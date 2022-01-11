Layer up! 20 thermal pieces designed to keep you super toasty

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Thermal, a word meaning related to heat, also describes the process of coupling materials to create a thick, heat-catching material. In other words, thermal material is designed to trap warmth between its layers, keeping you far warmer and toastier than other knits.

Looking for quality thermal clothes can be difficult, but once again, Shop TODAY is here to save the day. We've searched the web for the best thermal clothes, based on rave reviews and glowing ratings, for you to shop this winter. The internet loves these picks and we're sure you will, too.

Scroll through all of our picks, from thermal socks to warm outerwear, or simply jump to a category below.

Top-rated thermal shirts

With over 3,350 verified five-star Amazon ratings and tons of compliments, this machine-washable thermal top promises to be lightweight and flexible. This makes it great for layering, or you can just rock it solo.

Available in solid colors and festive winter patterns alike, these waffle knit shirts are a great bang for your buck option. "These thermals are warm, comfortable and true to size," wrote one of over 400 Old Navy shoppers who gave this pick five stars.

This is a great, stylish option for men that has over 2,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. At such a low price, it's impossible to go wrong with this henley-style top.

Just because it's winter doesn't mean you can't show off your fashionista side. "This sweater is perfect if you don't like to sweat. It's also loose and cool. I do like how it's versatile when it comes to styling with any bottoms. I love it!," exclaimed one Lulu's shopper.

"Comfortable and stylish. I want to buy one in every color," said one Free People shopper. Luckily, this cute oversized top is available in four muted colors, all perfect for winter.

Top-rated thermal underwear and pants

This is one of the most highly-rated (and bestselling!) thermal sets out there — just take it from the over 20,000 verified shoppers who've rated this set a perfect five stars. At an affordable price, you get both fleece-lined pants and a long-sleeve shirt. Two for the price of one!

With Old Navy bestseller status and material that can only be described as "buttery-soft," we knew these joggers had to make the list. These pants look super cute paired with the matching thermal lounge tank top.

These Lands' End pants create heat by soaking up and wicking away body moisture, keeping you extra warm and dry. They're lightweight and extremely easy to layer.

With nearly a five-star rating based on over 6,800 Amazon reviews, you can buy this thermal underwear and shirt set knowing thousands of people love it. It has a silk knit base layer and is available in 11 different colors.

These velvety smooth (literally, they're velvet lined) leggings are a great option if you find fleece to be a bit overbearing. One reviewer said that these pants are "perfectly warm but don’t make me sweat like fleece-lined leggings do."

Top-rated thermal jackets

Over 1,800 Amazon shoppers rated this thermal jacket five stars based on its weight, value, comfort and stretch. "I wanted something that I could use as a basic layer...or a light sweater for the cooler nights and this is definitely going to do the job," remarked one shopper.

Featuring a full-length front zipper, polar fleece fabric and a high collar, this jacket is going to be your new winter go-to. It's thin enough to layer or to wear on its own on a slightly less chilly day.

This sophisticated quarter zip can be used during a workout or can be used as an extra layer on those chillier days. It's designed with an air-flow function that disperses heat and condensation.

This Reebok jacket is a Shape Magazine 2021 Well Tech award winner and it's easy to see why. For starters, it's made from graphene, an extremely strong heat-conductive material. The relaxed fit and drawstring hoodie make it extra comfortable.

With front pockets to store your items and a scuba-style hood to keep your ears warm, this trendy puffer coat provides warmth without being bulky. "I love how lightweight this jacket is, but that it also keeps you very warm," wrote one reviewer.

Top-rated thermal accessories for winter

For light outdoor gloves, try this bestselling pair from Ozero. They have over 10,700 five-star ratings on Amazon and are windproof and waterproof. Plus, you can still use your devices since these gloves are touch-screen abled.

The same brand has a thermal beanie that's also gained high remarks from Amazon shoppers. Tons of people mentioned how warm and comfortable it is. One reviewer wrote, "I live in a place where winters can be brutal, and I'm confident this will hold up just fine."

These unisex neck warmers are sherpa-lined, making them super soft and comfortable. They can be slipped over your head to keep the top of your head and ears warm or can be slid down to cover up the neck and mouth area.

These double-layer socks keep your toes warm while remaining breathable. Nearly 1,900 Amazon shoppers agree, rating this pair a perfect five stars.

A combination of polyester and spandex makes this skull cap simultaneously warm, moisture-wicking, breathable and lightweight. "I use this for pickleball in very cold temps (27 degrees) and this thing keeps my bald head plenty warm, even while I am sweating," said one shopper.

For more stories like this, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!