It takes a bold gifter to go the fragrance route.

While exciting to receive, fragrances can be ambitious gifts to shop for — they’re often personal, intimate and usually a gamble. Luckily, you don’t need to roll the dice this season. We come bearing shopping tips and highly rated fragrance gift options across a slew of popular categories, brands and budgets.

Since finding the perfect fragrance gift isn’t for the weary, we also called in some reinforcement. We chatted with gift-giving expert Lindsay Roberts Schey of The Gift Insider. She’s clocked in over a decade in the world of gifting and kindly bestowed some of her wisdom on us.

How to shop for fragrance gifts and gift sets

Go shopping (casually) with them.

Schey’s first piece of advice is to stick with a tried-and-true fragrance favorite of the person you are gifting. If possible, it’s best to take the person you are gifting casually shopping with you and see which brands they spritz on themselves and enjoy, as well as which ones they avoid. You can even ask for “advice” on their favorites.

“If you have known someone a long time, you most likely know the type of fragrances they typically wear,” Schey points out. “In this case, I’d recommend taking note of what they typically wear and either gifting the same if they are running low or asking a person at the fragrance counter for something similar.

"If you know they are the type to always try new things, go that route and go wild. Find them something different and special. Just take note of the return policy in case it’s not exactly what they were hoping for," she adds.

When in doubt, go for discovery sets.

Schey is also a fan of fragrance “discovery sets” — a cute name for fragrance kits with multiple (usually travel-sized or mini) scents. These kits usually make a great choice for someone you may not know as well.

“Another safe route to go if you know they love a specific fragrance, but know they aren’t running low [on that fragrance], is to gift the complimentary lotion, candle or oil of that scent,” she says.

Schey offers more tips throughout our fragrance gift guide below. Keep scrolling to see everything (27 picks!), or click on the category links below to quickly find options that fit your giftee.

Best fragrances for her

You may have noticed this warm floral fragrance before — it tops retailer bestseller lists like crazy. This haute couture option has literally thousands of glowing reviews behind it (over 5,000 on Ulta and over 15,000 on Google). The base note here is an edgy bourbon vanilla, jasmine for middle notes and notes of blackcurrant on top.

Google reviewers call it both fresh and warm and love that it’s long-lasting. It comes in three different sizes from Ulta, but the two smaller bottles are sold out at the time of publication, though it seems the standard size is still available through Sephora if you want to snag it before Santa does.

Here’s a best-selling floral that gently tosses in a fruity moment, with top notes of red and dark berries. If you’re confident your giftee doesn’t stray from a sensual scent, they’ll appreciate the musk-amber base note. The brand says this perfume, made in France, is bold and adventurous but comes in an understated bottle (which we think is pretty chic).

Nordstrom offers same-day pickup, and Sephora offers a same-day delivery option.

Some of us have music fans on our list, and this Ulta-exclusive fragrance by the “Bad Guy” singer is quickly becoming a favorite — already one of Ulta’s newest bestsellers. It’s actually the second fragrance from Eilish, just released in November. Of course, you don’t have to be an Eilish fan to enjoy this fragrance. Fans of creamy and warm aromas will find this one pretty tempting.

It’s in the amber gourmand fragrance family, with a woody, musky base, as well as middle notes of vanilla, soft spices and cocoa. Then, it's topped with sugared petals, mandarin and warm berries. Clean beauty users will also appreciate that it’s vegan, free from parabens and comes in a biodegradable cello wrap. Ulta, fortunately, offers same-day shipping options and in-store pickup.

Best solid perfumes for her

Solid perfumes like this sweet and spicy one from Lush are a fun fragrance alternative. They’re perfect for travel without any worry about your fragrance splish-splashing around in your carry-on. Plus, application is a breeze: Just gently rub it on your wrists and neck and go!

Lush says the Lord of Misrule's unique, multilayered scent has been a fan favorite in its "fizzing and foaming" forms, and now the solid perfume version is a top three bestseller. It’s a good pick for people who love a complex earthy fragrance with a hint of spice, thanks to the combination of patchouli oil and black pepper. But it's not overwhelming because there's a dash of sweet vanilla to balance the herbal notes.

This solid perfume is vegan and self-preserving, so you don’t have to worry about it going bad in your bag. Solid perfumes can come with hefty price tags, but this choice is one of the more reasonable and reliable we found. Unfortunately, none of Lush's solid perfumes are available for same-day delivery, but it will deliver in two to eight business days from the shipping date.

If you like the idea of gifting a solid instead of a liquid but want to go a little higher end, this duo by Jo Malone is a safe bet. One solid in this set is Zesty Lime Basil and Mandarin, the other is tart Blackberry and Bay. The brand says these smooth formulas can be layered together and easily applied with just a finger dab.

Editor's Note: The duo is temporarily out of stock on the brand's site and other retailers, but you can buy the gift set now and Jo Malone will ship once it's back in stock. In the meantime, we included links to refills of each scent from Neiman Marcus and Nordstrom above, which are available for five- to seven-day delivery.

Best fragrances for him

You’ll find this men’s fragrance on Sephora’s bestsellers page. It’s a citrus and woody scent famous for its notes of bergamot, ginger and vetiver. If you’re looking for a masculine aroma that’s earthy, woody and ready to be layered, you found it.

Sephora offers both same-day pickup in store and same-day delivery.

A great way to shop for fragrances outside of your wheelhouse is by searching retailer websites for their top-rated picks. This one by Versace has a serious fan base, with reviewers calling it sexy, clean and fresh. Although it's earthy and woody in nature, it also has aquatic and citrus notes.

Here’s a Sephora bestseller by Dior. It belongs to the citrus and woods fragrance family. The highly concentrated men’s perfume has key notes of mandarin, tonka bean and sandalwood.

Best home fragrance gifts

There are some serious pros for home fragrances. Schey points out that people can have multiple scents throughout their homes and that home scents aren’t as personal as perfume fragrances. She says candle sets or fragrance diffusers as a perfect gift “for anyone.” So think about that coworker you only know inside the office, your child’s teacher and more.

Boy Smells is a newer gender-neutral fragrance label that keeps growing in popularity. This candle set is trendy and made of natural materials, featuring five scented candles made of a mix of coconut and beeswax and a braided cotton wick. These are also made in the USA, and each has about a 16-hour burn time.

Conserva offers a unique home fragrance gift that is as beautiful as it is “mood-enhancing.” You’ll choose from black or white Ha Ko incense leaves. Black leaves are available in a set of six Relax or Focus scents.

White fragrance leaves are in a set of five assorted scents and come with a burner mat in a wooden box. No matter which you choose, your set will come with a handmade Lue Brass plate.

Wall diffusers make a thoughtful home fragrance gift, and this one by Nest is a chic choice at a reasonable price point. This set comes with a wall diffuser unit and a scent in the grapefruit fragrance family, with key notes of pink pomelo grapefruit, watery greens, lily of the valley and coriander blossom.

This set gives your giftee 30 days of continuous fragrance, and they can toss in refills when they’re ready for more. Or, you can add additional refills to your present: There are plenty of Nest refills available to beef up your gifting, if you’d like. P.S. This set is also vegan and cruelty-free.

Snif is a fine fragrance company that does things a little differently. Along with offering gender-neutral scents, the company lets candle lovers test its products before committing. Here’s how it works: You order your bundle of vegan, non-toxic candles and their mini test versions and get a free seven days to try the minis. You pay for whichever candles you decide to keep, whether it's one or all three in the bundle. These are made in the USA, formulated to burn for 50-plus hours and come with decorative lids. Returns and shipping are free, so you don’t have to fret if you don’t like one or more of the scents.

This is a great choice for the picky person on your shopping list. Pro tip: If you feel like candles alone aren’t going to cut it, Schey recommends adding an additional thoughtful item to it, like beautiful matches. Want to kick things up an extra notch from there? Schey says to add a “wow” element to the gift wrapping. “Add on a special gift topper that they can use like an initial keychain or an everlasting flower.”

Best fragrance gift sets for her

Versace has a gorgeous variety of feminine fragrances, and Bright Crystal is one of the brand’s bestselling perfumes. It’s been around since 2006 and remains a staple in the brand’s collection, offering fresh, fruity and floral vibes with a musky amber base note. This long-lasting fragrance is available as a four-piece gift set at Macy’s, Bloomingdale's and other retailers.

In addition to the perfume, this set gives the Versace lover in your life the body lotion, bath and shower gel and travel-size fragrance. This set isn’t a mini version either, so it’s a good value given the product sizes and bundled price.

Rollerball fragrances are handy — they’re totable and easy to apply while on the go, making them a solid choice for the busy bee on your list. This gift set by Gucci is a unique option since it tosses in the brand’s mascara alongside the floral, layer-able scent known as Flora Gorgeous Gardenia. Both bottles are around the same size, seemingly easy enough to fit into even the teeniest clutches.

Marc Jacobs fragrance gift sets are selling out quickly. This four-piece set is available through Macy’s and gets your giftee a cute variety of this Marc Jacobs favorite. The brand’s Perfect scent is floral, feminine and bright, with cashmere-reminiscent base notes and top notes of rhubarb and daffodil.

The perfume spray comes in a generous 4.2-ounce bottle along with a pen spray, perfect for a night out. The set also includes a mini version of the bottle and lotion to keep around the office.

Chanel is a classic choice for fine fragrances (is any perfume more famous than Chanel No. 5?). This gift set includes the timeless brand’s CHANCE EAU TENDRE scent, which is said to be soft, fresh and floral with key notes of citron, jasmine and teakwood. This limited edition gift set includes the traditional perfume bottle and a special version that twists (and looks safer to travel with).

Miss Dior is a highly rated, fresh and zesty fragrance line. This trio set includes rollers of the three floral varieties (original perfume, Rose n’ Roses and Blooming Bouquet). This particular gift set is exclusive to Nordstrom and makes a good choice for those who prefer to roll their fine fragrance instead of spritzing.

If you’re looking to give something fun and playful, this gift set from Juicy Couture is an excellent way to wrap up something sassy this season. This set includes three “play” scents from the brand: Play Blooming Babe (citrus and floral), Play Sweet Diva (floral gourmand) and Play Sparkling Rebel (floral and fruity).

Several reviewers rave about the scents and that the fashionable little bottles are stackable.

Best fragrance gift sets for him

This set by Prada is a limited edition, so we can’t promise it’ll still be up for grabs when you click! It includes two sizes of the brand’s Luna Rossa Ocean Cologne, one for home and one for travel. This layerable scent may have “ocean” in its name, but it offers a woody, earthy aroma.

A staple in men’s fragrances, Giorgio Armani is a safe choice for long-lasting masculine scents. If you’d like to double up on your giftee, this two-piece gift set is both highly rated and a great value. It comes with two different-sized bottles of the beloved aquatic cologne.

We noticed some men’s gift sets aren’t as generous as those marketed toward women, but we can’t say that about this gift set by Ralph Lauren. This set gets you a 4.2-ounce bottle of the cologne, a travel-size version and a deodorant.

The brand’s Polo Red fragrance is said to be fresh and spicy, with base notes of cedarwood, vetiver and vanilla, topped with lemon, bergamot and juniper.

Best discovery sets

Some people hesitate to buy themselves upscale fragrances, so if you’re looking to splurge on a special someone, this Tom Ford discovery set should do the trick. The brand describes these scents as provocative; the set includes three of the label’s fragrances (Bitter Peach, Rose Prick and Lost Cherry) in mini decanters.

Gifting a high-end discovery set is a generous way to go. This one by Dior includes 10 mini fragrances in a box that resembles a treasure chest. Reviewers say they love the scents and especially admire the beautiful packaging they come in.

Featuring 10 mini scents by Maison Margiela, this set is a nostalgic discovery set to play with. These special scents are formulated to bring you to special memories or moments. Take a look at the fragrance names and see what we mean: Lazy Sunday Morning, Jazz Club, Beach Walk, Sailing Day, Autumn Vibes, Coffee Break, By the Fireplace, Bubble Bath, Under the Lemon Trees and Springtime in a Park.

Popular discovery sets like this, especially at this price point, sell out quickly, but this one is still available at Sephora as we write.

Best mini fragrance gifts

This limited edition mini set is sold out in most places, but at the time we wrote this, it's still available at Kohls (last-minute shoppers rejoice!).

The kit includes Gucci’s four bestsellers that boast the brand’s popular floral and citrus scents. Keep in mind that minis are exactly that — micro bottles. Some reviewers find themselves disappointed by bottle size when ordering online. But think of minis as a sampler pack, offering a taste of everything for the hard-to-shop-for giftee who may also be new to the brand. Minis also make a good choice for travelers (these sizes are TSA-approved; just be sure to pack them with care!).

Here’s a budget-friendly choice that offers more than just perfume. Philosophy’s limited edition mini gift set includes the brand’s best-selling floral perfume, Amazing Grace, along with a firming body emulsion and a two-in-one product that works as a shampoo and bath or shower gel (all products are the same bestselling scent).

Everything comes in a mini pink pouch, perfect to stuff a stocking with. P.S. If you’re new to the scent, Amazing Grace has notes of bergamot, middle notes of Muguet blossoms and a lasting musk base.

Perfume pioneer Elizabeth Arden has too many perfume products to name, but this mini coffret is one worth noting, especially at its reasonable price point. This set includes mini versions of the White Tea collection of varying floral, musk, citrus and woody notes. The mini set is a safe choice for fans of these fragrance notes — or Elizabeth Arden fans in general who’d like a chance to test out this collection all at once.

We like that this set is easier on the wallet compared to many of the other options listed here. Want even more fragrance savings? Schey says to take advantage of full store "friends and family days" to save on fragrances. Plus, she adds, “Outlets and discount stores like TJ Maxx also have incredible deals on fragrances all year round.”

Meet our expert

Lindsay Roberts Schey is a lifestyle and gift-giving expert and founder of The Gift Insider, where she's been sharing gifting advice for the past 13 years.