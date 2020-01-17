23 beauty products that will help you achieve the top trends of 2020

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

January is the perfect month to start fresh by organizing cluttered closets and revamping your beauty routine.

Our clothes may not expire, but beauty products have a limited shelf life — which gives you the perfect opportunity to toss or recycle your older items.

Allure Editor-In-Chief Michelle Lee joined TODAY to share the hottest beauty trends of 2020 so you can kick-start the new year in style.

Get ready to see a lot more blue eyeliner, cordless hair tools and clean nail polish this year. But that's not all! Keep scrolling to read all about these popular trends and check out the best new beauty products of 2020.

Blue

Classic Blue is Pantone's 2020 Color of the Year, so it's no surprise to see the bold hue trending in the beauty world. Check out some must-have blue beauty products below.

This waterproof eyeliner is easy to apply and won't smudge no matter how busy your day gets. The vivid blue color adds a dramatic pop that's subtle enough to wear during the day.

Make eyeshadow application easier than ever with this metallic pencil from Lancôme. The ultra-creamy, high-pigment shade jazzes up any look and the glittering metallic finish adds a touch of sparkle.

Add a bold color in an unexpected way with this bright blue mascara. The formula volumizes lashes without weighing them down and the brush is specially designed to reach every lash.

For a slightly smokier look, try this intense teal shade from Chanel. The 3D printed brush applies an even coat in just one swipe, and the wax-based formula provides instant volume and density.

Elevate your look with a gorgeous blue-violet shade from Revlon. The formula is infused with a botanical complex, which includes soothing ingredients like agave and moringa oil.

This vivid shade of bold blue has a satin finish that sits comfortably on the lips and the creamy texture makes application a breeze. It's so lightweight, so you won't even remember you're wearing it!

Kitsch is a female-owned accessory brand committed to making fun and fashionable products. Their hair accessories section has everything from scrunchies to rhinestone clips in playful, bright shades.

There are plenty of accessories available at Baublebar — and the hair options are some of the best. Choose from custom clips, headbands and vibrant scrunchies.

Want to try a bold hair look without the commitment? This bright blue hair chalk is easy to apply and washes out with shampoo and water.

Pearl-Infused Makeup

Pearls are a timeless treasure — and now, the gorgeous gem is making its way to makeup and skincare.

With two dozen shades to choose from, this concealer has an option for every skin tone. The pearl-infused formula blurs imperfections while adding instant radiance. Plus, the built-in puff blender allows for precise, no-fuss application.

Formulated with micro-fine pearl pigments, the lightweight highlighter can be mixed with foundation or moisturizer — or it can be used on its own. Plus, the double-ended applicator and removable sponge make it easy to use for a customized glow.

If you're looking to make a big purchase, look no further than this Clé de Peau Beauté. The upscale formula immediately absorbs into skin for a smooth and radiant effect. Skin looks visibly healthy and the luxuriously silky texture is a treat for your face.

Vinyl Lips

Matte lipstick was the go-to trend for a few years, but glossy lips are finally back! These high-shine lipstick options should be at the top of your shopping list.

This innovative liquid lipstick formula is weightless, non-sticky and impossibly vibrant. The 3D shine adds an extra layer of glam and the range of universally-flattering shades means there's a color out there for everyone.

Vivid color and lacquered shine combine come together with this lip gloss from Maybelline. Whether you're looking for a shimmery nude or a bold and vampy shade, the brand has it all.

This high-impact lip stain provides a creamy color that lasts for up to ten hours without feathering or fading. The broad shade range has everyone covered and the hydrating formula won't dry out lips.

Cleaner Nail Polish

Clean beauty is a huge trend for 2020 as buyers become more mindful about their makeup and skin care purchases. These nail polishes are non-toxic and formulated without those harmful chemicals.

Each vegan, cruelty-free polish from Olive and June is named after a trailblazing woman that the company admires. The long-lasting polishes are also free of several harmful chemicals to give you a healthy and clean manicure.

These nail polishes from New York City manicure studio Paintbox are available as singles or "power couples." Each shade in the line give full, pigmented color in a paraben-free vegan formula.

Sally Hansen's Good Kind Pure collection features polishes that are plant-based, 100% vegan and formulated without 16 chemicals. The line comes in more than 30 shades, so you can find the perfect color without compromising.

Acne Stickers

Spot patches are ideal for targeting those pimples that pop up at the worst time. These brands offer colorful options that make tackling acne less of a pain.

These artistic acne patches help streamline your skincare routine. The stickers cover zits one by one and provide a healthy healing environment. Designed to absorb fluid and prevent picking, these stickers make skin happy and come in two sizes to tackle any breakout.

These sunny spot treatments are absolutely out of this world. These pimple-protectors also absorb fluid, shield spots from external bacteria, and prevent skin picking, all while looking adorable.

Cordless tools are finally here. The best part is that they're all easy to carry when you're on the go Plus, your hair or arms won't get tangled in the cords!

Easily smooth hair on the fly with this sleek, lightweight flat iron. The rechargeable battery lasts for up to 50 minutes, and the iron automatically shuts off after eight minutes so you never have to worry about accidentally leaving it on.

This clamp-free curling wand is perfect for anyone who wants beautiful curls in a pinch. Quick to heat up and cool down, the barrel distributes heat evenly and can be used for 35 to 40 minutes before it needs to be recharged.

Create sleek straight styles anywhere, anytime with this one-inch flat iron. It heats up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and can be used for up to 25 minutes at a time!

