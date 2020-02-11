This $10 makeup brush set is a bestseller on Amazon

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

From foundation brushes to a two-in-one eyebrow and eyeshadow brush, the 4.5-star rated set has plenty of essentials that reviewers say would make a great starter kit.

"I am really happy with this set! This is my first brush set, because brushes are generally very expensive, and I was very worried that they would feel cheap or be useless like other cheap products, but these are great!" one verified reviewer who gave the set a five-star review wrote.

Amazon

The larger brushes are conveniently labeled, so you know exactly which one to reach for when it's time to apply. A reference guide is included for the smaller brushes, so you don't have to worry about accidentally using an eye shadow brush to apply lipstick.

Another verified reviewer pointed out how helpful the reference guide is.

"These have been great for me over the last six months or so," another verified reviewer wrote. "They come with a photo reference of what each brush is designed to do, which is great for me who still can't tell one small brush from another without looking at my guide."

The set is meant to work with liquid, powder and cream makeup, but some reviewers note that the larger applicators work best for liquid cosmetics.

"Love these. I was only looking for a liquid foundation brush when I came across this set," wrote one verified reviewer. "Price was awesome and had all the brushes I needed and then some."

If you're in need of a last-minute Galentine's Day gift or desperately need to upgrade your own makeup supply, the Bs-Mall Brush Set might just be a great option.

