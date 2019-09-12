Lee said that she likes to alternate her cleanser every other day to target different skin issues. She reaches for the CeraVe cleanser to target dryness, then the next day she'll wash with the SLMD Salicylic Acne Cleanser to reduce dark spots — which retails for $25.

New York-based dermatologist Joshua Zeichner told TODAY that the CeraVe Hydrating Cleanser is gentle enough for almost all skin types.

"This wash is a nonsoap cleansing lotion that can be used across almost all skin types, including those with sensitive skin," Zeichner told us. "It contains moisturizing ingredients to hydrate the skin, along with skin barrier repairing ceramides. Think of ceramides like spackle that sits between your skin cell tiles."

Though the cleanser should be gentle enough for most skin types, Zeichner does think it's best for those dealing with dryness.

"Given that the cleanser is so mild, those with oily skin or acne may need a more powerful, foaming cleanser to fully remove oil from the skin," he said.

