If you're willing to sacrifice space for epic style, we have your new favorite bag right here. Not only will you fall in love with the chain strap and smooth leather (featuring the famous Coach logo, of course), you'll fall even harder for the current markdown.

Can you imagine a better bag to carry into fall? Wear it as a crossbody (with your plaid shacket, of course) or detach the straps to hold it like the statement accessory it is.

Is it us or does this uniquely shaped bag scream "main character" energy? Try not to pair this purse with your best outfit, because this accessory was made to steal the spotlight.

Store all the money you won't be spending at this Coach Outlet sale inside this multifunctional leather wallet.

Another soon-to-be fall staple, this houndstooth satchel might be one of our favorite designs of the bunch. It also has a compartment large enough to fit all your essentials and a canvas material on the outside.

If you love Coach and want everyone to know, this mini bag has the look to get your style point across. It's made with pebble leather and comes in three colorblocking shades to choose from.

Work bag. School bag. Everyday bag. It doesn't matter what you need it for — you just need it. Grab the elegant tote for over 50% off while these Coach Outlet sales are still available!

Now, if you can't sacrifice storage for style (don't worry, we didn't forget about you!), this bucket bag has a pocket for everything. The main compartment is split into two, by what? You guess it — another pocket. But this one is zippered, to help keep your most precious items safe and secure.

Do you need a designer backpack? Maybe not. Do you want one? Without a doubt. With a 76% total discount, it won't take too much convincing to add one to your cart.

Picture this: You finally found the bag you've always wanted. It's cute. A head-turner. On sale! BUT the strap is super uncomfortable. Avoid that nightmare with this thick crossbody strap, finished with "Coach" written throughout.

A commuter and gym bag rolled into one, this duffel-like bag has everything he needs to store his athletic wear, tablets and more.