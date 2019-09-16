At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

Since 1996, Allure has released a highly anticipated list of editor-tested and trusted beauty products. The Best of Beauty Awards include over 7,000 items from makeup to skincare, and each item demonstrates in one way or another, innovation in the form of ingredients, technology or design.

This year, Allure introduced the Allure Clean Seal full of products that are made with natural and organic ingredients — leaving the harmful ones behind.

In this category and the many other categories on the site, you'll find the best beauty essentials that are stamped with the Allure Breakthrough seal. This exclusive category houses the most jaw dropping products that impressed the editors in 2019.

Earlier this morning, Allure's Editor-In-Chief Michelle Lee stopped by TODAY to showcase some of the can't-miss products on the list. Now, she stepped back into the studio to give us the inside scoop on more items to add to your cart.

Take a look at some of the all-important skincare, makeup and haircare items of the year — including a couple breakthroughs that are sure to make an impact on your routine.

Skin

These eye masks have people saying that they're "100% worth every penny." They are formulated with aloe leaf extract to cool and sooth the under-eye area, and Vitamin C that brightens and hydrates skin. With continued use, the Wander Beauty masks will help to treat dark circles, fine lines and puffiness.

This user favorite has a high concentration of hyaluronic acid that quickly acts to minimize fine lines. At under $20, this has become a trusted product for those with problem skin, sensitive skin and for people looking to add next-level hydration to dry skin.

Unsun Mineral Tinted Sunscreen

Unsun's mineral tinted sunscreen works well on all skin types and was reviewed highly by users with darker skin tones. The slight tint to the formula ensures that you won't be left with a white cast that comes with most sunscreens, and the smooth application means you can even wear this under makeup.

Makeup

The Bubble Brow wax ended up being one of Allure's 2019 Breakthrough winners. Drew Barrymore's Flower Beauty brand created this product to help users achieve a fuller brow that will stay in place all day long, The wax formula works to keep hairs from falling out of line and the easy-to-use brush makes for a natural look.

Another Breakthrough winner is this Giorgio Armani Power Fabric Foundation. The high coverage foundation starts off as a balm and quickly morphs into a light powder that will leave your skin looking flawless. The results are a natural-looking, matte finish that will last from morning until night.

This liquid lipstick is a bestseller in Jessica Alba's Honest Beauty line. It is available in seven luxurious shades and continues to keep lips hydrated thanks to a vegan avocado oil formula. Users love the reasonable price and the long-lasting color.

Hair

This shampoo and conditioner set is rich in amino acids to help boost shine and prevent breakage. The sulfate free stamp means that this can be used on color-treated hair without the worry of excessive drying or fading of color.

Hoda calls this tool a "magic wand," and after trying it, you may do the same! If you've ever struggled with balancing a brush and blow dryer in attempt to create an at-home blowout, this might be your solution. The Revlon One-Step hair dryer is a round brush and blow-dryer in one — allowing you to perfect a complete look with a single pass through your hair.

Want a perfect amount of vitamins, strengthening lipids and glycerin in one dose? The Pantene Pro-V Intense Rescue Shot will do just that. This easy-to-apply solution targets extreme damage and helps to prevent split ends.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!