Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
Shopping for your husband? We know it’s hard stuff. That’s why we are determined to make it easy to shop for your sweetheart.
We rounded up a list of the top holiday gifts from all the online stores we love to peruse. From fire pits to cozy slippers, we've got you covered when it comes to the best gifts for husbands.
To quickly jump to the category you're looking for, click on the links below or keep scrolling to see all 21.
- Best beauty & fashion gifts for husbands
- Best fitness gifts for husbands
- Best tech gifts for husbands
- Best food gifts for husbands
- Best unique gifts for husbands
Don’t forget to check out Shop TODAY’s 2020 Gift Guide to find the perfect present for everyone on your list!
Best beauty & fashion gifts for husbands
1. Panasonic Wet/Dry Beard Trimmer
This beard and hair trimmer from Panasonic can be used dry or wet. With 20 different length settings, chances are he’ll be able to get any look he wants.
2. Men's Cologne Sampler Set
Stuck on what cologne to get him? Me too. That’s why this sampler set may be the way to go this holiday. It comes with nine samples of men’s cologne.
3. ColdGear Infrared Full Zip Hoodie
For the athletic guy, here’s a zip hoodie from Under Armour to help him keep warm up while out on a run or bike ride.
4. OluKai Moloa Slipper
How cozy! These slippers from OluKai have a collapsible-back feature, allowing it to be worn as a slide or a slip-on.
5. Star Wars Mandalorian T-Shirt
If your man loves Star Wars, Mandalorian gear is a big trend this holiday season. We found this t-shirt at Walmart for less than 12 bucks.
6. Ugly Garland Christmas Sweater
Now, hubby can have a laugh after unwrapping this sweater from Tipsy Elves.
7. Herschel Supply Co. Roy Bi-Fold Wallet
This bi-fold wallet from Herschel Supply Co. has spots for six cards, bills and two interior slip pockets.
Best fitness gifts for husbands
1. Hypervolt by Hyperice
Is your spouse complaining about sore and stiff muscles? Check out this massage device. It has three speed options and delivers up to 3200 percussions per minute.
2. The Atkins 100 Eating Solution
Is he looking to get back on track after the so-called quarantine 15? This latest book gives tips on how to start a low carb diet.
Best tech gifts for husbands
1. Long Distance Touch Bracelet
Hubby can always stay close with these connected bracelets. Touch one and the other lights up and vibrates.
2. Samsung Galaxy Buds+ Plus
Earbuds are a stocking stuffer that your husband will appreciate. He can wear them for his WFH Zoom meetings or to listen to his favorite tunes. He’ll get up to 11 hours of music nonstop with a single charge. Now, that’s music to my ears!
3. GoPro - HERO9
With this gift, hubby can take his videos to a whole new level. The Hero 9 is the latest action camera from GoPro. The manufacturer says it “sports a beastly 23.6MP sensor for ridiculous 5K video and stunning 20MP photos.”
4. Beats by Dr. Dre — Solo Pro
Are Solo Pro wireless headphones on his wish list this year? This pair offers two listening modes: active noise cancelling and transparency.
Best food gifts for husbands
1. Make Your Own Hot Sauce Kit
If he loves hot sauce, this is the gift for him. The DIY kit lets him whip up his own hot sauce and turn it up a notch — with a kick from guajillo peppers and chipotle.
2. Chef Kenny's Ultimate Gift Set
With ground spices with flavors like fried chicken, morocccan spice, cinnamon coffee rub, cajun and jerk — this really is the ultimate gift set.
3. Holiday Ale Brewing
With this gift, your husband can brew his own seasonal ale right from home.
Best unique gifts for husbands
1. Tempur-Adapt ProHi + Cooling Pillow
One reviewer said, “these pillows are the best thing since sliced bread!” This pillow from Tempur-Pedic adapts to head, neck, and shoulders for extra support.
2. 100 Hikes of a Lifetime: The World's Ultimate Scenic Trails
If he needs an escape, this coffee table book might do the trick. It features images of scenic trials around the globe.
3. Mele Designs Ashlin Wood Charging Station in Java
With this charging valet, he won’t be searching around the house looking for his phone charger. He can keep his watch, electronics, and rings in one convenient place.
4. Indoor Outdoor Portable Tabletop Fire Pit
This small tabletop fireplace can be placed on a dinner table — inside or out.
5. Clay Fire Pit with Iron Stand
How about gifting this clay fire pit with some old-world charm? With it, he'll be able to keep cozy while sitting outside this season.
Still looking for the perfect gift? Be sure to check out Shop TODAY’s 2020 Gift Guide to shop for everyone on your list, including:
- 52 gifts the teenager in your life will actually like
- 17 best health and fitness gifts for women and men in 2020
- Gifts for every woman you know
- Shopping for mom? Here are 18 gifts she'll actually love
- 41 helpful tech items that'll make the perfect gift
- 24 thoughtful gifts that will make your girlfriend swoon
To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!