Save your skin from the winter elements with these hydrating tips

Five Rules to Follow this Winter:

Avoid super hot showers — and keep them to only once per day! Moisturize right after a shower when your skin is still damp. Treat dry patches with hydrocortisone ointment. Drink up — with more water and less alcohol, that is. Put sunscreen on your face and lips — it may look overcast, but UV rays are still sneaking through those clouds!

Problem: Red, blotchy face

The cold winter winds can render even the best skin red, flaky and blotchy. The problem is simple: your oil glands simply can’t keep up with the dehydrating impacts of the temperatures. While you should definitely keep moisturizing, now is the time to work in face masks, especially those containing aloe, and face oils.

Kiehl's Calendula & Aloe Hydration Mask, $45, Nordstrom

Clarins Lotus Face Treatment Oil, $58, Nordstrom

To try making a face mask at home, combine half of an avocado, two tablespoons of honey and one teaspoon of almond oil.

Problem: Chapped lips

While the cold temps, lipsticks, tooth paste and mouth wash can all dehydrate the lips — there are options. These hydrating lip balms will keep your lips looking supple all winter long.

Carmex Colloidal Oatmeal lip balm, $6, Amazon

Aquaphor, $5, Amazon

For a home remedy, dip a green tea bag in water, allow to cool and then apply directly to the lips. The green tea contains anti-inflammatory properties. For extra moisture, apply a dab of olive oil.

Problem: Cracked hands

Never has hand cream been more important! Keep it by the sink so that you can apply right after washing your hands. You can also wear gloves indoors to lock in moisture. Whatever you do, make sure to avoid hand sanitizer when possible. In addition to being less effective that soap and water, it can actually irritate the skin.

Palmer's Coconut Oil Hand Cream, $8, Amazon

Caudalie Hand and Nail Cream, $17, Amazon

For an at-home cure, apply coconut oil directly to your hands and wrap them in plastic wrap while watching your favorite TV show or movie!

Problem: Itchy scalp

While using dyes and hot tools is always tough on the hair — the cold temperatures exacerbates these problems. To keep the hair shiny and healthy, keep both the scalp and hair follicles moisturized.

Selsun Blue Medicated Dandruff Shampoo, $14, Amazon

Neutrogena T/Gel Therapeutic Shampoo Original Formula, $16, Amazon

Head and Shoulders Dry Scalp Care with Almond Oil 2-in-1 Anti-Dandruff Shampo, $16, Amazon

Morocanoil Dry Scalp Treatment, $38, Nordstrom

Try a do-it-yourself remedy at home by mixing apple cider vinegar and water together and applying directly to the scalp. Baking soda and water have the same effect, especially when followed by half of a cup of plain yogurt and one egg yolk. Your hair will be shiny and smooth!