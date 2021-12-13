Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Christmas is officially less than two weeks away, which means we're getting down to the wire when it comes to gifting.

Last-minute gifts don't have to feel rushed or lack personality, though. There are plenty of thoughtful last-minute options that you can still grab in time for the holidays (but you might want to act fast). Though all of the retailers featured below claim they can deliver the goods before Christmas, the shipping delays we've seen this year might throw a Grinch-like wrench in your gifting plans — so we recommend shopping now rather than later.

We scoured the internet to find great gifts for the women in your life, from retailers like Amazon, Nordstrom, Urban Outfitters and more that should arrive before the holidays. Whether she's a beauty guru, a chef in training or just wants to try new things in the new year, these picks won't disappoint.

Last-minute gifts for her

If she claims she "doesn't want anything," an experience gift is a great route to take. In this two-hour course for two, she'll learn how to make mouth-watering truffles and other chocolate-covered treats. The experience comes with a kit that has all the fixings she'll need, which will ship before the date you choose for the experience.

There truly is a type of tea for every kind of mood. From Moroccan Mint for a refresh to Chamomile Lemon to help her doze off, this tea gift set includes a total of 40 flavors that taste great and offer a positive impact.

Sometimes a simple set of cozy pajamas can be the perfect gift. It's something she can actually use (and will likely appreciate) as the temperatures continue to drop.

This microfiber robe from celeb-loved brand Barefoot Dreams looks so irresistibly soft, you might consider buying a second one for yourself. According to the brand, it won't shrink or pill, so she can use it for years to come. We suggest ordering sooner rather than later — some colors and sizes can still arrive at your doorstep before Christmas!

Some variations of this chic and personalized gift are expected to arrive before the holidays, but if you want to be extra careful, you can always order it for store pickup.

With this set, she can pull off a whole makeup look with just four essentials. This limited-edition beauty gift includes an eyeshadow pencil, lip liner and lipstick all in the famous "Pillow Talk" shade as well as a tube of the Push-Up Lashes Mascara.

If she's a home chef, she'll appreciate getting to grow her own fresh herbs right in the comfort of her kitchen. This indoor garden includes a water reservoir base that can hold a month's worth of water, an LED lamp and three starter basil pods.

These trendy sneakers can make a great gift (if the fashionista in your life doesn't already have them). They've been spotted on all kinds of celebrities, but their simple design makes them easy to integrate into your everyday wardrobe.

Coffee lovers might appreciate how easy this mug makes sipping. Since there are a number of spots to sip from, they no longer have to twist and turn their to-go mug to get their morning boost. It's made with a ceramic liner which "ensures your beverage tastes great," and the lid is splash resistant.

Whether she loves vintage-inspired decor or enjoys listening to music throughout the day, this radio from Crosley might be something she never knew she needed. It has AM/FM capabilities but can also connect to her phone via Bluetooth, so she can play her favorite songs whenever she wants.

For the woman that likes to get a good home workout in every day, a Bala Power Ring can spice up their fitness routine. The tool weighs 10 pounds and can be held, swung and pressed to add some intensity to any workout.

Greenery will always go appreciated. This potted houseplant trio is great for pet owners and for those without furry friends alike. The brand says you should place your order by Dec. 16 if you want to ensure guaranteed delivery by Dec. 24.

Especially during the holiday hosting season, sweet treats are sure to be a hit. This gift set includes 24 assorted cookies, including "Caramel Chubby Wubbies" and four "Overprotective Pecan" cookies, 10 crisp brownie edges (aka Loose Ends) and nine Ugly Truffles in fun flavors like "Gordito Picante" and "Morning After Merlot."

Chocolate lovers won't be able to turn down a full box of chocolate bonbons. Inside, you'll find flavors like Spiced Wine and Creamy Eggnog, all made from milk, dark and white chocolates and wrapped in a box sleeve that is equally as festive.

This beauty duo includes a "lip gloss for your hair" oil that softens and smooths locks as well as a do-all macadamia nut oil that can be used on her hair and on her body. Those with straight, wavy, curly and coily tresses will all appreciate this limited-edition set.

'Tis the season for festive manicures. All four of these candy-inspired polishes are peppermint scented, long-wearing and have a high-shine finish.

Trendy and comfortable, Crocs might be the best of both worlds (but that remains up for debate). She can wear them on errand runs, around the house, or anywhere, really — either way, the padded toe and footbed will keep her feet free from pain all day long.

For the lady that is still working from home, this unique lamp seems like a timely gift idea. The LED lamp has a built-in phone stand and a Bluetooth speaker that can connect to her device to stream music or even her favorite shows.

Tote bags will never go out of style. This canvas option from Baggu is great for everyday wear and can fit a 15-inch laptop as well as other daily essentials. It can be carried by hand or over the shoulder, and she'll probably appreciate that it boasts both an interior zip pocket for smaller items and a button closure at the top.

For the woman who champions sustainability, a chic reusable water bottle will likely make a great gift. This one is available in two colors: Rain and Pink, that will keep her drinks hot for up to 12 hours and cold for up to 24 hours, according to the brand.

