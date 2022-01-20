Jessie James Decker released a sneaker collection, and the picks are so chic

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

When it comes to footwear, we can't help but take a few notes from celebrities that spend hours in daring heels and all sorts of uncomfortable shoes. However, when our favorite trendsetters veer off the "pain is beauty" course and recommend options that don't risk blisters — take the celeb-loved Hoka One One sneakers and Birdies slippers, for example — that earns our attention. So, when we heard Jessie James Decker was curating a sneaker collection with DSW, we had a feeling we'd be in for even more comfortable finds.

The "Should Have Known Better" singer and entrepreneur told Shop TODAY via email that when it comes to her shoes, it's important for her to stay comfortable.

"Sneakers are a huge staple for me, and I truly wear them all the time!" she said. "From running errands with the kids, to a casual lunch with my girlfriends to hitting the gym, they are my go-to style."

And Decker isn't one to compromise comfort when it comes to style. In a press release, she shared that finding comfortable sneakers to give her feet a break is important.

"I really do wear every shoe in the line," she told us.

A few Shop TODAY contributors had the chance to try a few pairs from the collection, which includes picks from Reebok, New Balance and more, starting at just $45. Right on par with the fashion trends we're seeing for winter, the sneakers Decker selected include a range of neutral colors, plus a few bright styles for anyone who wants to step outside of their comfort zone.

Sneakers are easy to dress up or down, and Decker shared that she "absolutely loves" the New Balance 977 sneakers for styling. "I love to pair them with a black sweater and leather leggings or pants," Decker said. "The cheetah print detail gives the shoe an extra edge."

Like the rest of us, Decker spent a lot of time in sneakers during the pandemic and says she wore them so frequently, she wanted styles for every kind of occasion. From everyday options to pairs for the gym, below are all of the sneakers that Decker has curated that work for both fashion and function this season.

Jessie James Decker x DSW Collection

Decker says these are the shoes she wears most from the collection. With a little bit of animal print and a leather upper, they're stylish enough to wear on a daily basis with everything from jeans to joggers.

Who can resist a sleek pair of white sneakers? Decker's pick is giving us some retro vibes that can work for any wardrobe.

These sneakers feel like slippers that you can actually wear out of the house. The fuzzy shearling detailing helps to keep feet toasty, while the cushioned insole keeps them comfortable.

We think these mules are a big deal when it comes to style. You can find this Dr. Scholl's pair in white, green and black, all of which give off a "part cozy, part sporty" look and feel.

Looking to go bold? These bright kicks are sporty and comfortable, thanks to the memory foam footbed and air-cushioned midsole.

This style offers the look of a bootie but the feel of a sneaker. It's built on a wedge platform for some added height and, according to the brand, the upper is made of recycled materials.

An EVA midsole and a removable cushioned insole mean you can adjust this shoe to meet your comfort level. The subtle hints of animal print are also a chic touch we're loving.

This style from Skechers boasts comfort in more ways than one. It has an Air-Cooled memory foam footbed as well as an Air-Cushioned midsole and shock-absorbing heel pad. If you're looking to make a statement, we suggest going with the all-over red shade for a modern look.

Decker's choice for the gym, these sneakers from Reebok provide support for medium to high arches and boast a fun design that gives them some edge. With a padded heel and cushioned midsole, this pair is a comfortable option for people that spend a lot of time on their feet.

Fans of the slip-on style might appreciate this pick. In addition to the laces-free design, it has a PU-like EVA footbed and molded rubber sole that features Sorel's signature scalloped design.

Another slip-on style Decker selected is the Roav running shoe from New Balance. It has a sock-like upper and a foam midsole that delivers some cushion for all-day comfort.

When it comes to fashion and comfort, this sneaker doesn't hold back. The herringbone patterned heel adds stylish detail, while the Fresh Foam midsole ensures a cushioned step every time.

Animal print is a design found on many pairs chosen for Decker's collection, but we're loving how subtle, yet still very eye-catching, the pattern is on this particular style.

Steve Madden's Maxima sneakers come in a range of colors, but Decker selected this gold-toned pair. It features a textured knit upper, rhinestone detailing and a chunky sole for a trendy look.

