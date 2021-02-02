Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

When beauty brand Sand & Sky released their Australian Pink Clay Porefining Face Mask in 2018, it had a staggering 12,000 person waitlist. The combination of clean ingredients and very cute packaging must have had a huge impact on potential buyers. And it had an effect for me, too, almost three years later. While demand for this clay mask remains high amongst skin care aficionados (one's sold once every 10 seconds!), I managed to try it for myself and was very pleased with the results and the process.

What to know about clay masks before using

Clay masks are a great tool in your skin care arsenal if you’re looking for a more refined appearance of pores, reduced oil and brightened skin. The material acts like a vacuum, sucking out oil and bacteria from pores. While that might be amazing if your skin is overproducing oil, many clay masks can also be incredibly drying for those with sensitive skin. I have experienced clay masks that do almost too good a job and then my pores are left feeling like a desert.

It's great for full face and spot treatments

Instead of containing sulfur, a pungent element prevalent in most other clay masks, Sand & Sky's is made of Australian pink clay. Its texture is very light, which makes washing it off a breeze. The mask also comes with a small brush for easy, seamless application. I only need a small amount of product to cover my face, and it dries on my skin pretty quickly. (If you're dealing with a breakout on a specific area of your face, it's also great for spur-of-the-moment spot treatments.) After just 10 minutes, my skin feels tight, but not overly so, with smaller-looking pores to boot.

I love their ingredient list

With an average 4.8-star rating on Sand & Sky's product page and over 3,600 verified five-star reviews on Amazon, beauty mavens can't get enough of this Australian pink clay mask. Many of these reviews praise the natural ingredients its comprised of. Kelp and witch hazel help soothe irritation and speed up the skin care process after treatments; while antioxidant- and vitamin-rich ingredients like mangosteen, kakuda plum and pomegranate brighten and even your complexion in minutes. I also appreciate that the cruelty-free brand also doesn't include parabens, sulfates, phthalates, PEGs, silicones or gluten.

It's well worth the splurge

I’d especially recommend this mask to those who suffer from occasional acne or anyone with oily to combination skin. While the winter air can make your skin feel dryer than usual, using a hydrating moisturizer afterwards can help. (Plus, its baby pink color makes this a cute gift for your skin care-loving valentine — or yourself.)

While the Australian pink clay mask costs a little under $50, it's definitely a steep price tag for most. However, with the small amount you use per treatment and the high-quality ingredients it contains, it's worth trying out. Plus, what's wrong with treating yourself to splurge-worthy self-care?

