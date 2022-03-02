Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

If you're preparing to head back to the office and only just realized that you can't wear joggers during your next face-to-face meeting, you're not alone. We've all spent the last two years living in sweatshirts and leggings, and now it's time to show our work wardrobe some love again.

Whether you'll be returning full-time and require a full closet refresh or only need a couple of cute outfits to wear a few days out of the week, the Shop TODAY team has you covered. We scoured Amazon to find chic work blouses and shirts that might actually make you look forward to dressing up again.

From long-sleeved tops to carry you through the rest of winter to short-sleeved options that you can transition into your summer lineup, keep reading to shop 15 stylish picks you'll want to add to your cart right now.

Amazon work blouses and shirts

A bow can make any top all the more chic. We're loving the vintage vibe of this short-sleeve blouse as well as the lightweight feel of the fabric, which is perfect for warmer days.

This bestselling button-down comes in an eye-catching black and white pattern as well as 18 other fun colors and designs. You can easily dress it up with leather pants and a blazer, or tuck it into a skirt and pair it with flats for a more casual-chic look.

This tasteful top is another style that you can take from day to night. Style it with a blazer and jeans during the workday, then peel off the business jacket before you leave for an office happy hour.

This top's unique texture and chiffon material are sure to make it a standout piece in your work wardrobe. Plus, the lantern sleeves help to keep it breathable as you move throughout the day.

If you prefer a solid color top, this simple keyhole blouse is a style to consider. The neckline and semi-sheer material add a feminine touch, but the pleated design gives it the polished look you want for meetings.

For a more casual office setting, try this loose-fitting top with extra length and a relaxed crew neck design. You can wear it with jeans or a sleek pair of pants for a put-together look.

This versatile top has more than 4,990 verified five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers. The self-tie waist makes it a flattering option to wear with a skirt or straight-leg pant. And if dark green isn't your color, don't fret; there are 40 colors and designs to choose from!

This simple blouse comes in more than two dozen different colors and in sizes XS-4X, so there's a wide variety of options to choose from. It is the third-bestselling blouse on Amazon right now, with over 8,000 verified five-star ratings.

We'd argue that nothing is more chic than satin. This top from Amazon's The Drop collection comes in a range of statement-making shades, including hot pink and leopard print, for anyone looking to add a pop of color into their wardrobe.

We're all about a statement sleeve and love that the puff shoulders on this top take it from a boring T-shirt to a head-turning closet must-have. It's the perfect shirt for casual Fridays — or add some jewelry and a dark pant for a more elevated look.

This affordable top can be worn with anything from jeans to trousers. Add a heel for some height or keep it casual with a pair of flats to complete your look.

This tried-and-true brand is once again making its way into our wardrobes, thanks to this versatile top. It comes in six different colors, including Sepia Rose (light pink) and Windsurf Blue, and is also machine-washable for easy care.

If you live in a warmer climate, you might appreciate a sleeveless top that you can still wear to work. This simple style from Anne Klein checks all of the boxes: It's machine-washable, has some stretch to it and is made from a breathable polyester blend, according to the brand.

If puff sleeves aren't your style, try a bell-sleeve instead! We're already picturing this top with a sleek pair of pants and black booties.

Didn't you hear? The Parisian chic trend is still in style — and pointelle knit tops are one way you can get in on it — even on busy workdays.

