This $10 makeup brush set is a bestseller on Amazon

If your makeup routine is in need of a revamp, a new set of brushes can make all the difference. Most professional sets can get quite expensive, but you shouldn't have to break the bank to get that perfect complexion.
It can be hard to find brushes that are both soft and durable, but this $10 bestselling set might put an end to your search.
We haven't tried the brushes ourselves, but they caught our eye due to the over 8,000 verified reviews they've amassed on Amazon so far.
Bs-Mall 14-Piece Makeup Brush Set
Stuff We Love
From foundation brushes to a two-in-one eyebrow and eyeshadow brush, the 4.5-star rated set has plenty of essentials that reviewers say would make a great starter kit.
"I am really happy with this set! This is my first brush set, because brushes are generally very expensive, and I was very worried that they would feel cheap or be useless like other cheap products, but these are great!" one verified reviewer who gave the set a five-star review wrote.
The larger brushes are conveniently labeled, so you know exactly which one to reach for when it's time to apply. A reference guide is included for the smaller brushes, so you don't have to worry about accidentally using an eye shadow brush to apply lipstick.
Another verified reviewer pointed out how helpful the reference guide is.
"These have been great for me over the last six months or so," another verified reviewer wrote. "They come with a photo reference of what each brush is designed to do, which is great for me who still can't tell one small brush from another without looking at my guide."
The set is meant to work with liquid, powder and cream makeup, but some reviewers note that the larger applicators work best for liquid cosmetics.
"Love these. I was only looking for a liquid foundation brush when I came across this set," wrote one verified reviewer. "Price was awesome and had all the brushes I needed and then some."
If you're in need of a last-minute Galentine's Day gift or desperately need to upgrade your own makeup supply, the Bs-Mall Brush Set might just be a great option.
