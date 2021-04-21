These bestsellers have over 15,800 5-star reviews on Amazon and they check almost every box on my list. They feel light in your hands and even lighter in your ears. I often forget that I have them on until I catch a glimpse of myself in the mirror. They are also nickel- and lead-free and hypoallergenic, making them great for sensitive ears, like mine.

Feel is where most earrings fall short for me. It's an automatic no if my ears start to feel itchy or hurt over the course of the day. After about two weeks of wearing these hoops almost every day for more than eight hours, I have had no itching or pain.

I was looking for a smaller hoop so I opted for the 20mm option in yellow gold. They aren't small enough to be huggie hoops, but aren't oversized either, and they fit with everything.

I've paired these earrings with a sweater and jeans to go grocery shopping and have also worn them with a jumpsuit and blazer to deliver a virtual speech. Regardless of where I’m going, these help me feel more put together without taking attention away from my outfit if I get dressed up.

The only category I haven't had a chance to fully test out yet is durability. I like to form my final opinions after about a month of wear and tear. So far, in the two weeks I have had them, they've held up really well. If my experience is anything like that of most reviewers, they will continue to stand the test of time.

Whether you're looking to update your own accessory collection or trying to find the perfect Mother's Day gift for someone in your life, these are a stylish and affordable option. They come in three different color and size combinations: rose gold, white gold and yellow gold and in 20mm, 30mm or 50mm, to match anyone's specific style.

