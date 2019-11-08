The Baebody Eye Gel has climbed its way up the Amazon bestsellers list and has over 14,000 reviews. More than 8,000 shoppers have given this skin care wiz a glowing five-star review, and describe the affordable product as amazing, impressive and even "life changing."

The made-in-the-USA eye gel is meant to reduce the appearance of under-eye bags, fine lines, dark circles, puffiness and sagginess, and the brand even offers a money-back guarantee. It tackles under-eye skin care concerns with a powerful combination of ingredients including peptide complex, matrixyl 3000, vitamin E, jojoba oil, amino acids and hyaluronic acid.

Dermatologists stand by the cream's ingredients

We asked Boston dermatologist Dr. Ranella Hirsch if this cream could actually work, and she said many of these ingredients can aid in tackling under-eye issues such as puffiness and dark circles.

"Aloe vera soothes, hydrates and reduces puffiness. Vitamin E has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties and helps limit the breakdown of collagen. Finally, as a humectant, hyaluronic acid helps to draw in water leaving skin looking plump and hydrated," Hirsch said.

Dr. Debra Jaliman, a New York City-based dermatologist and author of the book "Skin Rules: Trade Secrets From a Top New York Dermatologist" echoed these sentiments and said the gel's organic licorice can help diminish the appearance of dark circles and brighten skin.

Since the skin under your eyes is pretty thin, it shows signs of aging early on and requires a special set of ingredients to treat it, according to Dr. Joshua Zeichner, director of cosmetic and clinical research at Mount Sinai Hospital's department of dermatology.

"We treat the under eye using ingredients that stimulate collagen and plump the skin to improve structure and radiance. Peptides are messengers that tell your skin cells to boost their activity. In this case, the peptide complex stimulates collagen production," Zeichner said.

Reviewers are obsessed with the eye cream

One reviewer posted some impressive before/after shots of herself after using the product and shared the following review, "Give it time and use it religiously — this thing really works!! As a mother of four in her 30's, I also nanny full time for three additional little ones. I'm always running on minimal to no sleep, don't eat right, am always on the go ... this helped actually take away the dark circles I was spending so much money on expensive makeup to conceal!"

Another shopper said his colleagues immediately noticed he looked well-rested after he used the eye gel: "After just one use my colleagues at work noticed and said it looks like I've finally gotten some rest or that it looks like maybe I've fallen in love. Yes, I have fallen in love, with Baebody eye gel."

For more trending Amazon items, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!