Are you looking for a new signature scent? Finding the perfect perfume for you or a loved one can be quite a challenge if you don't have any direction.

We spoke with Larissa Jensen, vice president and beauty industry advisor at The NPD Group, a New York-based market research company that specializes in consumer trends. She shared some of the most popular and bestselling fragrances for women and men to help you narrow down the selection.

Whether you're shopping for yourself or looking for the perfect Valentine's Day gift, we've got you covered! Scroll through for all of our expert-approved perfumes for women and men below.

Best Perfume for Women

This iconic fragrance from Chanel has been around for generations and would make a great go-to scent for all ages. Coco Mademoiselle is a classic perfume with notes of orange, jasmine, rose and vanilla.

Chance Eau Tendre is the perfect transition scent for young women as its light and fruity but mature. With hints of alluring citron, jasmine, and teakwood, any woman is bound to make jaws drop when wearing this fragrance.

This fresh fragrance from Lancôme not only looks classy, but it smells classy too! It has hints of iris, mint and is extremely loved. With over 1,500 reviews and nearly a perfect rating on Nordstrom, people can't stop raving about this scent. "It was love at first scent for me!" said one happy customer. "I get compliments everywhere I go, and the fragrance is long-lasting."

This new YSL perfume was launched in 2019 and has already become a cult favorite. The warm floral scent includes notes of lavender, orange blossom and accords.

Lancôme's Idôle Eau de Parfum is also a reasonably new fragrance and extremely well-loved. With almost 5,000 reviews and an impressive 4.7-star rating on Lancôme's website, many customers say this jasmine and rose fragrance is the "perfect every day" scent.

Donna Born In Roma has a woody, fruity scent and is blended with vanilla bourbon. The bottle was inspired by Roman architecture and the brand's iconic stud design — which would look great on any vanity! While this feminine perfume was just released last year, it has almost 3,000 positive reviews on Nordstrom and promises to give an edgy scent to your collection.

Best Perfume For Men

Bleu de Chanel gives an unexpected and bold smell with its fresh aroma. This men's perfume has notes of citrus, labdanum and sandalwood cedar. "This is the second time buying for my husband. He loves it," said one Macy's shopper.

Inspired by the wild, Dior's Sauvage men's perfume combines fresh bergamot and notes of black pepper with of amber and musk for a classic masculine scent. There's also spicy mandarin, which brightens the scent's signature freshness.

This men's perfume from Armani Beauty is bound to impress the ladies and would make a great Valentine's Day present for your main man! Acqua Di Gio has hints of cypress, musk and marine notes — giving a masculine and fresh aroma.

