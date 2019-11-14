28 products that will help you keep up with the most popular makeup trends

At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

With the prevalence of social media, it isn't too difficult to find the latest makeup and beauty trends. Though discoverable, it can still be difficult to understand how to master the looks, what products to buy and what tricks you can use to pull off the trend successfully.

Knowing that some of the most popular makeup fads are difficult to navigate, beauty expert Bobbie Thomas came up with a solution — the Modern Makeup Basics series. She covers topics like how to pick the best primer and how to pull off a contour in a few minutes.

Take a look at some products that will help you achieve the most popular makeup trends of the season.

How to pick the right primer

A good primer can provide the perfect base for the rest of your makeup. Thomas referred to primers as a "second skin" that creates a smooth canvas for additional concealer or foundation. She found skin-perfecting, silicone-free and illuminating options to give your face the perfect base for a natural makeup look.

Skin-perfecting primers

This primer is made for all types of skin — normal, combination and oily. It also acts as a pore refiner and primer in one, taking an extra step out of your morning routine.

The ultra-light formula of this primer ensures that your face won't look "cakey" from over-application. The salicylic acid works to reduce the look of pores and leaves a smooth, matte finish.

The Tatcha Silk Canvas primer comes in a compact container for easy transport and use. The makeup is full of active and natural ingredients so you can feel good while looking good.

This foundation primer has over 7,000 reviews with some buyers commenting about its incredible staying power. "With far fewer touchups, by the end of a 12 hour day my makeup still looked almost flawless. I also had much less transfer."

Skin dehydration is a common issue during the winter and this Murad serum will help to give your skin a refreshed and moisturized base. Simply add a thin coat under your makeup for a dewy and hydrated appearance.

The CoverGirl primer is effective and budget-friendly. It also comes in over 10 colors to match multiple skin tones.

Silicone-free primers

This product doesn't look a whole lot like milk, but the smooth texture and moisturizing feel might convince you otherwise. It's derived from hemp seed extract and was awarded an Allure Best of Beauty award.

Smashbox created a primer oil that is perfect for normal, combination or dry skin. The light oil doubles as a primer and will give you a radiant, dewy finish.

Made with hyaluronic acid and fruit extract, this serum is helpful in delivering a moisturizing layer all day long.

Ensure your makeup will last throughout the evening with this primer spray. It's easy to use and helps to prep your face for concealer and foundation application.

Illuminating primers

If you're looking for a sun-kissed glow, you may want to opt for this Lumilayer primer. The neatest part is that it includes red, white and gold pigments that absorb different colored lights for an even finish.

Dior created a beautiful liquid highlighter that will give you an immediate complexion boost. Though on the pricier side, all reviewers have given this product 5 stars.

We're crazy for this coconut-infused highlighter made to provide a subtle luminance to your skin.

This primer goes above and beyond thanks to it's anti-aging formula. It will help you create a seamless dewy look in a matter of seconds.

How to pick the right concealer

Concealer is used for more than just covering up imperfections — it gives your face an even tone throughout. Brushes help to place and pat the product — typically working better than fingers or sponges — and allowing the concealer to warm helps with its setting power.

Multi-use concealer brushes

This dual-ended brush allows you to apply and blend any liquid, cream or powder product. Use the large end for blush and foundation and the smaller end for applying eyeshadow or concealer.

Save space by combining four brushes into one. A shadow brush, a classic foundation brush, smudger brush, and a liner brush make swift application a cinch.

On-the-go concealers

Fortified with healing ingredients, this concealer duo will aid in covering blemishes, skin conditions, scarring or hyperpigmentation.

This Mineral Fusion concealer comes in four colors and can be purchased for under $25. It's also infused with vitamins C and E which give the formula an anti-aging effect.

Tinted stick concealer

Specialty brand Live Tinted came up with this multistick that can be used on your eyes, lips and cheeks — meaning that you'll have a lot more room for other makeup must-haves in your bag.

How to pick a foundation

Concealer and foundation are often confused for one another, but the main difference is that concealer is used for targeting specific sections as your face, whereas foundation is typically used on your entire face.

Thomas said that there is really no perfect match for someone's skin tone and suggested shoppers opt for two shades rather than one. She recommended targeting your t-zone when applying the product.

Foundations with SPF

Too many people neglect the importance of using sunscreen year round. Now, you don't have to worry about applying that sticky formula thanks to this foundation with SPF 15 included.

Long-wear foundations

Available in 36 colors, this perfecting foundation is smooth, long-lasting and provides ultimate coverage. The formula is also made with diamond powder that enhances your skin's natural radiance.

You can achieve a soft finish for up to 24 hours with this HD foundation. In a consumer panel study of 143 women, 96% agreed that the texture of the product was comfortable throughout the day.

This Fenty Beauty matte-finish foundation works on multiple skin types. It has over 14,000 reviews and a 4.1-star average from happy buyers.

Budget-friendly foundations

We love the budget-friendly price tag on this foundation. It has a lightweight feel, brightens the natural look of your skin and users say it doesn't look cakey.

This makeup must-have conceals, highlights, contours and covers with the swipe of the stick. It comes in a compact container with a precision blender so you can easily apply it anywhere you go.

How to contour with makeup

Contouring became super popular on Instagram a couple of years ago, which is why people have been experimenting with contour products left and right. Thomas chose these three to help you achieve a defined and sculpted look.

Custom highlighter and contour palettes

Anastasia Beverly Hills is known for its brow makeup and contouring kits. This shimmery kit is sure to help you contour like a pro — and it has removable magnetic pans for easy customization.

Illuminate your face with this custom highlighter and contour palette. The soft texture will help create a smooth glow without making your face look overly dramatic.

Affordable highlighter and contour palettes

This pretty palette is under $12. Simply apply the darker tones to your forehead and contours of cheeks — then follow with highlighter on your cheekbones, temples and around your eyes.

