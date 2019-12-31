Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

Are you getting ready to try a new, healthy routine? Fitness trackers are all the rage with their easy-to-use interfaces and key tracking metrics such as calories, steps and even sleep. But how do you know which one is best suited for your personal goals?

We're breaking down the best fitness trackers around so you can train confidently and track your progress.

And for more ways to jump start your fitness journey, check out our article on the best sneakers for your workout, the best digital scales and our favorite healthy cookbooks.

The below list has deals by category, to quickly jump to the category you’re looking for click on the links below:

Best fitness trackers

With more than 1,000 reviews on Amazon, this device tracks steps, distance, calories burned and total active minutes in a day. It can also monitor your sleeping habits and is equipped with a vibrating alarm clock. Plus, it comes in two sizes.

Are you looking for a reliable fitness tracker with most of the bells and whistles without the high price tag? For a fraction of the price of a comparable Fitbit, this Amazon best seller not only counts steps and tracks workouts, it also has intuitive heart rate monitoring and is waterproof.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

Fitbit Ace is kid-friendly for ages 8 and up, helping your little ones learn the importance of staying active and getting sleep. It's shower, spill and splash proof, and it rewards kids for reaching fitness goals with celebratory notes and an achievement badge system.

If you’re looking for an all-around, in-depth tracker that really gets into the science and details, check out this one. The most recent update to this device provides users with real time pace and distance information when paired with your phone's GPS, guided breathing sessions and advanced capabilities for tracking sleep, including seeing how much light, deep and REM sleep you’re getting each night. The tracker also continuously monitors your heart rate, along with steps, active minutes and calories burned.

5. iHealth Wave Wireless Swim, Activity and Sleep Tracker

If you plan to swim for exercise, check out this tracker that’s a swim and fitness tracker all in one. Are you a slow swimmer or a fast swimmer? This tracker provides accurate swim statistics such as the number of lengths and strokes you take so you can compare workouts and track your progress.

Best smartwatches

At a little higher price than regular fitness trackers, you can nab the Fitbit Versa smartwatch, which is equipped with a GPS, apps for sports and weather, a heart monitor and more. Connect the Fitbit Versa to your smart phone for notifications and step-by-step workout coaching. You can also store and play hundreds of songs from the watch when it's synced to a Pandora Music account. Did we mention it comes in five colors?

The Apple Watch is more like a phone on your wrist than a typical smartwatch. In addition to being able to call, text and listen to music from it, the watch tracks your steps, calories burned, heart rate, sleep and much more. The newest update has a 30 percent larger display and 50 percent louder speaker compared to the previous model, according to Apple.

Designed specifically with runners in mind, the Garmin Forerunner focuses on tracking distance, pace, time and heart rate. Users are able to see their progress on the Garmin Connect site. For triathletes or bikers out there, look for the complete biking bundle that offers real time cadence data through sensors that attach to the cranks.

Looking for a budget smartwatch option? The Amazfit smartwatch, which looks very similar to an Apple Watch, is only $80. Like other smartwatches, it boasts sleep and activity tracking, heart rate monitoring and smart notifications. The best part? It has a 30 day battery life, according to the brand.

Regardless of which tracker you pick, it’s important to keep one thing in mind: Fitness trackers and watches are great tools, but they’re only beneficial when used! So get a tracker that will help you stay motivated as you ease into winter workouts.

Finding the perfect present can be a challenge, but Shop TODAY's up to the task. No matter who you're looking for, we've got gift guides for everyone on your list, including:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!