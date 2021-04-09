"Snail cream" and 16 other unusual beauty products that actually work

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Innovation in the beauty world never seems to stop. While we were all once satisfied with face wash and a moisturizer as our complete routine, now there are plenty of fancy products like serums, toners and masks to throw in the mix.

In our search for the best beauty products, we've come across plenty of bizarre-looking beauty products — and to our surprise, they've racked up shocking amounts of reviews. From LED masks to a cupping kit for your face, we couldn't help but wonder if these unusual — yet popular — products actually provide the benefits that they claim.

We tapped a few dermatologists in order to see if something like a cream made from snail mucin can actually leave you with glowing skin or if cooling globes can reduce puffiness. Read on for the low-down on these interesting finds, as well as some of the most popular picks that are sure to catch your eye.

The words "snail" and "beauty" might be something you thought you'd never see in the same sentence, but according to Dr. Angela Lamb, associate professor of dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan, snail mucin "is all the rage these days!" According to Lamb, the secret is in the hyaluronic acid in the formula, which makes it great for achieving a "dewy glow." The brand says that the snail mucus extract helps rejuvenate the skin and reduce wrinkles and blemishes.

"This one for sure will work, but you might be able to get the same results without the snail," Lamb did note, saying other creams are made with hyaluronic acid.

This aptly named facial might look creepy, but the treatment mask claims to hydrate, firm and visibly lift skin. After activating the mask and applying it to your skin, the brand says you'll feel it working and should leave it on for no longer than 15 minutes. Aside from the "not-so-flowery" scent, it is "easy to apply," according to one reviewer. "Feels weird and pulls your face down as it dries but skin feels amazing after!"

Dr. Lamb says the mix of ingredients in the mask appear to absorb oil and help pores appear smaller, but if you aren't ready to go full zombie, clay masks are another option that can get the same job done.

With over 8,000 verified five-star reviews, we couldn't help the natural curiosity about this K-beauty favorite. It bubbles up on your face upon application, working into pores to remove blackheads and leave your skin feeling soft and smooth — you can see the process here.

One reviewer noted that it was fun to apply and use and that their skin was "super soft after."

Winky Lux's lip balm not only looks pretty with a real chrysanthemum flower inside the tube, but according to hundreds of reviewers, leaves your lips looking pretty, too, since the flower reacts to the specific pH levels of your skin to give you a stunning color in a matter of minutes. Don't worry — even if you choose the blue or purple colors, you'll be left with a light pink tint that can work with any makeup look. The balm is even coconut scented, so it's just as pleasant to smell.

Dealing with puffiness? Pop these globes in the fridge before you use them and let them do all of the work. For a revitalizing and refreshing feel, the brand says to use the globes in a rolling motion on your face, neck and eyes.

"This is a great one for circulation particularly around the eyes," Lamb said. "You can use these on top of other products."

If your curly hair routine involves DevaCurl products, this diffuser might not strike you as unusual. The hand-like device is actually designed to give hair moisture at the roots, without weighing it down or making it frizzy. The design also helps to scrunch curls rather than separate them, helping them keep their shape. It's amassed over 1,800 verified five-star reviews from Amazon shoppers alone and holds a four-star rating.

Prefer foam face washes over thick cleansers? This innovative find can turn nearly any cleanser into a fluffy treat for your skin by producing microbubbles. It only requires a small amount of your go-to cleanser and a little bit of water to turn gel-, liquid- and powder-type cleansers into a rich foam by frothing with the maker's plunger tool. Over 2,200 verified Amazon shoppers have given the tool a five-star rating, and note that it's easy to use and also makes a good gift.

This futuristic face mask, along with its high price tag, might have your eyebrows raised. But Dr. Lamb says it's not a joke. "This is a good one for both acne and anti-aging," she said. "My patients love this product. It’s worth it."

It uses a total of 162 red and blue lights to stimulate collagen production (hello, youthful skin!) and reduce inflammation. The gadget is FDA-approved and sets out to tackle fine lines, wrinkles, uneven skin texture and acne with "optimal" results in 10 weeks.

This massager is made from porcelain and tourmaline crystals, much like typical hair straighteners. However, the unique gadget delivers heat and helps increase circulation to help rejuvenate skin, clear acne and relax the skin.

"Any massage benefits the mind, body, soul, and skin," Mona Gohara, a board certified dermatologist in New Haven, Connecticut, told Shop TODAY. "By virtue of stimulating circulation and decreasing stress, these tenets are always good for any organ. In the skin there may be transient plumping or glow — a good night time tool to use before the proverbial skin factory is open and cells naturally regenerate."

Specifically designed to target wrinkles, SiO's "facelift" patches claim to deliver the benefits of botox without the needles. All you have to do is place them on the problem areas on your face or neck before you drift off to sleep and let the ingredients in the patches do the rest. What is one ingredient to note, though?

"Silicone is often used as a scar minimizer," Gohara told us. "It’s hydrating and collagen-regulating properties are at the heart of its success. These patches utilize these properties to rejuvenate face and neck."

Don't worry, these eye patches don't actually contain needles, but instead utilize micro-needle-shaped pieces of hyaluronic acid to penetrate the skin. Hyaluronic acid and other key peptides combat signs of aging around the eyes and help soothe crepey skin in as little as an hour, but they can also be worn overnight.

"The idea here is to help boosters such as hyaluronic acid to penetrate the skin by using these tiny little spikey eyepatches," Gohara said. "The textured patch drives products in so that the effect is enhanced."

This ancient practice made headlines when it was used by Michael Phelps in the 2016 Olympics — and this celeb-favorite is no different. (The kit has already sold out four times since December after it was spotted in celebrity beauty routines.)

These facial cups that use gentle suction in order to stimulate collagen production, improve circulation and relieve muscles in the face.

"Cupping has long been utilized for muscle relaxation and decrease in muscle tension," Gohara told Shop TODAY. "By virtue of this, this allows for an overall facial zen zone which can translate into minimization of and reduction in the appearance of fine lines."

You can't put this on your sandwich, but like the condiment, it is made with egg yolk extract to keep hair smooth and shiny. Other key ingredients such as macadamia seed oil and shea butter provide hydration to dry hair while helping to repair split ends. Over 60 percent of shoppers gave it a full five-stars, with some even praising it for "saving" their hair.

Dr. Jart's rubber masks are a two-step process that involve several skin-loving ingredients depending on your particular concerns. There's a mask for dry skin, dull skin, irritated skin and skin that can use a firming boost. All you have to do it apply the serum and then pop on the mask for 30 to 40 minutes. Sephora customers have given the unique masks over 38,000 "loves," with some reviewers saying they saw noticeable improvements in their skin after using the masks.

Say "ta-ta" to dry, rough skin. This gentle polish is made with nourishing ingredients such as sea salt, vitamin A and retinol that firm and improve the appearance of the skin. It's another TikTok-famous product that users can't get enough of and is loved by those who are are always looking for ways to pamper their skin. New moms especially appreciate the product, according to Ulta reviews.

One TODAY contributor tried this mask and was thoroughly impressed with the results it delivered. It's designed to target "buttne" but anyone hoping for a softer bum likely won't be disappointed.

“Skin is the largest organ in our body, so whether it is exposed or not, it is crucial that we take care of it,” board-certified dermatologist Dr. Kim Nichols previously told Shop TODAY. “With regards to the butt area specifically, it is important to treat and prevent folliculitis because if left untreated, folliculitis bumps can fester and become large painful boils that could spread infection throughout the body.”

If you're tired of lipstick smudges, a lip stain can be a preferable alternative. One TODAY contributor tried this peel-off lip tint that left her with soft and bright lips all day long.

"My lip color also remained transfer-proof all day long," she wrote. "I drank coffee, ate, wore a mask and probably could have even gone swimming if I wanted to. No matter what challenge I threw my lips' way, they remained perfectly intact and smear-free."

