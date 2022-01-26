Looking for new ways to wear blazers or trousers? Here are 3 ways to style each piece

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

If you are tired of the clothes in your closet or feel like you are wearing the same outfits over and over again, don't start tossing clothes away. Instead, try and find one or two new pieces that you can remix using clothing items you already have.

Trends always seem to be shifting, and your own style might be going through a change, but there are timeless pieces that can transform your look. These versatile staples can help you effortlessly go from stylish in the office to ready for a night out.

Paige Desorbo, a cast member on "Summer House," a show on Bravo, an NBCUniversal network, joined Hoda and Jenna to share how you can remix your style with an oversized blazer and chic trouser.

Read on to see how Desorbo creates three must-have looks from each piece.

Oversized blazer remixes

If you are looking for one item to add to your closet that can be styled in a variety of ways, an oversized blazer is a great addition to any wardrobe. This full-cut blazer has pronounced shoulders and a chic double breasted buttoned closure in the front.

Look 1: shorts and tights

Bodysuits are versatile pieces that are great for layering, especially under an oversized blazer. This Zara halterneck features snap button closures and is available in six colors including dark green, black, brown and pink. Pair this bodysuit and blazer with shorts and tights for a unique, stylish look.

Look 2: night on the town

Leather pants are everywhere right now and for good reason, as they can dress up nearly any outfit. This pair has an ultra high-rise design with a classic straight fit and are made from vegan leather. The pants also feature functional pockets and belt loops.

Available in 27 colors, this soft cotton T-shirt can fit effortlessly into your current wardrobe. This shirt features shoulder-to-shoulder tape for durability and is made to resist fading, says the brand. When styling with the blazer, this shirt can provide a great pop of color.

Jewelry can completely transform an outfit, and this bikini chain necklace is no exception. Layer this piece under a button-down shirt or over a tank top or T-shirt for some added glam.

Look 3: daytime chic

This zip-up neck sweater is great for creating a look with the blazer that is perfect for running errands or meeting up with friends during the day. Available in only one size, the sweater is designed to have an oversized, baggy look.

Nineties-style clothing is very on-trend right now, and these high-rise straight jeans will help you achieve that vintage look. The jeans are crafted with built-in stretch for extra comfort and have a longer-length inseam.

Trouser remixes

Easy to throw on and comfortable, trousers are a great way to elevate any look. This pair comes in a stylish brown color and has a wide leg design. The pants also feature a high-rise silhouette, belt loops and side pockets.

Look 1: trench coat

If you are unsure how to style a pair of trousers, just throw a sweater on top and you are set. This knit sweater has a high neck and relaxed style for a comfortable and warm fit.

Trench coats are great classic pieces that achieve a sleek, stylish look. This coat is made from flexible faux leather and has padded shoulders, notched lapels, deep side pockets and a belt detail at the waist. The oversized silhouette can also be very flattering.

Look 2: night out

When you have a great pair of trousers, all you need to complete a night out look is a simple body suit. Featuring a mock neck and long sleeves, this body suit can be paired with trousers, jeans, skirts and more for a simple, yet chic outfit.

Look 3: day at the office

This fall and winter, sweater vests have been all the rage. With a relaxed fit, this vest is great for layering and a comfortable option for the office. The fabric is also made from 64 percent recycled polyester.

Constantly tucking and re-tucking button down shirts can get annoying, but this body suit solves that issue. Great for layering and pairing with jeans or skirts, this body suit, which has a collar and front button closures, creates a put-together look that will stay the same all day.

