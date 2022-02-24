I tried these $17 bestselling joggers — now I own them in 3 different colors

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Lately, finding the right clothing that makes me feel both put together and comfortable has been a challenge. In the last two years, I've collected more loungewear items than I care to admit, especially since discovering that I'm less motivated and productive while working at home in my baggy pajamas. I may also own every kind of sweatpants style on the market at this point, but none of them make me feel even the slightest bit fashionable.

Luckily, I found a pair of slim-fit joggers on Amazon that offer the perfect balance of style and comfort. They feature pockets, a high-waist fit, and they cost less than $20 (with some styles coming in around $13!).

I feel confident leaving the house in them

I decided to order the Leggings Depot joggers in black to start, but now I own three other colors. (They come in just about any shade and pattern imaginable — 40+ in all!). I opted for a size L, which I thought fit true to size. However, I recommend sizing up if you are looking for less of a “fitted” look.

The joggers are made with a blend of polyester and spandex, which make them feel buttery soft to the touch. So, I get the comfort of a cozy pair of pajamas but also a stylish look that doesn't make me feel like I just rolled out of bed. They're also super lightweight and stretchy with an elasticized waistband that keeps everything sucked in. While they give the bottom portion of my body a little bit of shape, they are also less constricting than the yoga pants or leggings I already own.

Casey DelBasso / TODAY

The best part about these joggers is that I feel completely confident leaving the house while wearing them. I like to pair them with a lightweight pullover or a graphic tee and baseball hat to capture an effortlessly chic look. And with nearly 60,000 verified five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers, it seems like I'm not alone in this love affair.

I'm excited to wear them during workouts

As the weather starts to transition from winter to spring in the Northeast, these joggers are a great addition to my outdoor workout attire rotation. They have multiple pockets, including one that's right above the backside, that you can slip your essentials into if you wear them out for a run. (I was impressed when I managed to safely fit my iPhone XR in there.)

Casey DelBasso / TODAY

They can withstand many wears and washes

I usually get nervous thinking about my favorite leggings pilling or shrinking in the wash. Have no fear with these joggers; they look as good as new after multiple washes! While the brand recommends hand-washing to preserve their condition, I haven't experienced any issues after throwing them in a washing-machine with cold water. Just remember to hang them up to dry to avoid shrinkage.

This article was originally published on Dec. 7, 2020.