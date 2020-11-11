Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Shopping for your husband? We know it’s hard stuff. That’s why we are determined to make it easy to shop for your sweetheart.

We rounded up a list of the top holiday gifts from all the online stores we love to peruse. From fire pits to cozy slippers, we've got you covered when it comes to the best gifts for husbands.

To quickly jump to the category you're looking for, click on the links below or keep scrolling to see all 21.

Best beauty & fashion gifts for husbands

This beard and hair trimmer from Panasonic can be used dry or wet. With 20 different length settings, chances are he’ll be able to get any look he wants.

Stuck on what cologne to get him? Me too. That’s why this sampler set may be the way to go this holiday. It comes with nine samples of men’s cologne.

For the athletic guy, here’s a zip hoodie from Under Armour to help him keep warm up while out on a run or bike ride.

How cozy! These slippers from OluKai have a collapsible-back feature, allowing it to be worn as a slide or a slip-on.

If your man loves Star Wars, Mandalorian gear is a big trend this holiday season. We found this t-shirt at Walmart for less than 12 bucks.

Now, hubby can have a laugh after unwrapping this sweater from Tipsy Elves.

This bi-fold wallet from Herschel Supply Co. has spots for six cards, bills and two interior slip pockets.

Best fitness gifts for husbands

Is your spouse complaining about sore and stiff muscles? Check out this massage device. It has three speed options and delivers up to 3200 percussions per minute.

Is he looking to get back on track after the so-called quarantine 15? This latest book gives tips on how to start a low carb diet.

Best tech gifts for husbands

Hubby can always stay close with these connected bracelets. Touch one and the other lights up and vibrates.

Earbuds are a stocking stuffer that your husband will appreciate. He can wear them for his WFH Zoom meetings or to listen to his favorite tunes. He’ll get up to 11 hours of music nonstop with a single charge. Now, that’s music to my ears!

With this gift, hubby can take his videos to a whole new level. The Hero 9 is the latest action camera from GoPro. The manufacturer says it “sports a beastly 23.6MP sensor for ridiculous 5K video and stunning 20MP photos.”

Are Solo Pro wireless headphones on his wish list this year? This pair offers two listening modes: active noise cancelling and transparency.

Best food gifts for husbands

If he loves hot sauce, this is the gift for him. The DIY kit lets him whip up his own hot sauce and turn it up a notch — with a kick from guajillo peppers and chipotle.

With ground spices with flavors like fried chicken, morocccan spice, cinnamon coffee rub, cajun and jerk — this really is the ultimate gift set.

With this gift, your husband can brew his own seasonal ale right from home.

Best unique gifts for husbands

One reviewer said, “these pillows are the best thing since sliced bread!” This pillow from Tempur-Pedic adapts to head, neck, and shoulders for extra support.

If he needs an escape, this coffee table book might do the trick. It features images of scenic trials around the globe.

With this charging valet, he won’t be searching around the house looking for his phone charger. He can keep his watch, electronics, and rings in one convenient place.

This small tabletop fireplace can be placed on a dinner table — inside or out.

How about gifting this clay fire pit with some old-world charm? With it, he'll be able to keep cozy while sitting outside this season.

