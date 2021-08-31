Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Whether you've been a skin care junkie your whole life or are trying to make up for lost time, your 60s come with their own unique set of complexion concerns that can't be avoided. Luckily, a solid skin care routine can help you conquer this fabulous decade with grace and a gorgeous glow.

Wondering what you should focus on first? Shop TODAY is taking the guesswork out of things and sharing some tips (and product recommendations!) from top derms so you can spend more time living your life and less time reading skin care labels.

Best sunscreens for your 60s

Daily sunscreen use is just as critical in your 60s as it was in your 20s, 30s, 40s and 50s. "No matter how old you are, sunscreen is always important to protect the skin from UV damage, which we know can not only contribute to skin cancer but also to signs of skin aging including fine lines and wrinkles," dermatologist Dr. Marisa Garshick said.

The skin care expert recommends this daily moisturizer that hydrates and protects with its broad-spectrum SPF 50 coverage. "It's lightweight and doesn’t leave the skin feeling greasy," she said.

We always love when sunscreens offer multiple benefits and this one is a worthy addition to your anti-aging routine. "The mineral-based sunscreen is formulated with a blend of antioxidants that boost sun protection and help prevent signs of aging due to environmental factors. It also contains bisabolol to soothe and calm skin," Dr. Sejal Shah of New York City's SmarterSkin Dermatology told us.

As if that wasn't already impressive, the SPF also has a silky, matte finish and a slight tint to help smooth out skin tone.

"Always wear a sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30. Wear it daily even if you think you will not be out in the sun. Damaging rays even penetrate through clouds," Dr. Debra Jaliman, board-certified dermatologist and author of the book, “Skin Rules: Trade Secrets from a Top New York Dermatologist," said.

If you're looking to avoid any more sun damage than you might have already accumulated in past decades, Jaliman says this tinted sunscreen is a good option. "It has a high concentration of zinc oxide and titanium dioxide and offers UVA/UVB protection. It’s good for sensitive skin and skin prone to eczema and rosacea," she said.

While you're protecting your facial skin from the sun, don't forget about the rest of your body! Jaliman swears by this body sunscreen. "It contains zinc oxide with a concentration of 18.75%, which is very high. It's also water resistant for 40 minutes and unscented, so it’s good for those with fragrance sensitivities," she explained.

The derm also noted that the product is formulated with hydrating sunflower oil and vitamin E, an ingredient that's full of antioxidants, and can help fight free radical damage.

Best cleansers for your 60s

As skin matures, it gets a bit dryer, so finding a cleanser that gives it an extra dose of moisture is a good idea. "Stick with cleansers that won’t dry out the skin or leave the skin feeling tight or irritated," Garshick said.

The derm called this cleanser a true multitasker and raved about its powerhouse ingredients. "It contains both vitamin C and a beta-hydroxy acid, so not only does it help to cleanse but it also brightens and leaves skin glowing without leaving it feeling dry," she explained.

Foaming cleansers sometimes get a bad reputation for drying out skin, but board-certified facial plastic surgeon Dr. Michael Somenek said this one is the exception. "It is suitable for all different skin types and cleanses the skin without making it feel dry or tight. It also contains three essential ceramides to cleanse the skin without leaving the skin feeling stripped," Somenek, who's based in Washington, D.C., told us.

Of course, it also helps that this bestselling CeraVe cleanser is fragrance-free and noncomedogenic, so it won't clog pores!

Gentle is the name of the game when you're shopping for cleansers in your 60s, and Shah couldn't help but gush about this special cleanser that removes both makeup, dirt and oil.

"It's formulated with elderberry extract, which provides antioxidant benefits, and squalane to maintain skin moisture. It also contains a prebiotic complex to support the skin’s microbiome and barrier function," the derm revealed.

While telling us about this cleanser, Garshick highlighted several of its rock star ingredients and said she loves how it cleanses without drying out skin. "It's formulated with a Hydrating Triple Lipid Complex to strengthen the skin barrier as well as a seaweed hyaluronate blend, glycerin and aloe leaf juice to help draw moisture in and leave the skin looking and feeling soft and smooth," she said.

The lightweight cleanser is great for normal, dry and combination skin and it's also vegan, gluten-free and cruelty-free.

Best moisturizers for your 60s

In case you're tempted to skip the moisturizing step in your skin care routine in your 60s, listen to this PSA from Dr. Azeen Sadeghian, a dermatologist advisor for AI-powered skin symptom checker app Aysa. "As your hormones change later in adulthood, your skin produces less oils. Dry skin can appear dull and accentuate fine lines and wrinkles. Also, dry skin is often more sensitive because moisture is an important part of our skin barrier," she said.

That means you should look for a gentle night cream that helps replenish moisture. One with anti-aging benefits, like this one from CeraVe, is also helpful! "It's a simple and straightforward moisturizer," Sadeghian said. "As a plus, it has moisturizing ingredients with retinol included."

Looking for a daytime moisturizer that will also help protect you against the sun's harsh UV rays? Dr. Stacy Chimento, board-certified Miami dermatologist of Riverchase Dermatology, is a fan of this unscented find.

"It's an excellent moisturizer choice and is highly effective at absorbing oil, reducing shine and providing sun protection. This product is quickly absorbed by the skin while not clogging pores," she said.

This popular Olay moisturizer comes in a range of formulations for different skin types, but Shah is partial to this bestseller. "It contains niacinamide, which has been shown to have anti-aging benefits, support the skin barrier, improve hyperpigmentation, regulate sebum production and act as an anti-inflammatory and antioxidant," she explained.

The night cream also includes one other star ingredient: peptides. "They're chains of amino acids and makeup proteins you need for firmer, smoother skin," she said.

As you get older, the skin on your body also requires more moisture, and Dr. Robert Anolik, a fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology, recommends treating it to some extra TLC. "The dryness on our arms and legs can be particularly difficult to control in our 60s and for those areas we sometimes use greasier, occlusive moisturizers. The reason we don’t use these on the face is because these are the types that can cause acne breakouts," he said.

The derm suggests using this ointment on arms and legs (or any other body part that needs a boost of hydration) and he's not the only one that loves it. Over 41,000 Amazon customers have given it a five-star rating!

Best serums for your 60s

Hoping to turn back the hands of time a bit? RoC's anti-wrinkle serum tackles the signs of aging and gives you visible results in just four weeks. "This serum reduces the look of lines and deep wrinkles while you sleep," Jaliman said and called it one of her all-time favorites. "It leaves your skin super smooth and it glides on easily."

The stellar serum works its magic with the help of a few key ingredients like retinol and an exclusive mineral complex that hydrates skin.

Anti-aging might be one of your primary concerns, but if you also want a glowing complexion, this versatile serum can work wonders. Jaliman applauded the product's ability to brighten skin while tackling fine lines and wrinkles and said its potent formula is chock-full of powerful ingredients like retinol and niacinamide.

Retinol is the gold standard of anti-aging ingredients, and Garshick told us that it's worth trying it in a serum. "This vitamin A derivative is available over-the-counter or as a prescription and helps to regulate skin cell turnover. It's known to be helpful in both preventing and treating fine lines as it helps to boost collagen production," she said.

The derm named this serum as one of her top picks for anyone in their 60s and said it contains a powerful blend of encapsulated retinol and bakuchiol to improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, while also helping to even skin tone.

Sometimes, the best skin care solutions come in out-of-the-box designs, and these ampoules are quite effective at helping mature skin put its best face forward. It's no wonder Garshick is a fan!

"This antioxidant offers the benefits of vitamin C to protect against free radical damage and also contains peptides to help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. It is also formulated with Vichy Volcanic Water and won’t leave the skin feeling irritated," she said.

For more stories like this, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!