When at a loss for what to gift a loved one, you can really never go wrong with jewelry. Although, purchasing jewelry for your friend, family member or partner can be tough considering the varying aesthetic preferences that we all have. But if you have a general idea of what types of jewelry they may like (bold, delicate or maybe even whimsical), look no further than our gift guide for 21 best jewelry gifts to give this holiday season — there is something for every type of fashionista below.
To quickly jump to the category you're looking for, click on the links below or keep scrolling to see all 21.
Jewelry gifts under $50
1. BaubleBar Eye Spy Drop Earrings
If you love a great statement piece, these earrings from BaubleBar will catch everyone’s eye. They feature gold hardware, as well as glass and resin stones with pearly acrylic, too.
2. Rebecca Minkoff Heart Bracelet
This fun pick from Rebecca Minkoff features a whimsical-looking, twinkling heart in the center of the bracelet, surrounded by gold-plated beads.
3. Sugarfix by BaubleBar Butterfly And Tassel Earring Set 2pc - Blush
You can’t really go wrong when you offer two jewelry options instead of one. This fun set includes cute butterfly drops and classy tassel earrings that are sure to delight.
4. Akola Karatasi DIY Bracelet Kit in Rainbow
Can’t decide which jewelry gift to give your family member or friend? Look no further than the Akola DIY Bracelet Kit, which allows the receiver to create their own work of art with multiple shades of hand-rolled Karatasi beads, raffia tassels and lots of stretch cord so they can make multiple bracelets.
5. BaubleBar Large Michel Curb-Chain Necklace
This chunky chain adds edge and style to any outfit. Wear alone or layer with other chain pieces for a sexy vibe.
6. Little Words Project Hope Beaded Stretch Bracelet
What started as a small way to uplift and support other women has taken off in the jewelry industry — and we can understand why. The Little Words Project sells the cutest bracelets with the kindest words. This one, featuring the word “Hope,” may help a loved one get through a tough time this holiday season.
7. Estella Bartlett Badass Goldtone Pendant Necklace
Ideal for the woman in your life who seems to be doing it all and then some, this pendant necklace easily displays everything she embodies to you.
8. BaubleBar Bolsena Anklet with Pearls
Can’t forget about adorning the feet, too! This anklet from BaubleBar features shiny golden plating over a brass chain and pearly glass and naturally hued freshwater cultured pearls for a delicate adornment to any ankle.
9. Ho Ho Christmas Wreath Earrings
Get extra-festive this season with these fun earrings from Target. They feature Santa’s favorite phrase and will definitely be a topic of conversation at any Zoom holiday party.
Jewelry gifts under $100
1. Sequin X Pretty Connected Charm & Mask Chain Set
Wearing a mask all the time isn’t all that fun, but that doesn’t mean you can’t work with what you’ve got — this super cool chain connects to your mask for added flair when you’re safely out and about.
2. Studs Butterfly Bundle
Delicate and dynamite, this Butterfly Bundle from Studs includes a pair of pavé butterfly huggies and a single chained pavé butterfly stud for the serious trendsetter in your life.
3. Pandora Sparkling Snowflake Stud Earrings
Bring a bit of winter cheer to your ears with these sparkling snowflake stud earrings from Pandora. Each earring contains clear stones set in a star-like snowflake shape with micro-beading in the center.
4. Rebecca Minkoff Curb Link Apple Watch Bracelet Strap
Yeah, the bands that come from the Apple Store are cool and all, but what about sporting something a bit edgier? I love this pick from Rebecca Minkoff, which is compatible with the Series 1, Series 2, Series 3, Series 4 or Series 5 Apple 38mm or 40mm watches.
5. Kendra Scott Jae Star Stud Earrings
Fun and funky, these star stud earrings from Kendra Scott come in nine colors and are a perfect stocking stuffer for the holidays.
Jewelry gifts under $200
1. Alex and Ani Lunar Phase Bracelet Gift Set
This two-piece set from Alex and Ani is a great gift for anyone obsessed with all things moon cycle. The bracelets come in a beautiful gift box and are made with 14-karat gold plated sterling silver.
2. Amazon Collection 14k Yellow Gold-Filled Hand Engraved Cuff Bracelet
A beautiful bangle created with 14k yellow gold, this pick from Amazon Collection features a pattern of engraved flowers with silver-tone petals and is a heavyweight for a luxe feel.
3. Mikayla J The Milla Necklace
For the gal who loves a good statement, this two-tier piece from Mikayla J can be worn on its own or layered with other gold necklaces for an edgier look.
4. Aurate Tribar Ear Jacket
For the lucky lady (or man) who loves the ultra-modern look, these tribar ear jackets from Aurate are simple but so cool, too. They can also be sold as a single earring for a lower price if you’d only like to adorn one ear.
5. Bony Levy 14K Gold Hoop Earrings
Everyone needs a high-end pair of hoops that will last you for years. This pick from Bony Levy comes in yellow gold or white gold and aren’t super large. Consider them the perfect size for a classic hoop look.
6. Jennifer Behr Monica Pearl and Bead Necklace
Mixing classic elegance with a little bit of fun, this pearl and band necklace by Jennifer Behr is ideal for the person in your life who embodies a total mix of the two. The necklace features polished golden brass hardware, dyed freshwater cultured pearls, and half pearls and half vinyl beads.
Jewelry gifts under $250
1. Akola Greta Chandelier Statement Earring Clip On in Black Raffia & Horn
For the Earthy lady in your life who loves a great statement piece, these beautiful clip-on earrings are bold, lightweight and match with so many outfits.
