These celebrity-loved shoes rarely go on sale — but they're up to $70 off right now

There are few things that we love more than a cozy slipper — except maybe a pair that can be worn both inside of the house and out.

That's a major reason why so many people love Birdies. The founders of the footwear brand originally started out creating stylish and comfortable slippers that made lounging feel a little more luxurious, but customers loved them so much, they started wearing them outside the house. Now, the brand offers a mix of chic slides, sandals and sneakers that are “designed to take you everywhere,” from the short trek from your bedroom to your home office or all around your favorite city.

The brand’s shoes rarely go on sale, which is why its bi-annual Before They Fly Away Sale is a pretty big deal. Through Jan. 30, you can score some of Birdies’ bestselling and celebrity-loved styles for as little as $50. All of the shoes are made with the brand’s seven-layer cushion technology, which features arch and heel support, soft quilted satin, memory foam cushioning and other comfortable elements. They also have rubber soles, so they can be worn for nearly any type of excursion.

Here, eight styles that we're eyeing from the sale.

Reviewers have said that these sneakers feel like "walking on clouds," and one person even called them "the most comfortable shoes I own." They have a hidden wedge inside to give you a slight height boost and have a removable insole.

While one reviewer said that they originally purchased these to wear as a slipper, they added that the shoes have since become so much more. "Tons of foot support in a slip-on style that I’ve started wearing daily inside and outside," they wrote. "Tons of compliments."

Whether you're heading on vacation or starting to shift your wardrobe for spring, the vegan leather version of The Robin sandals will make the perfect addition to your wardrobe.

With a cozy faux fur lining and sturdy, yet flexible sole, you'll practically be singing with joy every time you slip your feet into these slides.

For just $50, you can grab these slides in one of two colors; wild berry or emerald. They have a no-slip rubber sole and a stylish velvet outer material, so they're easy to dress up or down for any occasion.

Already dreaming about spring? These floral flats will have you ready for the warmer weather. Birdies has a 30-day fit guarantee, so if you're not completely in love with the shoes, you can return or exchange the pair within 30 days.

Available in black, ivory or blush, these cozy shearling shoes will be your new go-to while working from home.

Whether you're going into the office or want to step up your shoe game while running errands, these flats are a chic and comfortable choice.

