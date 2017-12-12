31 holiday gift ideas for every amazing woman on your list this year

Wondering what to get for the most important women in your life? We’re here to help! We found more than 20 fun, cozy, cool and affordable gift ideas for your favorite females — from moms to sisters, significant others and best friends.

There’s a little something for everyone in this guide, including cashmere scarves, playing cards, essential oil diffusers, dainty jewelry and more.

For Your Girlfriends

What Do You Meme? Adult Party Game, $25, Amazon

Want to take your wine nights to the next level? Introduce a game! This fun card game (similar to Cards Against Humanity) is geared toward millennials and guaranteed to induce some serious giggles.

Tata Harper Volumizing Lip and Cheek Tint, $36, Nordstrom

A splurge-worthy beauty product is the perfect gift for any of your girlfriends. We love this Tata Harper tint that add subtle, pretty color while also filling the look of fine lines and giving your skin and lips a more plumped, youthful appearance.

Areaware Table Tiles, $30, Amazon

amazon.com Areaware Table Tiles, $30, Amazon

Perfect for your friend who's always entertaining, these Areaware table tiles double as coasters and a tabletop art piece! For bonus gifting points, wrap them up with a bottle of wine.

Vintorio Wine Aerator Pourer, $16, Amazon

Speaking of wine, this Amazon best seller has over 2,000 positive reviews and is able to aerate your wine instantly upon the pour. Amazing!

Personalized Morse Code Cuff, $32, BaubleBar

We love BaubleBar's large selection of monogrammed and personalized jewelry, especially for its accessible prices. Treat a favorite girlfriend to this cuff with a Morse code initial for her name.

Assortment of 12 Two-Inch Living Succulents, $49, Urban Outfitters

If your best girlfriend has a serious green thumb, treat her to a lush collection of living succulents. These small plants can be re-potted into larger vessels in clusters or kept singular and spread throughout the home for a touch of green in every room.

Choose Your Dog Breed Socks, $12, Uncommon Goods

Whether she's the proud parent of a beagle, a Lab or a cute little Westie, your gal pal will love these kitschy and cozy socks from Uncommon Goods. (You can choose from more than 15 breeds!)

Asos Oversized Plaid Scarf, $20, Asos

Give one of your best gal pals the gift of cozy — in the form of this stylish and soft scarf from Asos. This plaid pattern is festive for the season now, but will have your bestie feeling bright and cheerful vibes all winter long.

New Moon Beginnings Raw Crystal Chakra Set, $35, Etsy

For your girlfriend who believes in the healing power of crystals, give this kit of seven stones that each represent the seven chakras, which come with a gorgeous selenite tile for storage and display.

For Your Mom

Fintie Case for Kindle Paperwhite, $18 (normally $30), Amazon

If your mom loves her Kindle as much as ours do, get her this chic case to keep it protected and help it last longer. Fintie also carries tons of plain colors and other fun patterns on Amazon.

If your mom doesn't have a Kindle, great news! The Paperwhite is on sale right now for $100 (normally $120). If you are looking for something a little less expensive, the 6-inch Kindle E-reader is on sale for only $60 (normally $80).

Viva Naturals Aromatherapy Essential Oil Diffuser, $20, Amazon

Known to promote better sleep and help with relaxation, diffusers are a clever and thoughtful gift for any mom who could use a few more peaceful moments to herself each day. This one has misting and light features as well as a timer, so it will automatically shut down once she drifts off.

Brooklinen Core Sheet Set, $129, Brooklinen

Sometimes the best gifts aren’t the most glamorous. Brooklinen has built a stellar reputation (through thousands of five-star reviews) for their soft, breathable and cool-to-the-touch linens. Upgrade Mom’s sleep situation with a set of their subtly patterned sheets.

Everlane Cashmere Scarf, $88, Everlane

What could feel better than wrapping your neck in cashmere? Your mom will swoon over the ultrasoft fabrication and and unfussy design of this Everlane scarf, and she’ll think of you every time she puts it on.

For something a little more affordable, we love this cashmere scarf from our favorite Japanese brand Uniqlo for $49.

Long Distance Touch Lamps, $150, UncommonGoods

If you want to be closer to your mom after the holidays when you can’t be together, this is the perfect gift. She takes one lamp and you take the other, and when you touch yours, hers lights up and vice versa. It’s a small way to let her know you’re thinking of her, wherever you are.

"The Gourmands' Way: Six Americans in Paris and the Birth of a New Gastronomy," $20, Amazon

Even if the mom on your list isn't a foodie, she'll appreciate the wondrous storytelling and fascinating interconnections of these six American chefs who, while living and working in Paris, changed the way we eat.

Acacia Wood Bed Tray, $30, Bed, Bath & Beyond

Make this gift of a stylish breakfast tray a double success: Bring it to her while she's still in bed on Christmas morning, topped with her coffee and breakfast!

Waist Pack Running Belt, $13, Amazon

If your mom likes to power walk but doesn't know where to store all her items while she does it - this is the gift for her! This running belt holds money, credit cards, keys, and even earphones!

For Your Wife or Significant Other

Zoe Chicco Diamond Bezel Ring, $150, Nordstrom

When you want to give her a ring but not that ring — opt for something sweet, simple and timeless. This skinny 14-karat gold band and bezel-set diamond make a charming gift she’ll wear every day.

"The 5 Love Languages: The Secret to Love that Lasts" by Gary Chapman, $10, Amazon

If you’re looking to understand your partner better — learning how each of you shows and receives love — try a copy of this classic book on romantic relationships that’s been on the best-seller list for years.

Fredericks and Mae Rainbow Playing Cards, $13, Urban Outfitters

We’re big fans of bringing back game night — especially when it comes to romantic nights in, cooking together and drinking wine. Bring out this colorful deck of cards to play a few rounds of gin rummy or speed after dinner.

Trakdot Luggage Tracker, $40 (normally $80), Amazon

If you have a trip coming up, or you are going to surprise her with one, this luggage tracker makes a great gift! It can give you real-time updates on where your luggage is in the world using your iPhone or Android.

Eberjey Noor Short PJ set, $122, Shopbop

A pajama set that’s cute, cozy and just a little bit sexy? This Eberjey set has it all, and will make the perfect gift for your favorite girl who loves nothing more than sleeping in or lazing around in her “Sunday best” all day long.

For something a little more cozy and more affordable, we love this pj set from Amazon's comfort line Mae. The heather grey color has lemon piping and is only $30.

The School of Life 100 Questions: Love Edition, $30, Amazon

We love these boxes of conversation-prompting questions from The School of Life. This set focuses on questions about love, romance and relationships, which makes it the perfect gift for your significant other. Try a few when you're at home for a cozy winter date night, or break them out at your next couples dinner party.

Herbivore Botanicals Coco Gift Set, $42, Nordstrom

Treat your paramour to a luxurious bath set from Herbivore Botanicals, featuring a coconut milk bath soak that will sooth and soften the skin, and a body oil to deeply hydrate. Both have a lush, exotic scent that will make your tub feel like a tropical vacation.

For Your Sister

"Women Who Run With The Wolves" by Clarissa Pinkola Estes, $6, Amazon

It may seem strange to recommend a book first published in 1992, but we feel that now more than ever it’s important for women to read stories that celebrate what it means to be a strong, loving female. This classic by Clarissa Pinkola Estes explores the archetype of the wild woman in mythology, fairy tales and beyond.

Corkcicle 25-oz. Triple-Insulated Shatterproof Canteen, $33, Amazon

Whether your sis wants to keep her post-workout water cold to enjoy after a hot yoga class or needs a place to stash the wine on her next picnic, she’ll find plenty of uses for this hot and cold canteen from Corkcicle.

Madison Reed Gift Card, $25 and up, Madison Reed

If your sister colors her hair (at a salon or at home) she’ll appreciate the genius of Madison Reed, whose at-home glosses and color touch-up kits for roots (and grays) are a beauty industry favorite. A gift card will allow her to choose the treatment she wants in the right shade for her hair.

Parachute Home Peaceful Sleep Set, $79, Parachute Home

Whether she’s a frequent traveler or just loves her beauty rest, your sister will appreciate this indulgent set from one of our favorite home brands that includes a sleep mask, candle and matches.

We also love this eye mask that's only $10 on Amazon!

JIC Gem Agate Coaster Set, $26, Amazon

These agate coasters add a pop of color to any holiday table!

"Bardot Takes a Break" framed print, $199, Sonic Editions

We love the selection of iconic photographs you can find (already framed) from Sonic Editions. For your sister with a penchant for all things French, treat her to a candid image of Brigitte Bardot on the set of "Two Weeks in September."

MAC Girls Mischief Minx Palette, $34, Nordstrom

For the sister who loves a good beauty fix, treat her to this MAC Cosmetics palette that's full of warm bronze tones. She'll love trying out new shades of eye shadow and blush (and everyone loves a little bit of a glow in the middle of the winter)!

Soapstone Wine Cooling Pearls, $24, Uncommon Goods

Watch her sip, watch her chardonnay-nay! Soapstone is one of the most effective natural materials when it comes to retaining temperature, which makes these wine pearls absolutely genius. Your sis will love being able to drop a few into her evening glass of white wine to cool it down without diluting.

