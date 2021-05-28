Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Treating dry or oily skin is rather straightforward, but what do you do if your skin is both dry and oily?

If your skin gets extra shiny in some areas and overly flaky in others, it’s likely you have combination skin, which can, unfortunately, be rather difficult to deal with. With half your face needing extra hydration and the other half requiring oil control, it can be hard to know which products work best on your skin type.

Luckily, there are plenty of products available to successfully give you a glow without causing breakouts in that overly oily T-zone. After much research, we’ve determined that the following 10 moisturizers are the best skin care products for combination skin.

Top-rated moisturizers for combination skin

Ceramides and hyaluronic acid make this lotion ideal for moisturizing patches of dry skin on your face. On the flip side, the oil-free, lightweight formula also helps to ensure that breakouts don’t form after use. As a bonus, this option is suitable for the entire body — including the face, arms, legs and hands — making it a staple for your head-to-toe beauty routine.

A lightweight and fast-absorbing cream designed for daily use, this lotion hydrates the skin with ingredients like aloe vera and blue algae. It’s also non-greasy and contains a slight woodsy scent that’s not too overpowering when applied. While this option is unisex, men particularly say it doubles well as a great after-shave lotion, soothing any irritation from your razor.

This super hydrating cream contains niacinamide to soften skin and salicylic acid to prevent potential breakouts along an oily T-zone. While many users recount major satisfaction in how the product makes their skin look and feel, some say the scent can be a bit strong. So, those with an aversion to fragrance should possibly reconsider before buying.

The unique gel texture of this Neutrogena moisturizer can feel a bit misleading. After all, how can something so weightless be so hydrating? While it feels like magic, the secret lies in the hyaluronic acid that’s infused within the formula. The hyaluronic acid attracts moisture to the skin, locking it in for long-term moisture so that the skin is left feeling smooth and supple — sans extra oiliness — with every use.

This gel-cream moisturizer combines ceramides and glycerin to maintain the skin’s moisture levels without adding any heaviness or greasiness to the skin.

No surprise here, but you need to be wearing SPF every single day — regardless of your skin type! This particular EltaMD SPF is ideal for combination skin because it includes hyaluronic acid to retain moisture in the skin while still being light enough to prevent breakouts from occurring after use.

Moisturize dry patches and counteract oiliness with this moisturizer that utilizes burdock root to mattify and green tea to reduce inflammation.

You simply can’t go wrong with this classic, cult-favorite formula. Humectants like hyaluronic acid and glycerin keep the skin hydrated, while sunflower seedcake, barley extract and cucumber fruit extract strengthen the skin’s barrier. The result? Healthy-looking skin without any added shine.

This intensely hydrating formula contains a blend of peptides, growth factors and amino acids to help create noticeably smoother and more radiant skin. Plus, this product is vegan and cruelty-free, so those concerned with their impact on the environment can rest easy with this option.

This high-performance SkinMedica formula uses vitamin C and vitamin E to help brighten and anti-age the skin, while hyaluronic acid hydrates a compromised barrier and brings moisture back to the skin.

