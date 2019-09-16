At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

Every year, Allure releases their "Best of Beauty" picks — a list full of editor-tested beauty products that stand out among the rest.

The products listed span multiple categories including lips, eyes, hair and more, and each item is judged on its level of effectiveness and innovative nature.

Allure Editor-in-Chief Michelle Lee visited TODAY to showcase some of these can't-miss items. Here are some of the 2019 winners to add to your own beauty bucket list.

These handmade glue-on nails can give you the manicure of your dreams in seconds. You can either order them in their standard colors — jade green, magenta, lilac, or a rose gold — or message the retailer to ask about custom colors. All sets are made to order.

This luxurious, gentle oil cleanser melts into your skin to remove impurities while nourishing the skin. Full of ingredients like antioxidants, Vitamin E, and essential fatty acids, it works on all skin types and is free of synthetic fragrances and artificial coloring.

Clear up zits cleanly with these easy acne-healing dots. Just stick the dots — full of helpful ingredients like salicylic acid and Vitamin A — onto any blemish, and the treatment will make it less red, less painful, and less irritating in just a few hours.

This 149-year-old body balm has the same cult favorite formula with a no-mess application process. The stick will help bring ample moisture to chapped hands, elbows, heels, lips and any other dry areas of your skin.

Show your hands some TLC with this hand mask. Gentle enough for sensitive skin, it's full of great ingredients like pre-biotic oat, and helps repair dry and problem skin.

This pigmented, sparkling eye shadow is the perfect way to add some flair to an everyday look. Formulated with antioxidant-rich fruits instead of synthetic dyes, the buildable shadow is gentle and moisturizing.

This crowd-favorite eyeliner combines a liquid brush tip with a waterproof formula for perfectly precise wings. With a detachable wing stencil, you'll always get exact results you're looking for.

Tested on dozens of different, diverse skin tones, this lipstick collection looks great on everyone. It's formulated with honey nectar for a smooth and comfortable wear, and the range of shades has an option for every occasion.

Designed to reduce the annoying ridges caused by normal hair ties, these silk scrunchies are gentle and delicate on hair — minimizing the risk of damage and breakage.

Use this innovative tool to create perfect beach waves. The three-barreled design will leave you with flawless, crease-free waves in no time. The adjustable temperature options make it ideal for any hair type.

