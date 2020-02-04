This $13 night cream has kept my dry skin hydrated all winter

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.
Night creams have always been unappealing to me.
I detest putting heavy moisturizers on my skin, so smearing a thick lotion all over my face is the last thing I want to do before heading to bed. My skin is also pretty sensitive (it breaks out if you just look at it the wrong way), so finding gentle moisturizers is also a bit of a challenge.
Unfortunately, as I get older and the cold winter weather takes a toll on my skin each year, incorporating a night cream into my routine has become more and more necessary. When it came time to finally pick one up, I decided to look into CeraVe since I knew the brand had a pretty large following. I was ultimately convinced to give it a shot once I found out the one and only Dr. Pimple Popper is a huge fan of some of its products.
The PM Facial Moisturizing Lotion immediately caught my eye due to the "ultra lightweight" label on the packaging — and it has completely changed my skin care routine.
The "ultra lightweight" label is definitely accurate — the oil-free formula sinks in almost instantly. Thankfully, the light texture doesn't come at the expense of moisture. My skin immediately feels smooth once it's applied, and the flakiness I typically deal with in the winter has yet to rear its ugly head this year. In fact, my skin actually seems smoother and brighter than it has in a while, so much so that others have commented on it!
The brand touts niacinamide (also known as vitamin B3) and ceramides as key ingredients, which are both meant to strengthen and replenish the skin's moisture barrier. According to CeraVe niacinamide can also provide a more radiant appearance thanks to its antioxidant properties.
The formula also includes hyaluronic acid, which can help maintain your skin's moisture balance while leaving behind a smooth texture and glowy appearance.
Though it's branded as a nighttime moisturizer, I still find myself reaching for it in the morning when I want to take a break from my beloved Tatcha Water Cream (which is dreamy and velvety smooth, but a little too pricey for me to justify using every day). Its fast-absorbing formula is perfect for busy mornings when I don't have time to wait for my moisturizer to sink in.
At under $15 at most retailers, this is one affordable staple that feels way more expensive than its drugstore price tag.
