Jennifer Lopez's daughter joins mom and Shakira for Super Bowl halftime show

The halftime show at Super Bowl 54 turned into a family affair for Jennifer Lopez when her daughter, Emme, 11, joined her in a memorable performance that also featured an energetic set by Shakira.

The show, which ran nearly 14 minutes, began with Shakira in a red dress and boots surrounded by a team of backup dancers.

Shakira performs during the halftime show. SHANNON STAPLETON / Reuters

She started things off with "She Wolf" and "Empire" and showed off some guitar skills before dancing with a rope and launching into "Whenever Wherever." Rapper Bad Bunny joined her on "I Like It Like That," and also teamed up with her on her Spanish-language song "Chantaje."

She crowd-surfed while performing “Hips Don’t Lie” and then returned to the stage, concluding a 6-minute set and giving way to Lopez.

Jennifer Lopez put on a memorable show at halftime. Seth Wenig / AP

J.Lo emerged atop a pseudo-skyscraper in a black leather outfit, pink skirt and black leather boots, singing “Jenny from the Block,” with backup dancers accompanying her.

She segued into “Ain’t It Funny” and “Get Right.” The stage went dark for a few seconds and Lopez came back out in a shiny silver one-piece outfit, showing off some of the pole dancing skills she learned for her recent box office hit, "Hustlers." She sang her 1999 hit "Waiting for Tonight" as fireworks erupted over her.

Emme Maribel Mu?iz, daughter of Jennifer Lopez, left a memorable impression when she performed during the halftime show. Elsa / Getty Images

Columbian artist J Balvin came out on the stage as a pre-recorded “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” track played. He kept rapping and Lopez moved on to sing “On the Floor.”

Jennifer Lopez and daughter Emme sang their hearts out. Elsa / Getty Images

Emme then emerged to sing a few lines from ‘Let’s Get Loud” with Shakira on the drums. The youngster also sang part of Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the USA” while her mother wore a feathery American and Puerto Rican flag and belted out “Let’s Get Loud.”

Lopez and Shakira teamed up for a spicy performance. Kyle Terada / Reuters

Shakira joined them to round out the show with "Waka Waka." The pair put on a rollicking dance during an instrumental portion, wrapping up after a nearly 14-minute performance.