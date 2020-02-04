This $13 night cream has kept my dry skin hydrated all winter

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

Night creams have always been unappealing to me.

I detest putting heavy moisturizers on my skin, so smearing a thick lotion all over my face is the last thing I want to do before heading to bed. My skin is also pretty sensitive (it breaks out if you just look at it the wrong way), so finding gentle moisturizers is also a bit of a challenge.

Unfortunately, as I get older and the cold winter weather takes a toll on my skin each year, incorporating a night cream into my routine has become more and more necessary. When it came time to finally pick one up, I decided to look into CeraVe since I knew the brand had a pretty large following. I was ultimately convinced to give it a shot once I found out the one and only Dr. Pimple Popper is a huge fan of some of its products.

The PM Facial Moisturizing Lotion immediately caught my eye due to the "ultra lightweight" label on the packaging — and it has completely changed my skin care routine.