Stay warm and stylish in these 13 stylist-approved winter accessories

Once you've pulled together your holiday outfit, the next step is polishing it off with the right accessories. It's not just about how the outfit looks though — you also want to stay warm as the temperatures drop.

To help you find the happy medium between chic and functional winter accessories, style expert Courtney Blackwell stopped by TODAY with Hoda & Jenna to share the hottest add-ons to your winter looks.

From a cozy sherpa scarf to stylish leather gloves, Blackwell curated a list of all things trendy and warm that can complement just about any wardrobe. Keep reading to see all of her picks.

Stylish winter accessories

Puffer jackets are trending in streetwear right now. Not only is this piece fashionable, but the length can help keep your legs protected from winter winds. It comes in three eye-catching colors: Wowzer Red, Berry and Ivy Green.

If you prefer a shorter coat, this cropped jacket comes in colors that are just as exciting but hits just at the hip. It's water resistant and is made from at least 20% recycled materials, making it a sustainable upgrade from the old winter coat in your closet.

Trench coats will never go out of style and Blackwell chose this sleek piece from Asos for its smooth look. It's made from faux leather with a matte finish and is great for layering.

Although Blackwell's pink pick is out of stock, this black and white style is just as chic. Reviewers seem to love this cozy scarf from Steve Madden for its plush feel, and one reviewer even wrote that the muted colors make it great to wear with anything.

These gloves aren't just a fashion statement — they're actually functional. They're touch screen compatible, so you don't have to take off your gloves every time you want to respond to a text or take a call.

Tie-dye took off in 2020, and it's not going anywhere. These fingerless mittens are a fun take on the trend and, according to Target, offer the right coverage when it comes to warmth.

A simple knit beanie is sometimes all you need to pull together an outfit. This style from Zara comes in seven different colors, so you can grab a few to pair with your leather gloves or houndstooth scarf.

This oversized scarf is a cozy-looking piece that Blackwell loves, but reviewers love it, too. It holds an almost five-star rating and reviewers are raving about how soft and warm it is.

Classic mittens get a soft upgrade with the all-over fuzzy design of this pair. They're made from polyester sherpa and the palms are lined in microsuede.

Bucket hats are another big trend we're seeing everywhere. Blackwell picked this sherpa style for its chic look and cozy feel.

Chunky shoes are having a moment. This knee-high pair gets in on the trend but will also help protect your legs from the cold.

Live in an area where the temperatures aren't plummeting? This lightweight scarf is a stylish option that won't have you overheating.

These moon boots were made for walking. From the thick sole to the lace-up style, they're perfect for every day wear when snow is on the ground.

