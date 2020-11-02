Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

While some women love shopping, that doesn't mean shopping for their perfect gift is always easy.

Whether you need to shop for your entire "ladies who lunch" group or you're just looking for something your mom or sister didn't know they needed, here are a few ideas to keep in mind for any celebration. Whether the woman in your life is looking for a reusable water bottle, a cooking utensil or a cashmere sweater, we've got you covered!

To quickly jump to the category you're looking for click on the links below or keep scrolling to see more gifts.

When we release our 2020 gift guides, we make sure all prices are current. But prices change frequently, so there’s a chance the prices are now different than they were the day of publication.

Bestselling gifts for women

Get ready for a flawless, airbrushed appearance. This set of four beauty sponges helps makeup go on seamlessly!

If you can't afford to treat her to a spa day, consider getting her the No. 1 item on Amazon's list of bestselling facial steamers. It has a 4.3-star average rating from nearly 11,000 reviews and comes with a stainless steel instrument kit which she might appreciate if she's a fan of Dr. Pimple Popper. Perhaps the best part is that it's multifunctional. She can also use it as a room humidifier or to warm towels.

If you're going to get any woman wrinkle cream as a gift, it better really work. This popular Neutrogena cream with more than 11,000 reviews not only shows results within a week, but it's also within most budgets. In other words, she can probably afford to keep using it long after your gift runs out.

In a group of women there's always at least one who suffers from damaged hair. If she's on your list this year, gift her this leave-in treatment that leaves behind silky hair. If BioSilk Therapy sounds too good to be true, just read the 8,000 reviews — the average rating is 4.8 stars.

These premium instant tea packets were made for women who love quality tea but are always on the go. Unlike other instant teas, these actually taste good and they make a perfect cup — hot or cold — every time. Oh, and they're sugar, filler and preservative-free.

Best home gifts for women

Whether she travels a lot or simply loves Marie Kondo, she'll find total peace of mind with these high quality organizers. They make packing a little less daunting and finding things a lot easier.

This colorful printed spatula is perfect for any home chef or just the lady who likes having pretty things in the kitchen. That's right — there's no way, she'll hide the Anthropologie Remi Spatula in a drawer. It's so beautiful it needs to be hung, or at the very least, stored in a container on the counter.

Regardless of her beverage of choice, she'll want to bring it with her in the Rolls-Royce of canteens. The Purist Reusable Canteen is made of surgical-grade stainless steel and keeps hot liquids hot for up to 12 hours and cold liquids cold for up to 24 hours. And unlike other canteens on the market which are made of aluminum or glass, this one doesn't carry an aftertaste.

Of course, you can never go wrong with a Hydro Flask. Amazon's bestselling water bottle is also stainless steel and vacuum insulated. It comes in more than a dozen colors and makes for a great eco-friendly accessory she'll use on a daily basis.

Pair these with a bottle of her favorite bubbly and she'll be prepared to host brunch (or at least the beverage portion) on the fly. Choose from the citrus trio if she's a mimosa girl or the peaches and berries trio if Bellinis are more her speed. These also have a neat backstory: They're the brainchild of Allison DeVane, a female entrepreneur who used to sell tea from a bicycle cart in Phoenix.

Best clothing and jewelry gifts for women

Every woman knows a mama bear. For that passionate mother, consider this cute necklace with a perfect five-star rating. And because the lives of mama bears can be messy, she'll appreciate knowing it won't tarnish, rust or fade.

For the pro social distancer, this tee is a cute way to let everyone know they're following precautions. It comes in a variety of colors, from mint to peach.

The Softies brand is a regular on Oprah's lists of favorite things. The fabric is said to be "velvety soft" and "like wearing a cloud." It's also available in five different colors and has pockets. A scarf with a hood and pockets? Pure genius.

Easily the most iconic backpack in fashion, Fjallraven's Kanken is something she'll pass on to her daughter or niece. It fits most laptops and is water-resistant so she'll use it more than she'd use a Birkin bag. The Kånken is available in 22 different colors.

These earrings are bestsellers on Madewell's website. They're simple enough to go with any outfit, but add an elegant touch.

Maybe she's a breast cancer survivor or maybe she lost someone to the disease. Regardless, this simple bracelet is a thoughtful reminder of an important stage in her life. There's also a green Save the Elephants bracelet and a blue For the Oceans bracelet. The best part? Ten percent of net sales goes to charities.

Happy feet, happy friend (or family member). If that's your motto, get her these super soft yet durable slippers from Sorel. Yes, they can be worn outside!

Not all sweaters, even 100% cashmere, are created equally. One of the most affordable cashmere sweaters out there, Naadam's most popular sweater is made with hand-brushed cashmere sourced from goats in Mongolia. It's available in 18 colors and in unisex sizes XXS-XL so there really is a sweater for every woman.

There's a good chance she already has this hat with a cult-like following (and more than 16,000 reviews). It's one of the go-to beanies celebrities love wearing to look cool and keep their ears warm. But even if she does, it comes in more colors than there are in a Crayola factory, so just get her another to match a different jacket.

Best beauty gifts for women

Another great gift for women who like getting glammed up is this bestselling lipstick from MAC. It has more than 3,400 reviews and comes in six throwback shades she'll remember from the '90s.

Brows are an essential part of her makeup routine, and if she doesn't already have this bestselling tool it's probably on her wishlist. The ultra-thin pencil creates hairlike strokes, to fill in any bare areas. It comes in a range of shades that will match anyones brows.

This detoxifying mask is inspired by the cold plunge part of the Scandinavian sauna ritual. The cooling clay mask detoxifies and controls oil, which makes it perfect for when they want to give their skin some extra TLC.

Finding the perfect present can be a challenge, but Shop TODAY's up to the task. Try our interactive gift finder to sort gifts by price, person and interest. And no matter who you're looking for, we've got gift guides for everyone on your list, including:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!

This gift guide was originally published on Dec. 12, 2017.