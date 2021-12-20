5 looks for holiday gatherings you can pull together at the last minute

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Once you've got the kids' outfits together for the holidays, it's time to get your own looks together. For those celebrating Christmas, the holiday is less than a week away, so it's time to get shopping.

To help make getting ready for the festivities easier, style expert Jasmine Snow stopped by TODAY with a complete holiday lookbook. From a sequined jumpsuit to sparkly headbands, Snow has the show-stopping outfits and accessories you'll want to step out in this season.

Keep reading to see all of Snow's curated looks, plus some extras to pair with existing outfits in your wardrobe if you're short on time.

Holiday outfit ideas 2021

Look 1

The LBD just got a pearly upgrade. From the velvet fabric to the chic embellishments, Snow says this dress will have heads turning.

Look 2

An easy yet festive one-and-done option, this jumpsuit does all the talking. According to Snow, it nips in the waist and the tie-belt is a festive touch.

Look 3

A sleek turtleneck is a staple for the season. This style from Zara is thin enough to tuck right into a midi skirt and can be dressed up with jewelry.

Sequins are a popular trend during the holidays but since this is a separate, you can choose just how much sparkle you want to sport.

Festive accessories and jewelry

Snow says pre-stacked necklaces make it easy to add instant glamour to any oufit. This pre-stacked option is sold out, but you can shop a similar option below.

From rose gold to hematite, this layered necklace is a simple way to add some shine to any look.

Don't forget about the shoes! These chic pumps can pair just as nicely with a classic pair of pants as they do with an over-the-top dress, plus the bow adds some feminine detailing.

Snow says feathers are another huge trend right now — and you can find them on bags, too. In this case, the feathers add even more glam when paired with rhinestones.

Shiny and chic, these earrings are sure to make a statement. They're also lead and nickel free for sensitive ears.

Add a pop of color to your look with a bold pair of drop earrings. They're an affordable way to dress up your look without much effort.

With this piece, Snow says go big or go home. This rhinestone-encrusted piece is sure to score some compliments.

If you prefer less shine but a great amount of gold, this headband is another stylish option/

Whether you prefer black or light green, there's a rhinestone-embellished option that you can fit right into your holiday style.

Silver and rhinestone detailing make this headband a subtle statement-maker.

Baguette style jewelry and accessories are another big trend. We love that this piece is shiny, not flashy.

Satin and floral crystals combine on this headband that is nothing short of glamourous.

If you prefer something a bit more festive, this headband also boasts floral accents but comes in gold, rather than black.

For more stories like this, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!