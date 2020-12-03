Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

I'm always keeping up with the latest fashion and beauty news, especially when it involves new products. A product that's been on my radar lately is a two-step lip tint system Wonderskincalls the Peel & Reveal that helps you achieve a long-lasting, ultra-pigmented color. I didn't think it could actually be effective, but this little bottle of magic is as if your favorite lipstick and lip stain had a baby!

The process is easy — if you do it right

There are a few steps in the process that you need to go through when using Wonderskin's patent-pending (and award-winning) Liquid Blading Technology.

After drying your lips (and maybe exfoliating them if they're chapped), apply the lip masque that comes out of the dispenser tube. (Don't be intimidated by the bright, intense indigo hue; this is just the color of the masque, not the final shade.) Pro tip: It is really important to make sure that your lips are fully covered with the masque. I discovered that you need about three layers of full coverage to make sure that you get the vibrant color you desire. You can also repeat the process as many times as needed from start to finish.

Casey DelBasso / TODAY

Then, we wait! I waited 45 seconds before applying the lip activator when I first tried the masque, but you could wait 10 to 15 seconds if you desire a softer color. I initially made the mistake of rubbing my lips together once the masque was applied, so do not do this or you will have to reapply the blue masque.

Next, mist your lips with the Wonderskin lip activator one to three times and wait for the magic to happen! I felt a little bit of a tingly feeling once it started to set in, but this inevitably leads to the fun part of the process: peeling it off!

Casey DelBasso / TODAY

In just a few seconds, my lips were “stained” a beautiful deep coral red. (I tried a shade called Crush, but they have other shades ranging from a bold hot pink to a deep red wine.) It also, however, "stained" the tips of the fingers I used to remove the masque. After a few washes with soapy water, though, they became less red and I was good to go. If you have disposable gloves, I would recommend using them during the application.

My lips stayed soft and bright all day long

I'm someone who always has peeling, chapped lips, so I was worried that this formula would dry them out. But because the formula is alcohol-free, my lips remained relatively soft. (Wonderskin's other products are also cruelty-free, vegan, and gluten-free.)

Casey DelBasso / TODAY

My lip color also remained transfer-proof all day long. I drank coffee, ate, wore a mask and probably could have even gone swimming if I wanted to. No matter what challenge I threw my lips' way, they remained perfectly intact and smear-free.

This Wonderskin lip set would be a fun and unusual gift idea for the beauty lover in your life. I'm probably going to gift a few more to myself.

