These Uggs are selling out at multiple retailers — but we found them in stock

Shop TODAY's editorial director Adrianna Brach is a big fan of the Ultra Mini style. "They are superior to every house slippers I've owned because they keep your feet and ankles warm but still slip on and off easily." While the price is a bit high, she added that they are "completely worth the investment."

With their short height and flexible sole, they're the perfect cross between a lightweight winter boot and a slipper, so you can wear them all day while working from home and you won't even need to change your shoes when it comes time to run errands or pick up the kids from school.

Many reviewers are equally obsessed. According to Ugg, 93 percent of reviewer respondents said that they would recommend the shoes to a friend. One person wrote that the boots are the "perfect height for any pant with that familiar UGG perfection," and another person said that they "love them," and now own three pairs.

Just like the other classic Uggs that you may know and love, these ones feature an ultra-plush sheepskin lining for ultimate comfort. They've also been pre-treated to help repel light amounts of water, so they stay looking good for longer. Though the brand notes that you should re-treat them periodically with a protector spray.

The mini boots are available in a range of colors, from the classic Chestnut to a bright Ribbon Red, but because of their popularity, many pairs are selling out. Thankfully, select colors and styles are still available online from a handful of retailers like Amazon, Nordstrom and Ugg. Plus, on the Ugg site, you can order back-ordered styles and the retailer will ship them to you once they're in stock.

If you're hoping to try out the short Ugg trend, but want something with a little more length to wear with jeans or leggings, the Ugg Classic Mini II Boot is another Shop TODAY editor-approved option.

Social editor Rebecca Shinners said that she loves how easy the Mini II Boots are to put on when she's running out the door. She's also a fan of the nostalgia factor. "They really do make me feel like a cooler version of my middle school self," she added. Just like the Ultra Minis, select sizes and colors are quickly selling out across multiple retail sites, so you're going to want to get them while you still can.

