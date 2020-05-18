Living in sweatpants? Up your loungewear game with stylish joggers

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Feel like you've been living in sweatpants lately? You're not alone! While we've been spending more time at home, many of us have embraced loungewear — and searches for jogger pants have skyrocketed in recent weeks.

"With most of the country working from home (and Zoom calls only showing the top half of an outfit!), consumers are searching for comfortable bottoms," ShopStyle's general manager Alison Stiefel told Shop Today. "ShopStyle has seen a 235% increase in searches for 'sweatpants' with shoppers searching specifically for high-waist joggers (400% increase in search) over the past month."

Over on RetailMeNot, searches for activewear were also up 38% between March and April of this year compared to 2019.

If you've been searching for the perfect pair of joggers, look no further. Shop Today searched the web for a mix of cozy and chic styles to help you step up your sweatpants game!

From hot pink and lime to mint and yellow, these bestselling joggers come in just about every color of the rainbow and have over 2,400 five-star reviews.

Side zippers add a touch of high fashion to an otherwise casual style, making this a piece you can dress up or down, depending on your mood.

Just because you're limiting your trips outdoors doesn't mean you can't bring the garden party inside! These pretty pastel floral joggers are the dose of sunshine we all need right about now.

When you're looking for the ultimate in comfort, you can't go wrong with a classic like this jogger from Champion. The cotton/polyester blend has won its way into the hearts of countless Amazon shoppers, who give it a 4.2 out of five stars. Plus, the style comes in 30 colors!

Thanks to a cinched waist and fitted ankles, these pretty pink joggers create a flattering silhouette on all body types. Cargo pockets add a dose of practicality, too!

Fans of this top-rated style call the pants "super-comfy," "flattering" and "true to size." Did we mention that the sporty style comes in 37 color options?

Can't remember the last time you actually broke out your jeans? Ease back in with a comfortable pair of denim joggers.

When the time comes for all of us to return to the office, wearing real pants is going to feel a bit challenging. Luckily, this cozy pair of cargo joggers is totally appropriate for business casual environments.

If you're going crazy for the tie-dye trend but don't want to invest too much in a pair of colorful joggers, these printed ones are worth a try. The multicolored lounge pants come in 23 vibrant color options.

Who said you can't wear sweatpants to work? These faux leather joggers are the perfect combo of comfy meets classy and can be dressed up with a cute blazer and statement heels.

Hello, camo! These trendy printed pants have plenty of detail to spare, including drawstring waist ties, elastic cuffs and slash pockets.

Pretty in purple! These super-soft joggers are perfect for curling up on the couch and the environmentally-friendly material includes polyester made from recycled plastic.

Every once in a while, you just want to splurge on some comfy loungewear that embraces your sassy side. You're sure to smile every time you slip on this multicolored foil star print.

Ready to welcome summer already? High-rise joggers are the perfect way to ring in the impending warmer weather in style.

A neutral pair of joggers is a wardrobe staple that everyone should have in their closet. After all, they pair quite perfectly with any number of colorful sweatshirts you might want to cozy up in!

